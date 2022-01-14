U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,633.75
    -18.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,876.00
    -113.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,386.00
    -104.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,142.60
    -12.90 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.41
    +0.29 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.98
    -0.19 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1450
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.88
    +3.26 (+18.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3709
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7170
    -0.4630 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,121.42
    -1,663.34 (-3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.35
    -34.22 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.16
    -22.69 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Outlook on the Interactive Kiosk Global Market to 2026 - Featuring NCR, Posiflex Technology, SlabbKiosks and Meridian Kiosks

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interactive Kiosk Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global interactive kiosk market by value, by type, by component, by location, by region, etc. It provides a detailed regional analysis of the interactive kiosk market, including the following regions: North America (The US & Rest of North America), Asia Pacific, Europe, and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the US interactive kiosk market by value and by component.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global interactive kiosk market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global interactive kiosk market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Some interactive kiosk market players operate on a local level while other players operate on a regional and global level. Many global interactive kiosk manufacturers are increasing their presence in the developing economies, by competing with local and regional players in terms of quality and price.

Further, key players of the interactive kiosk market are NCR Corporation, Posiflex Technology, Inc. (Kiosk Information Systems, Inc.), SlabbKiosks, Meridian Kiosks LLC are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

A kiosk refers to a physical unit (often including a display screen and a computer) that displays information or provides a service. Kiosks are usually installed in areas with high foot traffic, such as shopping malls, retail stores, etc. Kiosks can be broadly categorized into two types: Interactive Kiosks and Non-Interactive Kiosks.

An interactive kiosk is a stand-alone device that provides information and digital content for various purposes. Interactive kiosks are considered user-friendly, ensure flexibility, and does not require human interaction.

Interactive kiosks are rapidly becoming a huge part of consumers' daily lives, and have gained popularity in different industrial verticals. The major benefits of interactive kiosks are: reduce business costs; improve the customers' buying experience, enhance customer service, provide accuracy and efficiency, serve more customers, help in saving time, and help in branding and advertising.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Interactive Kiosk Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Interactive Kiosk Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Interactive Kiosk Market by Type (Bank Kiosk, Self-service Kiosk and Vending Kiosk)
3.1.3 Global Interactive Kiosk Market by Component (Hardware, Services and Software)
3.1.4 Global Interactive Kiosk Market by Location (Indoor and Outdoor)
3.1.5 Global Interactive Kiosk Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW)
3.2 Global Interactive Kiosk Market: Type Analysis
3.2.1 Global Bank Kiosk Market by Value
3.2.2 Global Self-Service Kiosk Market by Value
3.2.3 Global Vending Kiosk Market by Value
3.3 Global Interactive Kiosk Market: Component Analysis
3.3.1 Global Interactive Kiosk Hardware Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Interactive Kiosk Software Market by Value
3.3.3 Global Interactive Kiosk Services Market by Value
3.4 Global Interactive Kiosk Market: Location Analysis
3.4.1 Global Indoor Interactive Kiosk Market by Value
3.4.2 Global Outdoor Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 North America Interactive Kiosk Market: An Analysis
4.1.1 North America Interactive Kiosk Market by Value
4.1.2 North America Interactive Kiosk Market by Region (The US and Rest of North America)
4.1.3 The US Interactive Kiosk Market by Value
4.1.4 The US Interactive Kiosk Market by Component (Hardware, Services and Software)
4.1.5 The US Interactive Kiosk Hardware Market by Value
4.1.6 The US Interactive Kiosk Software Market by Value
4.1.7 The US Interactive Kiosk Services Market by Value
4.1.8 Rest of North America Interactive Kiosk Market by Value
4.2 Europe Interactive Kiosk Market: An Analysis
4.2.1 Europe Interactive Kiosk Market by Value
4.3 Asia Pacific Interactive Kiosk Market: An Analysis
4.3.1 Asia Pacific Interactive Kiosk Market by Value
4.4 ROW Interactive Kiosk Market: An Analysis
4.4.1 ROW Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Driver
5.1.1 Rising Adoption of Interactive Kiosks in Retail Sector
5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Interactive Kiosks at Airports
5.1.3 Escalating Preference for Contactless Payments
5.1.4 Increasing Implementation of Smart Parking Solutions
5.1.5 Rapid Urbanization
5.1.6 Technological Advancements
5.2 Challenges
5.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Smartphones
5.2.2 High Installation and Maintenance Cost
5.3 Market Trends
5.3.1 Increase in Demand for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
5.3.2 Growing Focus on Enhancing Customer Experience
5.3.3 Rise of Unmanned Stores
5.3.4 Increasing Popularity of Self-Service Kiosk

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Interactive Kiosk Market Players: Main Market Areas

7. Company Profiles
7.1 NCR Corporation
7.1.1 Business Overview
7.1.2 Business Strategy
7.2 Posiflex Technology, Inc. (Kiosk Information Systems, Inc.)
7.2.1 Business Overview
7.2.2 Business Strategy
7.3 SlabbKiosks
7.3.1 Business Overview
7.3.2 Business Strategy
7.4 Meridian Kiosks LLC
7.4.1 Business Overview
7.4.2 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/di59iw

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Nasdaq near a 10% correction isn’t the sell signal you probably think it is

    There’s nothing magical about a stock index hitting the 10% decline that constitutes what Wall Street considers to be a correction. The odds that stocks will rise are no different after a 10% decline than they are before. This is important to keep in mind now that the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) is losing ground quickly, down 2.5% on Jan. 13 alone and off 7.8% from its closing high on Nov. 19, 2021.

