U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.50
    +12.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,197.00
    +64.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,326.50
    +36.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.10
    +6.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.32
    +0.88 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.80
    +17.10 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.57 (+2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1663
    +0.0045 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.19 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0062 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9500
    -0.3620 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,488.00
    +825.84 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,458.72
    +7.08 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,206.11
    +2.28 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Outlook on the IoT Sensors Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Broadcom, NXP Semiconductors and Robert Bosch Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Sensors Market based on Network Technology, Type, Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Internet of things is a web of physical devices, vehicles, and other items integrated with actuators, software, electronics, sensors, and connectivity, which facilitate individuals to connect, collect, and create data, enhancing efficiency and decreasing human efforts. One of the key components used in smart cities in smart grids, smart meters, intelligent traffic management systems, smart parking, among other applications, is IoT sensors. The IoT Sensors Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 28.5% CAGR by 2027 due to the rising automotive industry and the rising adoption of IoT sensors in the automotive industry. Few other factors projected to propel further the target market growth are increasing demand for consumer electronics such as smart homes, smart TVs, and smartphones. Further, growing consumer awareness about reasonable consumer electronics in many countries and surging sales of electronic products are other factors anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. Apart from this, the absence of common protocols and communication standards is projected to hamper the market growth.

IoT Sensors Market based on Network Technology

  • Wired Network Technology

  • Wireless Network Technology

IoT Sensors Market based on Type

  • Accelerometers

  • Gyroscopes

  • Magnetometers

  • Pressure sensors

  • Temperature sensors

  • Light sensors

  • Others

IoT Sensors Market based on Application

  • Consumer electronics

  • Healthcare

  • Automotive

  • Industrial

  • Building automation

  • Retail

  • Others

IoT Sensors Market based on Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

Globally, due to the swift depletion in the sensor size and increased adoption of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology, sensors are finding applications in automotive, healthcare, and consumer products. This has played a key role in the growth of the complete sensors market. Furthermore, in the past few years, smaller sensors have rapidly been employed in devices such as smartphones, drones, wearables, and robots.

The key profiles of players mentioned in the report of IoT sensors market are Analog Devices, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, ARM Holdings PLC, Broadcom, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Omron Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, and STMicroelectronics N.V.

Henceforth, the IoT made it potential to connect everyday things to the internet. In the present scenario, almost all entities, such as houses, office buildings, and factories, are connected to the network to gather data and use the information for various purposes. As the complimentary sensors play a vital role in creating solutions using IoT.

  • This report indicates the significant manufacturers along with the competitive market outlook and SWOT analysis.

  • This study defines, describes, and predicts the market value by device type, end-user, application, and region.

  • This research also indicates the key regional market potentials and drivers, opportunities and challenges, restrictions and risks.

  • This report also provides the profiles of the significant vendors, their dynamic strategies and product developments, and other competitive strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Industry Overview
2.2. Industry Trends

3. Market Snapshot
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Market Outlook
3.2.1. Porter Five Forces
3.3. Related Markets

4. Market characteristics
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Market Segmentation
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis

5. Network Technology: Market Size & Analysis
5.1. Overview
5.2. Wired Network Technology
5.3. Wireless Network Technology

6. Type: Market Size & Analysis
6.1. Overview
6.2. Accelerometers
6.3. Gyroscopes
6.4. Magnetometers
6.5. Pressure sensors
6.6. Temperature sensors
6.7. Light sensors
6.8. Others

7. Application: Market Size & Analysis
7.1. Overview
7.2. Consumer electronics
7.3. Healthcare
7.4. Automotive
7.5. Industrial
7.6. Building automation
7.7. Retail
7.8. Others

8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis
8.1. Overview
8.2. North America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.5. Rest of the World

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis
9.2. Market Developments
9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
9.2.2. Product Launches and execution

