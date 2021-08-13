U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Outlook on the Library Preparation and Target Enrichment for Next-Generation Sequencing Global Market to 2026 - Key Challenges and Strategic Recommendations

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for Library Preparation and Target Enrichment for Next-Generation Sequencing 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report, Market for Library Preparation and Target Enrichment for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) examines the current market, providing a comprehensive market summary, including NGS sample preparation revenues and growth rates for 2021-2026 and NGS sample preparation revenues by geographic region for 2020 (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, rest-of-world).

The introduction of smaller, cheaper benchtop NGS systems has expanded the market into smaller labs that could never afford prices for earlier systems. Due to their lower throughput, they are suitable for a variety of applications but not for most whole genome sequencing. With the high performance provided by these smaller systems, the sales do not appear to be slowing down and the trend is expected to continue as the price of benchtop instruments is still being dropped. These systems are largely being used for amplicon sequencing and targeted sequencing, as well as RNA or small/ micro RNA sequencing. But this rapid rate of adoption of the benchtop systems has fueled the growth for reagents and kits for these various applications. In particular, there has been a great demand for panels of genes related to specific disease areas.

Library Preparation and Target Enrichment is thus a crucial part of sequencing, and one where there are many more competitors than in the market for the instrument systems themselves. The report covers the market for Library Preparation and Target Enrichment. It lists products from over 220 companies and profiles the major players in the space among them.

As NGS science continues to evolve, the report examines trends in the market, including:

  • Acceptance and Validation of Clinical Applications

  • Geographies and Market Size and Growth Within Geographies

  • Broad Range of Deals and Acquisitions that Have Occurred

  • COVID-19 Impact on the Market and Expectations for 2021

  • Litigation and IP Status

Further, the report covers information about many of the current products available in the market, including the hardware, reagents, kits, and other consumables.

The Market for Library Preparation and Target Enrichment for Next-Generation Sequencing presents the following market data:

  • Library Preparation and Target Enrichment Market Size

  • Library Preparation and Target Enrichment, Growth to 2026

  • Library Preparation and Target Enrichment, Products on the Market

  • Market shares of companies in Library Preparation and Target Enrichment Market

  • Geographic Breakout of the Library Preparation and Target Enrichment Market

  • Strategic Recommendations

  • 220+ Products on the Market

  • Partnerships and Deals among LP/TE Players

  • Company Profiles

The report contains a discussion of key challenges in the market for library preparation and target enrichment products, and provides strategic recommendations moving forward.

Key Topics Covered:

1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Introduction

  • Product Introductions

  • Sequencers Market

  • Adoption and Price Trend

  • Size and Growth of Market

  • Background

  • Scope and Methodology

  • Applications and Definitions

2: LIBRARY PREP AND TARGET ENRICHMENT TRENDS

  • Cost and Sizing Trends

  • IP/ Litigation Trends

  • Deal and Acquisition Trends

  • Technology Trends

  • Geographic Trends

  • System Introduction Pacing

  • Status of Clinical Applications

  • Use of LP in Clinical, Acceptance Trends

  • Regulatory Trends

3: LIBRARY PREP AND TARGET ENRICHMENT PRODUCTS

4: NGS LIBRARY PREP AND TARGET ENRICHMENT MARKET REVENUES

  • Revenues Forecast

  • REVENUES BY REGION

  • ILLUMINA CONSUMABLES REVENUES

5: COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

  • Introduction

  • Continued Growth and Technology Advances

  • Sequencer Battles Turn Somewhat Calm

  • Market Share

6: CORPORATE PROFILES

  • 10X Genomics

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Fluidigm

  • Illumina

  • New England Biolabs

  • Oxford Nanopore

  • Pacific Biosciences

  • Qiagen

  • Roche

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

7: CHALLENGES AND STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Challenges

  • Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/733j0i

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