  • Nio's Stock Is Sinking, but Its New Factory Is on Schedule

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were moving lower on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, the company's American depositary shares were down about 2.3% from Wednesday's closing price. Nio doesn't own a factory directly; its vehicles are built in a plant owned by a joint venture between it and its manufacturing partner, state-owned automaker Jianghuai Automobile Group.

  • Wells Fargo Earnings Easily Top Estimates. The Stock Is Rising.

    Fourth-quarter profits at the San Francisco-based bank were $5.75 billion, or $1.38 a share, well ahead of analysts' estimates.

  • Why Shares of Sea Limited Tanked 8% Today

    Shares of southeast Asia e-commerce and video game giant Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were down 8% today as of 1:30 p.m. ET. It deepens the sell-off the stock has suffered since October when Sea reached its all-time high. Sea has been using its highly profitable video game segment (publisher Garena, responsible for the international hit Free Fire) to invest in its e-commerce app Shopee.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • JPMorgan Falls on Trading Revenue Slump, Muted Loan Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted a decline in trading revenue that was steeper than analysts expected, and both commercial and consumer loans fell from a year earlier.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice o

  • Stocks in focus: Hawaiian Airlines, Virgin Galactic, Taiwan Semiconductor, Ford

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro and Emily McCormick highlight four stocks to watch: Hawaiian Airlines, Virgin Galactic, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Ford.

  • Cathie Wood Outflows Grow as Diehard Fans Face Biggest Test

    (Bloomberg) -- The loyalty of Cathie Wood’s legion of fans may be finally waning, as the new year bloodbath in speculative technology stocks hands the star money manager a miserable start to 2022.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding th

  • Bank Stocks: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Earnings Top Views; Citigroup On Tap

    JPMorgan and Wells Fargo earnings beat Q4 forecasts, with Citigroup set to report before the open. Bank stocks were mixed early Friday.

  • 3 mega-cap tech stocks that will gain big as interest rates rise: analyst

    Shopping for some tech bargains ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes? Try these on for size, says one veteran tech analyst.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell As It Approaches A Potential U.S. Filing?

    Is Novavax stock a buy or a sell after filing additional data in the hopes of seeking a U.S. authorization? Is NVAX stock a buy or sell?

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Jumped This Week

    Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were climbing this week, up 9.4% as of Thursday's close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The catalyst was insider buying coming after last week's earnings report. CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 15,000 shares; Chief Merchandising Officer Joseph Hartsig bought 5,000 shares; Chief Customer Officer Rafeh Masood bought 7,000 shares, and director Joshua Schechter bought 6,000 shares.

  • Bank earnings preview: Analyst details ‘perfect storm’ for strong Q4 execution

    CFRA Research Director Kenneth Leon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss upcoming bank earnings and the outlook for the U.S. economy.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend losses after tech sell-off

    Stock futures rose Thursday evening to steady after a tech-driven selloff during the regular trading day.

  • Here's Why CrowdStrike, Datadog, and MongoDB Were Under Pressure on Thursday

    As of about 2:30 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were firmly in the red. The Nasdaq was by far the worst performer of the three major indexes, down by 1.7%. Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) was down by nearly 5%, while database software companies Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were down by 5% and 8%, respectively.

  • Is Coinbase a Good Buy for 2022?

    The stock is being dragged down by the dramatic sell-offs in technology stocks and cryptocurrency assets.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    The Nasdaq Composite got thrown back on Thursday, and is down 1.4% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Meanwhile, one of its biggest components, semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is faring nearly three times worse -- down 4.1%. What's got investors upset with Nvidia?

  • New Developments Bode Well for Bionano Stock, Says Analyst

    This time last year, shares of Bionano Genomics (BNGO) were in the midst of one almighty tear, as the market seized upon the opportunity of its optical genome mapping (OGM) system Saphyr to disrupt the cytogenetics space. A repeat of the rally is highly unlikely – shares went all the way from $0.5 in December 2020 to $14.54 in mid-Feb 2021 – but nevertheless the company has been making steady progress since. In fact, over the past week, Bionano had several pieces of good news. First off, the com

  • ‘There’s no way the stock market goes up this year — it probably goes down pretty aggressively,’ says hedge-fund honcho Kyle Bass

    Don't expect gains in 2022 if the Federal Reserve sticks to its guns on rate hikes and tightening overall financial conditions, says Kyle Bass.