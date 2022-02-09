U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

Outlook on the IVF Devices and Consumables Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IVF Devices and Consumables Market by Product, Technology Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global IVF devices & consumables market was valued at $1,856.20 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $10,138.80 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a woman's ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm in vitro. The process involves stimulating a woman's ovulatory, removing an ovum from the woman's ovaries, and allowing sperm to fertilize them in a liquid in a laboratory. IVF is one of the widely used treatments to assist couples facing infertility issues.

The global IVF devices & consumables market is anticipated to show significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rates, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in awareness of IVF, and technological advancements in IVF devices. Furthermore, increase in number of same sex marriages, rise in number of gamete donations, surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide, and upsurge in disposable income are considerably contributing toward the market growth. However, higher cost, ethical issues, and complications associated with IVF as well as lack of awareness among the population are negatively impacting the market growth.

The global IVF devices & consumables market is segmented into product, technology, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is segregated into instruments, accessories & disposables, and reagents & media. The instruments segment is further divided into sperm separation systems, cryosystems, incubators, imaging systems, ovum aspiration pumps, cabinets, micromanipulators, and others. Reagents & media is sub segmented into cryopreservation media, semen processing media, ovum processing media, and embryo culture media. On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into fresh embryo IVF, frozen embryo IVF, and donor egg IVF. By end user, the market is divided into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

  • An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the oncology/cancer drugs market is provided.

  • An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five force analysis
3.4. Top player positioning, 2020
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Delayed pregnancies among women
3.5.1.2. Rise in global infertility rates
3.5.1.3. Technological advancements in IVF devices
3.5.1.4. Increase in gamete donation
3.5.1.5. Surge in disposable income
3.5.1.6. Rise in success rates
3.5.1.7. Surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. Cost constraints
3.5.2.2. Complications associated with IVF treatment
3.5.2.3. Lower awareness level
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Increase in trend of fertility tourism
3.5.3.2. High growth potential in emerging countries
3.5.3.3. Increase in number of fertility clinics
3.5.3.4. Rise in same sex marriage
3.5.4. Impact analysis
3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on IVF devices and consumables market

CHAPTER 4: IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY PRODUCT
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Instruments
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.2.4. Market size and forecast, by type
4.2.4.1. Sperm separation system
4.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2.4.2. Cryosystem
4.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast
4.2.4.3. Incubator
4.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast
4.2.4.4. Imaging system
4.2.4.4.1. Market size and forecast
4.2.4.5. Ovum aspiration pump
4.2.4.5.1. Market size and forecast
4.2.4.6. Cabinet (workstation)
4.2.4.6.1. Market size and forecast
4.2.4.7. Micromanipulator
4.2.4.7.1. Market size and forecast
4.2.4.8. Others
4.2.4.8.1. Market size and forecast
4.3. Accessories & disposables
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Reagent & media
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4.4. Market size and forecast, by type
4.4.4.1. Cryopreservation media
4.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.4.4.2. Semen processing media
4.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast
4.4.4.3. Ovum processing media
4.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast
4.4.4.4. Embryo culture media
4.4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Fresh embryo IVF
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Frozen embryo IVF
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Donor egg IVF
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY END USER
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.1.2. Market size and forecast
6.2. Fertility clinics
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Hospitals
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Surgical centers
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3. Market analysis, by country
6.5. Clinical research institutes
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: IVF DEVICES & CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. COOK GROUP (COOK MEDICAL INC.)
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Company snapshot
8.1.3. Operating business segments
8.1.4. Product portfolio
8.2. THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC. (COOPERSURGICAL, INC.)
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Company snapshot
8.2.3. Operating business segments
8.2.4. Product portfolio
8.2.5. Business performance
8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.3. MERCK KGAA
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Company snapshot
8.3.3. Operating business segments
8.3.4. Product portfolio
8.3.5. Business performance
8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.4. GENEA LIMITED (GENEA BIOMEDIX)
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Company snapshot
8.4.3. Operating business segments
8.4.4. Product portfolio
8.5. FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION (IRVINE SCIENTIFIC SALES COMPANY, INC.)
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Company snapshot
8.5.3. Operating business segments
8.5.4. Product Portfolio
8.5.5. Business performance
8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.6. PROGYNY INC.
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Company snapshot
8.6.3. Operating business segments
8.6.4. Product portfolio
8.6.5. Business performance
8.7. SYSMEX CORPORATION [OXFORD GENE TECHNOLOGY (OGT)]
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Company snapshot
8.7.3. Operating business segments
8.7.4. Product portfolio
8.7.5. Business performance
8.8. TEMPEST THERAPEUTICS, INC.
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Company snapshot
8.8.3. Operating business segments
8.8.4. Product portfolio
8.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments
8.9. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Company snapshot
8.9.3. Operating business segments
8.9.4. Product portfolio
8.9.5. Business performance
8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.10. VITROLIFE AB
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Company snapshot
8.10.3. Operating business segments
8.10.4. Product portfolio
8.10.5. Business performance
8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5wowju

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-ivf-devices-and-consumables-global-market-to-2030---opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecasts-301478779.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

