Outlook on the IoT Platforms Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers, Barriers and Trends

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Platforms: Technology-centric offerings at the core of the Internet of Things" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report explores technology innovations in the IoT platform sector. It covers the main product categories, business models and provides an overview of the ecosystem and market size.

The study describes the existing offerings of the major players and examines in detail how the players are positioned in each category.

The report identifies the key drivers, barriers, and trends in the development of this market and includes estimates and forecasts of market revenues to 2026:

  • by region: North America, Europe, APAC, rest of the world

  • by platform type: application enablement, device management, connectivity management, data analytics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Concept and classification
2.1. IoT Platforms - Introduction
2.2. Key layers of an IoT Platform
2.3. IoT Platforms - Classification
2.4 Main players, by type of IoT platform
2.5. Main players, by type of vendor
2.6. Key technologies empowering IoT platform solutions
2.7. Manufacturing is the main vertical market focus for IoT platforms
2.8. Predictive maintenance with IoT platforms
2.9. IoT platform security & compliance

3. IoT Platforms by type
3.1. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) layer
3.2. Application enablement platforms (AEPs)
3.3. IoT device management platform (DMP)
3.4. IoT connectivity management platform (CMP)
3.5. IoT analytics platforms

4. Key IoT Platform Vendors
4.1. Origin of the world's largest platform vendors
4.2. PTC ThingWorx
4.3. Microsoft Azure
4.4 IBM Watson
4.5. Siemens MindSphere
4.6. Davra
4.7. Positioning of main IoT platform vendors4.5. Focus: micromobility sector is on the rise

5. IoT Platform market trends & estimations
5.1. Key market trends
5.2. IT vs OT players' perspectives on the platform market
5.3. Drivers and barriers for the IoT platform market development
5.4. Market size by region
5.5. Market size by platform type

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB

  • Atos

  • AWS

  • Bosch

  • Cisco Jasper

  • Clearblade

  • Cumulocity

  • Davra

  • Ericsson

  • Eurotech

  • Fanuc

  • Fujitsu

  • Google Cloud

  • Hitachi

  • Huawei

  • IBM

  • Litmus Edge

  • Losant

  • Microsoft Azure

  • Nokia

  • PTC

  • Samsung SDS

  • SAP

  • Siemens

  • Sierra Wireless

  • Software AG

  • Telit

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ifz8q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-iot-platforms-global-market-to-2026---key-drivers-barriers-and-trends-301355959.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

