U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.25
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,833.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,413.50
    -23.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.30
    -2.80 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.74
    +0.29 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.10
    -9.30 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    -0.29 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.83
    -1.12 (-5.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1290
    +0.1340 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,049.37
    +1,095.17 (+2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.46
    +28.57 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.82
    -30.61 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Outlook on the Legal Cannabis Market in North America to 2026 - by Product Derived, Distribution Channel and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Legal Cannabis Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America legal cannabis market reached a value of US$ 16 Billion in 2020. Cannabis is a drug derived from the dried leaves and flowers of the hemp plant that grows in the tropical and temperate areas of the world. Also known as hash, weed, marijuana, pot, dope, smoke and cone, cannabis can be obtained in various forms ranging from the simple process of drying and curing marijuana flowers to the sophisticated chemistry of producing cannabis concentrates. In North America, the legal landscape is giving way to the decriminalization and full legalization of cannabis, owing to which it is gaining prominence for both medical and recreational purposes.

In the United States, marijuana has been legalized in 30 states for medicinal use and in 9 states for both therapeutic as well as recreational purposes. In Canada, medicinal usage of the drug has been legalized since 2001; however, its recreational use has been authorized through a bill passed in June 2018. This modification in the regulatory landscape has led to an increase in the usage of medical cannabis for treating several diseases associated with changing lifestyles such as chronic pain, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, social anxiety, cancer, multiple sclerosis and epilepsy. Also, with the implementation of these stringent regulations, suppliers have to comply with proper safety control measures and provide consumers with high-quality products, which further acts in favor of the growth of the market.

The use of industrial hemp, a product derived from cannabis, has also expanded to a great variety of products, including health foods, organic body care, clothing, construction materials, biofuels and plastic composites. Moreover, increasing research and development (R&D) activities in the medical applications of cannabis are expected to create positive opportunities for both the existing players and new entrants in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the North America legal cannabis market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Break up by Product Derived:

  • Marijuana

  • Industrial Hemp

Marijuana currently represents the leading segment. It is a greenish-grey mixture of the dried flowers of Cannabis sativa. The applications of marijuana are further divided on the basis of medical and recreational uses. Its therapeutic applications include the treatment of various diseases such as migraine, cancer, arthritis and others.

Break up by Distribution Channel:

  • Regulated Dispensary

  • Recreational Stores

  • Stand-Alone Retailers

  • Others

Among these, legal cannabis is mostly distributed through regulatory dispensaries.

Regional Insights:

  • United States

  • Canada

Country-wise, the United States enjoys a leading position in the market as the medical use of cannabis has been legalized in 31 states including the territories of Puerto Rico and Guam, and the District of Columbia and in 9 states including California, Nevada, Alaska and Colorado for both medicinal and recreational uses.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

  • 22nd Century Group, Inc

  • Medical Marijuana Inc

  • Hemp, Inc.

  • Axim Biotechnologies, Inc

  • Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Canopy Growth Corporation

  • Aphria Inc.

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc.

  • Abcann Medicinals Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the North America legal cannabis market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the major countries in the North America legal cannabis market?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America legal cannabis market?

  • Which are the popular cannabis products in the North America legal cannabis market?

  • What are the several application segments in the North America legal cannabis market?

  • What are the primary distribution channels in the North America legal cannabis market?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America legal cannabis market?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America legal cannabis market?

  • What is the structure of the North America legal cannabis market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the North America legal cannabis market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 North America Legal Cannabis Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Products Derived
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Country
5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Strengths
5.9.3 Weaknesses
5.9.4 Opportunities
5.9.5 Threats
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Research and Development
5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement
5.10.4 Manufacturing
5.10.5 Marketing
5.10.6 Distribution
5.10.7 End-Use
5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.11.4 Degree of Competition
5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.12 Key Success and Risk Factors in the North American Cannabis Market

6 Performance of Key Regions
6.1 United States
6.1.1 Market Overview
6.1.2 Market Performance
6.1.3 Market Breakup by Products Derived
6.1.4 Market Breakup by Application
6.1.5 Market Breakup by States
6.1.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
6.1.7 Market Forecast
6.1.8 Legal & Regulatory Framework
6.2 Canada
6.2.1 Market Overview
6.2.2 Market Performance
6.2.3 Market Breakup by Products Derived
6.2.4 Market Breakup by Application
6.2.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
6.2.6 Market Forecast
6.2.7 Legal & Regulatory Framework

7 Market by Products Derived
7.1 Marijuana
7.1.1 Market Performance
7.1.2 Market Breakup by Application
7.1.2.1 Medical
7.1.2.1.1 Migraine
7.1.2.1.2 Arthritis
7.1.2.1.3 Cancer
7.1.2.1.4 Others
7.1.2.2 Recreational Use
7.2 Industrial Hemp
7.2.1 Market Performance
7.2.2 Market Breakup by Application
7.2.2.1 Personal Care
7.2.2.2 Hemp CBD
7.2.2.3 Food
7.2.2.4 Consumer Textile
7.2.2.5 Others
7.3 Others

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Regulated Dispensary
8.2 Recreational Stores
8.3 Stand-Alone Retailer
8.4 Others

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Market Structure
9.2 Key Players
9.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aelwi3

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, Pfizer, and Other Vaccine Stocks Dropped Today

    Booster shot revenue could be at risk.

