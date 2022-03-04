U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

Outlook on the Intelligent PDU Global Market to 2026 - Featuring ABB, Anord Mardix and Fujitsu Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Intelligent PDU Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Type, Power Phase Type, Industry Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Intelligent PDU Market is estimated to be USD 1.45 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.15 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.15%.

Market Dynamics

The Global Intelligent PDU Market is driving due to the increasing demand for intelligent power distribution units for high-power capabilities in high power density environments. Rising environmental and safety concerns are fuelling the market's growth.

Additionally, rising demand for intelligent products and power monitoring solutions integrated with intelligent PDUs, and increasing adoption of intelligent PDU in various industries such as telecom & IT, healthcare, transportation, BFSI, energy, government, and industrial manufacturing for making competent manufacturing bodies are driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, the high implementation cost of intelligent power distribution units (PDU) compared to basic PDU, and rising density in more prominent data centers restrict the market's growth.

Furthermore, increasing demand and adoption of cloud computing and other communication solutions worldwide and the rising implantation of portable data centers will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Moreover, lacks of awareness related to the benefits of intelligent PDU is a challenge for the market's growth.

Market Segmentation

  • The Global Intelligent PDU Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Type, Power Phase Type, Industry Type, and Geography.

  • By Application Type, the market is classified into Educational Labs, Datacentres, VoIP Phone Systems, Industrial Power Solutions, and Commercial Applications/Networks Closet.

  • By Type, the market is classified into Metered, Monitored, Switched, Automatic Transfer Switch, Hot Swap, and Dual Circuit.

  • By Power Phase Type, the market is classified into Single Phase and Three Phase.

  • By Industry Type, the market is classified into Telecom & IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Transportation, Industrial Manufacturing, Energy, and Government.

  • By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Intelligent PDU Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand in High-Power Density Environments
4.1.2 Rising Demand for Power Monitoring Solutions in Data Centres
4.1.3 Rising Concern Related to Environment and Safety
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Implementation Cost of Intelligent PDU
4.2.2 Rising Density in Data Centres
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Demand and Adoption of Cloud Computing
4.3.2 Rising Portable Datacentres
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness of Intelligent PDU

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Intelligent PDU Market, By Application Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Educational Labs
6.3 Datacentres
6.4 VoIP Phone Systems
6.5 Industrial Power Solutions
6.6 Commercial Applications/Networks Closet

7 Global Intelligent PDU Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Metered
7.3 Monitored
7.4 Switched
7.5 Automatic Transfer Switch
7.6 Hot Swap
7.7 Dual Circuit

8 Global Intelligent PDU Market, By Power Phase Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Single Phase
8.3 Three Phase

9 Global Intelligent PDU Market, By Industry Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Telecom & IT
9.3 BFSI
9.4 Healthcare
9.5 Transportation
9.6 Industrial Manufacturing
9.7 Energy
9.8 Government

10 Global Intelligent PDU Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
12 Company Profiles
12.1 ABB Ltd
12.2 AGC Networks Limited
12.3 Anord Mardix
12.4 BMC Manufacturing, LLC
12.5 Chatsworth Products, Inc
12.6 Cisco Systems, Inc
12.7 Cyber Power Systems, Inc
12.8 Cyber Switching Solutions
12.9 Delta Electronics, Inc
12.10 Eaton Corporation plc
12.11 Elcom International Pvt Ltd
12.12 Emerson Electric Co
12.13 Fujitsu Limited
12.14 General Electric Company
12.15 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
12.16 Labhya Tech Systems
12.17 Legrand
12.18 Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc
12.19 NETRACK
12.20 nVent Electric plc
12.21 PDU eXpert UK Ltd
12.22 Powertek
12.23 Rittal Holdings Ltd
12.24 Schneider Electric SE
12.25 Shenzhen HaiPengXin Electronics Co Ltd
12.26 Sunshine Networking Solutions
12.27 The Siemon Company
12.28 TIM Infratech Private Limited
12.29 Vertiv Group Corp
12.30 VLP Electric Company Private Limited

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wbjgxj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-intelligent-pdu-global-market-to-2026---featuring-abb-anord-mardix-and-fujitsu-among-others-301495843.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

