Outlook on the Lawn and Garden Tractor European Market to 2027 - Integration of Advanced Technologies with Lawn & Garden Tractors Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Lawn and Garden Tractor Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Europe lawn and garden tractor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% during 2022-2027. Lawn and garden tractors are compact utility tractors used for mowing green cover areas, garden yards, and others, which are highly influenced by weather conditions.

The sales growth rises for lawn & garden tractors in spring and summer due to increasing time spent on lawn care activities. Further, the rising sports activities and golf lawns are projected to boost the Europe lawn and garden tractor market in the upcoming years.

Alternatively, the increasing raw material price, disruption in supply chain activities, and a surge in oil prices due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict are expected to hamper the market growth for the gas-powered lawn and garden tractor market instead. This factor expects the end-user to shift toward battery-powered equipment.

Hence, the growth rate for batter-power equipment is projected to increase in the Europe lawn and garden tractor market during the forecast period.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advancements In Lawn & Garden Tractor Technology

Lawn and garden tractor companies are integrating mobile applications, which will assist in connecting consumers with their lawn tractors and help with tracing and lawn mowing status. It will enable data exchange, and AI technology enables electric drive tractors to make decisions and determine the best path for mowing and grading driveways.

The European Commission has developed several projects that monitor the development of innovative technologies, such as incorporating the internet of things (IoT), technological advancement, and integration of artificial intelligence with garden-powered equipment. This measure provides technical support to (SMEs) Small and medium-sized enterprises, industry leaders in garden machinery, non-governmental organizations, and others.



Growth In Commercial Construction



The commercial sector has been witnessing continuous growth since 2021 with the reopening of the economy. The construction of amusement parks, hotels, private & government offices, and sports & convention centers is increasing, supporting the Europe lawn and garden tractor market.

Story continues

Hotels and resorts are also key contributors to the demand for lawn and garden tractors. Building various hotels is expected to support industry growth in the coming years. Moreover, expanding office spaces is expected to boost the green acreage across large office buildings, supporting industry growth.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Many large and small players characterize the Europe lawn and garden tractor markets. Honda, Deere & Company, MTD product, Husqvarna, and Toro Company are some of the major players in the industry. Other players operating in the Europe lawn and garden tractor market include AGCO, STIGA Group, Stanley Black & Decker, CAB CADET, and others.

The prominent vendors focus on manufacturing advanced lawn and garden tractors, mainly participating in R&D initiatives to enlarge their product line and gain a competitive advantage in the industry. The acquisition strategy was followed by most of the players on the path to becoming industry leaders. The concentration of markets in developed countries such as the UK, Germany, and other Western European countries is high.



Key Vendors

AriensCo

Deere & Company

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

Stanley Black & Decker

The Toro Company

STIGA S.p.A

Briggs & Stratton

AGCO Corporation

Emak S.p.A

AL-KO Gardentech

BOB CAT

FARMTRAC TRACTORS EUROPE

ISEKI & CO., LTD.

GRASSHOPPER COMPANY

COBRA

TEXTRON INCORPORATED

Weibang

AS-Motor

VICTA LAWNCARE PTY LTD

CHERVON

Generac Power Systems

IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation

Masport

Key Questions Answered

1. How big is the Europe lawn and garden tractor market?

2. What is the growth rate of the Europe lawn and garden tractor market?

3. What will Europe lawn and garden tractor market share in shipments by 2027?

4. Who are the leading companies in the Europe lawn and garden tractor market?

5. What are the key trends impacting the Europe lawn and garden tractor market?

6. Which country holds the largest Europe lawn and garden tractor market share?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Premium Insights

6.1.1 Key Highlights



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.2 Lawn & Garden Tractors

8.3 Consumer Behavior

8.4 Development of Li-Ion Battery

8.5 Components, Raw Materials & Manufacturing Processes

8.6 Dynamics of Landscaping Industry

8.7 Value Chain Analysis

8.7.1 Raw Material Suppliers & Components

8.7.2 Manufacturers

8.7.3 Dealers/Distributors

8.7.4 Retailers

8.7.5 End-users

8.8 Impact of COVID-19



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Integration of Advanced Technologies with Lawn & Garden Tractors

9.2 Exponential Growth of Landscaping Industry

9.3 Increasing Adoption of Green Spaces & Roofs



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Growing Demand from Golf Courses

10.2 Surge in Commercial Construction Projects

10.3 Increase in Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Growing Use of Artificial Grass

11.2 Shortage of Skilled & Qualified Labor

11.3 High Competition from Chinese Vendors



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.2.1 by Value

12.2.2 by Volume

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Product Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Lawn Tractors

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

13.5 Garden Tractors

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)



14 Fuel Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Gasoline-Powered

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

14.5 Battery-Powered

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

14.6 Propane-Powered

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)



15 End-user

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Professional Landscaping Services

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

15.5 Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

15.6 Residential Users

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

15.7 Government & Others

15.7.1 Market Overview

15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)



16 Drive Type

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

16.3 Market Overview

16.4 Two-Wheel-Drive (2Wd)

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

16.5 Four-Wheel-Drive (4Wd)

16.5.1 Market Overview

16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)



17 Horsepower

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

17.3 Market Overview

17.4 <_8 />17.4.1 Market Overview

17.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

17.5 18-24 Hp

17.5.1 Market Overview

17.5.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

17.6 >24 Hp

17.6.1 Market Overview

17.6.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)



18 Start Type

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

18.3 Market Overview

18.4 Push Start

18.4.1 Market Overview

18.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

18.5 Key Start

18.5.1 Market Overview

18.5.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)



19 Distribution Channel

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

19.3 Market Overview

19.4 Offline

19.4.1 Market Overview

19.4.2 Dealers & Distributors

19.4.3 Specialty Stores

19.4.4 Mass Market Players

19.4.5 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

19.5 Online

19.5.1 Market Overview

19.5.2 Direct Sales

19.5.3 Third-Party Sales

19.5.4 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)



20 Europe

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Key Countries

20.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

20.3.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

20.3.3 Uk: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.4 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.5 France: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.6 Italy: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.7 Spain: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.8 Sweden: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.9 Netherlands: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.10 Belgium: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.11 Poland: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.12 Switzerland: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.13 Finland: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.14 Austria: Market Size & Forecast



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview



22 Key Company Profiles



23 Other Prominent Vendors



24 Report Summary



25 Quantitative Summary



26 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfn28j-lawn?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-lawn-and-garden-tractor-european-market-to-2027---integration-of-advanced-technologies-with-lawn--garden-tractors-presents-opportunities-301742151.html

SOURCE Research and Markets