  • Why Shares of MiMedx Are Collapsing Today

    Shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG) are down more than 60% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT today after a pair of clinical trials failed to demonstrate their intended benefits. The first was a phase 2b study to treat knee osteoarthritis (KOA). There was also no statistically significant difference between a cohort of patients evaluated at the three-month or six-month end point.

  • Natural Gas Prices Can Still Double From Here

    Natural gas prices have absolutely exploded this year, reaching levels not seen since 2014, and the rally is still far from over

  • Boeing raises jet demand forecast on pandemic recovery

    Boeing revised up long-term demand forecasts on Tuesday, as a snapback in commercial air travel in domestic markets like the United States tempers the more gloomy industry predictions seen at the height of coronavirus lockdowns last year. The rosier view underpins moves by the aerospace giant to prepare for growth in travel demand and military services, even as its own ability to respond to the brighter outlook remains hampered by industrial delays and the lingering 737 MAX crisis. The U.S. planemaker, which dominates jet sales together with Europe's Airbus, forecast 43,610 commercial jet deliveries over the next 20 years worth $7.2 trillion, an increase of 500 units from the 43,110 projected a year ago.

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • Peptone: Putting molecular physics at the heart of UK's next billion-pound pharma company

    A new theory of making drugs has the potential to make this London firm the next British unicorn.

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • Syngenta, Chevron Could Face Billions in Claims Over Weed Killer

    (Bloomberg) -- Yet another popular weed killer used by American farmers for decades is becoming a costly liability for the companies behind the chemical.Over the past seven months, new lawsuits have been filed almost every day claiming farmers or field workers contracted Parkinson’s disease from their exposure to Paraquat, a highly toxic herbicide developed by Syngenta AG and sold in the U.S. by Chevron Corp.The surge in complaints comes as another company, Bayer AG, has set aside as much as $16

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • Is Netflix Going to Be a Hit?

    A Real Money subscriber emailed me recently about Netflix and pointed out some developments on the charts and asked what I thought them. In this daily bar chart of NFLX, below, we can see that prices finally broke out of a long sideways pattern in September.

  • 3 Things You Should Say to Someone Who’s Hesitant About the COVID Vaccine (& One Thing You’re Better Off Keeping to Yourself)

    3 Things You Should Say to Someone Who's Hesitant About the COVID Vaccine1. “What’s stopping you from getting vaccinated?”Are they worried about the safety of the vaccine? Do they think they’d be able to beat...

  • Restaurants Close Dining Rooms Again as Delta-Driven Infections Spread

    Restaurants are losing customers, dealing with staffing struggles and facing uncertain demand again as the Delta variant drives rebounds in Covid-19 infections.

  • Eating This Food Daily May Help Reduce a Harmful Type of Belly Fat, According to a New Study

    Hint: It's one of our faves!

  • Steve Bannon–linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

    Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.

  • Proxy advisers split on FedEx CEO Smith's pay

    Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co gave diverging recommendations to investors on voting on FedEx Corp CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package, after a labor union challenged the plan. The pay package for Smith, a billionaire, faces a challenge at FedEx's annual shareholder meeting later this month after labor union the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said the company's decision to cancel a bonus program while giving him an option award instead, only to then re-instate the bonus program, amounted to double-dipping. ISS said in a report released on Sunday that "cautionary support" was warranted because Smith's awards have not led to a misalignment of pay and performance.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Pinterest Used Her Ideas, Cut Her Out of Pay, Influencer Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- A woman with 5 million followers on Pinterest Inc. claimed in a lawsuit that founders of the company, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra, used her ideas to help create the social-media platform and never compensated her.Christine Martinez, a digital marketing strategist who lives in Oakland, California, said in a state court filing on Monday in that she was friends with Silbermann when he asked her to help “salvage a failed shopping app,” which would later become Pinterest. Martinez

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Sizzled Today

    OPEC sprang a surprise even as natural gas prices soared, fueling high investor interest in oil and gas stocks.

  • Deutsche Bank Looks Beyond Lost Decade as Merkel Era Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- To understand German banks’ lost decade, start with a now infamous birthday dinner for then-Deutsche Bank AG chief Josef Ackermann, held in April 2008 by Chancellor Angela Merkel.The menu was inconspicuous, schnitzel and asparagus along with a $10 white wine. But the public outcry that followed, after the government was forced to support the industry with bailouts and vouch for savers’ deposits, held a key lesson for Merkel early on in her tenure: there’s little to gain in German

  • Delta variant: Unvaccinated and vaccinated people 'are not in the same ballpark' of risk, doctor explains

    Amid fears of new variants emerging and evading COVID-19 vaccines, health experts are urging the public to remember that being fully vaccinated is very different from being unvaccinated.