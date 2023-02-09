U.S. markets closed

Outlook on the Lawn and Garden Tractor European Market to 2027 - Integration of Advanced Technologies with Lawn & Garden Tractors Presents Opportunities

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Lawn and Garden Tractor Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Europe lawn and garden tractor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% during 2022-2027. Lawn and garden tractors are compact utility tractors used for mowing green cover areas, garden yards, and others, which are highly influenced by weather conditions.

The sales growth rises for lawn & garden tractors in spring and summer due to increasing time spent on lawn care activities. Further, the rising sports activities and golf lawns are projected to boost the Europe lawn and garden tractor market in the upcoming years.

Alternatively, the increasing raw material price, disruption in supply chain activities, and a surge in oil prices due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict are expected to hamper the market growth for the gas-powered lawn and garden tractor market instead. This factor expects the end-user to shift toward battery-powered equipment.

Hence, the growth rate for batter-power equipment is projected to increase in the Europe lawn and garden tractor market during the forecast period.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advancements In Lawn & Garden Tractor Technology

Lawn and garden tractor companies are integrating mobile applications, which will assist in connecting consumers with their lawn tractors and help with tracing and lawn mowing status. It will enable data exchange, and AI technology enables electric drive tractors to make decisions and determine the best path for mowing and grading driveways.

The European Commission has developed several projects that monitor the development of innovative technologies, such as incorporating the internet of things (IoT), technological advancement, and integration of artificial intelligence with garden-powered equipment. This measure provides technical support to (SMEs) Small and medium-sized enterprises, industry leaders in garden machinery, non-governmental organizations, and others.

Growth In Commercial Construction

The commercial sector has been witnessing continuous growth since 2021 with the reopening of the economy. The construction of amusement parks, hotels, private & government offices, and sports & convention centers is increasing, supporting the Europe lawn and garden tractor market.

Hotels and resorts are also key contributors to the demand for lawn and garden tractors. Building various hotels is expected to support industry growth in the coming years. Moreover, expanding office spaces is expected to boost the green acreage across large office buildings, supporting industry growth.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Many large and small players characterize the Europe lawn and garden tractor markets. Honda, Deere & Company, MTD product, Husqvarna, and Toro Company are some of the major players in the industry. Other players operating in the Europe lawn and garden tractor market include AGCO, STIGA Group, Stanley Black & Decker, CAB CADET, and others.

The prominent vendors focus on manufacturing advanced lawn and garden tractors, mainly participating in R&D initiatives to enlarge their product line and gain a competitive advantage in the industry. The acquisition strategy was followed by most of the players on the path to becoming industry leaders. The concentration of markets in developed countries such as the UK, Germany, and other Western European countries is high.

Key Vendors

  • AriensCo

  • Deere & Company

  • Honda

  • Husqvarna Group

  • Kubota Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Stanley Black & Decker

  • The Toro Company

  • STIGA S.p.A

  • Briggs & Stratton

  • AGCO Corporation

  • Emak S.p.A

  • AL-KO Gardentech

  • BOB CAT

  • FARMTRAC TRACTORS EUROPE

  • ISEKI & CO., LTD.

  • GRASSHOPPER COMPANY

  • COBRA

  • TEXTRON INCORPORATED

  • Weibang

  • AS-Motor

  • VICTA LAWNCARE PTY LTD

  • CHERVON

  • Generac Power Systems

  • IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation

  • Masport

Key Questions Answered
1. How big is the Europe lawn and garden tractor market?
2. What is the growth rate of the Europe lawn and garden tractor market?
3. What will Europe lawn and garden tractor market share in shipments by 2027?
4. Who are the leading companies in the Europe lawn and garden tractor market?
5. What are the key trends impacting the Europe lawn and garden tractor market?
6. Which country holds the largest Europe lawn and garden tractor market share?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Premium Insights
6.1.1 Key Highlights

7 Market at a Glance

8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
8.2 Lawn & Garden Tractors
8.3 Consumer Behavior
8.4 Development of Li-Ion Battery
8.5 Components, Raw Materials & Manufacturing Processes
8.6 Dynamics of Landscaping Industry
8.7 Value Chain Analysis
8.7.1 Raw Material Suppliers & Components
8.7.2 Manufacturers
8.7.3 Dealers/Distributors
8.7.4 Retailers
8.7.5 End-users
8.8 Impact of COVID-19

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Integration of Advanced Technologies with Lawn & Garden Tractors
9.2 Exponential Growth of Landscaping Industry
9.3 Increasing Adoption of Green Spaces & Roofs

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Growing Demand from Golf Courses
10.2 Surge in Commercial Construction Projects
10.3 Increase in Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Growing Use of Artificial Grass
11.2 Shortage of Skilled & Qualified Labor
11.3 High Competition from Chinese Vendors

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.2.1 by Value
12.2.2 by Volume
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 Product Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Lawn Tractors
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)
13.5 Garden Tractors
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

14 Fuel Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Gasoline-Powered
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)
14.5 Battery-Powered
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)
14.6 Propane-Powered
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

15 End-user
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Professional Landscaping Services
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)
15.5 Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)
15.6 Residential Users
15.6.1 Market Overview
15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)
15.7 Government & Others
15.7.1 Market Overview
15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

16 Drive Type
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
16.3 Market Overview
16.4 Two-Wheel-Drive (2Wd)
16.4.1 Market Overview
16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)
16.5 Four-Wheel-Drive (4Wd)
16.5.1 Market Overview
16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

17 Horsepower
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
17.3 Market Overview
17.4 <_8 />17.4.1 Market Overview
17.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)
17.5 18-24 Hp
17.5.1 Market Overview
17.5.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)
17.6 >24 Hp
17.6.1 Market Overview
17.6.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

18 Start Type
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
18.3 Market Overview
18.4 Push Start
18.4.1 Market Overview
18.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)
18.5 Key Start
18.5.1 Market Overview
18.5.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

19 Distribution Channel
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
19.3 Market Overview
19.4 Offline
19.4.1 Market Overview
19.4.2 Dealers & Distributors
19.4.3 Specialty Stores
19.4.4 Mass Market Players
19.4.5 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)
19.5 Online
19.5.1 Market Overview
19.5.2 Direct Sales
19.5.3 Third-Party Sales
19.5.4 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

20 Europe
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Key Countries
20.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
20.3.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
20.3.3 Uk: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.4 Germany: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.5 France: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.6 Italy: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.7 Spain: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.8 Sweden: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.9 Netherlands: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.10 Belgium: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.11 Poland: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.12 Switzerland: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.13 Finland: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.14 Austria: Market Size & Forecast

21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview

22 Key Company Profiles

23 Other Prominent Vendors

24 Report Summary

25 Quantitative Summary

26 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfn28j-lawn?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