10. Vendor Profiles
10.1. Analog Devices, Inc.
10.1.1. Overview
10.1.2. Financial Overview
10.1.3. Product Offerings
10.1.4. Developments
10.1.5. Business Strategy
10.2. Honeywell International, Inc.
10.2.1. Overview
10.2.2. Financial Overview
10.2.3. Product Offerings
10.2.4. Developments
10.2.5. Business Strategy
10.3. Infineon Technologies AG
10.3.1. Overview
10.3.2. Financial Overview
10.3.3. Product Offerings
10.3.4. Developments
10.3.5. Business Strategy
10.4. Texas Instruments Incorporated
10.4.1. Overview
10.4.2. Financial Overview
10.4.3. Product Offerings
10.4.4. Developments
10.4.5. Business Strategy
10.5. ARM Holdings PLC
10.5.1. Overview
10.5.2. Financial Overview
10.5.3. Product Offerings
10.5.4. Developments
10.5.5. Business Strategy
10.6. Broadcom, Inc.
10.6.1. Overview
10.6.2. Financial Overview
10.6.3. Product Offerings
10.6.4. Developments
10.6.5. Business Strategy
10.7. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
10.7.1. Overview
10.7.2. Financial Overview
10.7.3. Product Offerings
10.7.4. Developments
10.7.5. Business Strategy
10.8. Omron Corporation
10.8.1. Overview
10.8.2. Financial Overview
10.8.3. Product Offerings
10.8.4. Developments
10.8.5. Business Strategy
10.9. Robert Bosch Gmbh
10.9.1. Overview
10.9.2. Financial Overview
10.9.3. Product Offerings
10.9.4. Developments
10.9.5. Business Strategy
10.10. STMicroelectronics N.V.
10.10.1. Overview
10.10.2. Financial Overview
10.10.3. Product Offerings
10.10.4. Developments
10.10.5. Business Strategy

11. Analyst Opinion

12. Annexure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4mipe

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Netflix earnings, Tesla earning, Airlines earnings — what to expect

    The Yahoo Finance panel breaks down what to expect in a stacked week for the market as we await Netflix, Airlines, and Tesla earnings. Watch as the panel discusses how these most recent earnings could shape the market.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Rally Strengthens; 3 Tech Titans In New Buy Zones

    Dow Jones futures were little changed early Tuesday with the Bitcoin ETF slated to debut. Tesla stock is nearing all-time highs.

  • 7 Stocks Paying Super-Size Dividends Are Actually Doing Great

    What's the use of an S&P 500 stock paying a giant dividend — like AT&T — if you're only going to miss out on price gains?

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Xiaomi CEO says firm to mass produce its own cars in H1 2024 -spokesperson

    Xiaomi Corp Chief Executive Lei Jun said the Chinese smartphone maker will mass produce its own cars in the first half of 2024, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday. Zang Ziyuan, a director in Xiaomi's international marketing department, also posted the news on his verified Weibo account. The date marks the next major target for the company's fledgling electric vehicle (EV) division, which Xiaomi formally announced earlier this year.

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 15 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 15 small-cap stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Catherine Wood is an American millionaire investor, who founded ARK Investment Management in 2014. She serves […]

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • New bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168,000, analyst asserts

    Bitcoin's price could catch a serious boost from a new ETF, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • 5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Progenity, Vinco Ventures And More

    Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price. Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look

  • Intel earnings are just an appetizer ahead of the real meal next month

    Intel Corp. is expected to announce a bounce-back in data-center sales Thursday, but any rebound is likely to get pushed aside as Wall Street looks for answers to bigger questions.

  • Why stocks are suddenly back in rally mode: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 18, 2021.

  • China Begins Dollar Bond Sale Even as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China is marketing a dollar bond sale in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Cas

  • SEC releases 45-page report on Gamestop

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the major takeaways from the SEC report.&nbsp;

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Dividend Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Dividend Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is one of the most well-known hedge fund managers on Wall Street. The portfolio of his […]