Outlook on the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Global Market to 2028 - Players Include IBM, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, Dell and HP

The Global Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market size is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 21.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The management and provisioning of computer data centers using machine-readable definition files rather than interactive configuration tools or actual hardware setup are known as infrastructure as code. Managing IT infrastructure used to be a very challenging task traditionally. The necessary hardware and software have to be manually managed and configured in order for the applications to function.

However, technologies have drastically changed in recent years. The manner in which businesses plan, create, and maintain their IT infrastructure has been transformed and improved by trends, like cloud computing. Infrastructure as code is one of the key elements of this approach. Using configuration files to administer the IT infrastructure is known as infrastructure as code or IaC.

Applying the same discipline of application code generation to infrastructure provisioning is known as practicing infrastructure as code. In the same manner that application code is kept in a source control system, like AWS CodeCommit, all configurations must be defined declaratively. The use of infrastructure as code should be supported by the orchestration, provisioning, and deployment of infrastructure.

AWS, in contrast, offers a DevOps-focused approach to building and maintaining infrastructure. AWS offers services that make it possible to build, deploy, and maintain infrastructure in a descriptive, programmatic, and declarative manner, similar to how software developers compose application code. These services offer accuracy, precision, and reliability. The AWS services serve as the foundation for many higher-level AWS DevOps ideas and practices and are essential to a DevOps approach.

IT infrastructure management used to be done manually. Servers is expected to be physically installed and configured by individuals. They is expected to deploy the program only after configuring the workstations to the precise settings needed by the OS and applications. Moreover, this manual procedure frequently produced a number of issues. Cost is the first significant issue.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The lockdowns led various manufacturing facilities and businesses to a significant haul. In addition, the infrastructure as code market was also majorly hampered due to the pandemic. Due to the closure of operational activities, several companies, including large enterprises and small & medium enterprises were closed. Due to this, the demand for infrastructure as code significantly reduced during the initial period of the pandemic. However, in the second half of 2020, several companies all over the world accelerated the adoption of infrastructure as code. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the IT and Telecom industry witnessed rapid growth. Due to this, the demand for infrastructure as code tools and services is expedited in the telecommunications industry.

Market Growth Factors

Introduction Of Modern And Complex Cloud Architecture To The Market

Consumer preferences and behavior are currently changing dramatically. To survive in the cutthroat market, businesses are giving priority to these preferences. The demand for cost-effective strategies to improve operational efficiencies of businesses is rising as a result of growing consumer expectations and increasing competition among industry leaders. Because manual processes are laborious, repetitive, and time-consuming, businesses that employ them to complete business-critical tasks sometimes encounter problems, such as inaccurate data interpretation.

Development Of Composable Infrastructure

The adoption of Infrastructure as code solutions is anticipated to be fueled by aspects including streamlined operations, resource scalability, and built-in data protection and recovery. Industries now do not fully understand the advantages of composable systems. This status is estimated to improve in the coming years as buyers become more aware of the advantages and benefits of composable solutions due to the top companies in the infrastructure as code ecosystem. The majority of infrastructure as code solutions are currently being used by large businesses.

Market Restraining Factors

Lack Of Technical Knowledge And Risk Of Human Error

Infrastructure as code, which offers a programmable resource model and standard programming model, has made it possible for the software to fully govern the lifetime of servers and cloud infrastructure. Some companies might be hesitant to implement the infrastructure as code as well as DevOps models due to the high level of technical proficiency they require, the required adjustments to culture and business practices, the dangers of migrating an existing solution, or the potential that their team is underqualified.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market

Chapter 4. Global Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market by Component

4.1 Global Tools Market by Region

4.2 Global Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market by Tools Type

4.2.1 Global Configuration Orchestration Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Configuration Management Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Infrastructure Provisioning Market by Region

4.2.4 Global Others Market by Region

4.3 Global Services Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market by Type

5.1 Global Declarative Market by Region

5.2 Global Imperative Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market by Infrastructure Type

6.1 Global Mutable Market by Region

6.2 Global Immutable Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market by Deployment Mode

7.1 Global On-premise Market by Region

7.2 Global Cloud Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market by Organization Size

8.1 Global Large Enterprises Market by Region

8.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Market by Region

Chapter 9. Global Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market by Vertical

9.1 Global BFSI Market by Region

9.2 Global IT & Telecom Market by Region

9.3 Global Healthcare Market by Region

9.4 Global Government Market by Region

9.5 Global Retail Market by Region

9.6 Global Manufacturing Market by Region

9.7 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 10. Global Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market by Region

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1 IBM Corporation

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Analysis

11.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

11.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

11.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

11.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

11.1.6 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Microsoft Corporation

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Analysis

11.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

11.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

11.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

11.2.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

11.2.6 SWOT Analysis

11.3 Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Analysis

11.3.3 Segmental Analysis

11.3.4 Recent strategies and developments:

11.3.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4 Oracle Corporation

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Analysis

11.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

11.4.4 Research & Development Expense

11.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

11.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

11.4.6 SWOT Analysis

11.5 Google LLC

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Financial Analysis

11.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

11.5.4 Research & Development Expense

11.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

11.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

11.5.6 SWOT Analysis

11.6 Dell Technologies, Inc.

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Financial Analysis

11.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

11.6.4 Research & Development Expense

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis:

11.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Financial Analysis

11.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

11.7.4 Research & Development Expense

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8 Broadcom, Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Financial Analysis

11.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

11.8.4 Research & Development Expense

11.8.5 SWOT Analysis

11.9 ServiceNow, Inc.

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Financial Analysis

11.9.3 Regional Analysis

11.9.4 Research & Development Expenses

11.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Financial Analysis

11.10.3 Segmental Analysis

