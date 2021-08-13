Outlook on the Library Preparation and Target Enrichment for Next-Generation Sequencing Global Market to 2026 - Key Challenges and Strategic Recommendations
This report, Market for Library Preparation and Target Enrichment for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) examines the current market, providing a comprehensive market summary, including NGS sample preparation revenues and growth rates for 2021-2026 and NGS sample preparation revenues by geographic region for 2020 (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, rest-of-world).
The introduction of smaller, cheaper benchtop NGS systems has expanded the market into smaller labs that could never afford prices for earlier systems. Due to their lower throughput, they are suitable for a variety of applications but not for most whole genome sequencing. With the high performance provided by these smaller systems, the sales do not appear to be slowing down and the trend is expected to continue as the price of benchtop instruments is still being dropped. These systems are largely being used for amplicon sequencing and targeted sequencing, as well as RNA or small/ micro RNA sequencing. But this rapid rate of adoption of the benchtop systems has fueled the growth for reagents and kits for these various applications. In particular, there has been a great demand for panels of genes related to specific disease areas.
Library Preparation and Target Enrichment is thus a crucial part of sequencing, and one where there are many more competitors than in the market for the instrument systems themselves. The report covers the market for Library Preparation and Target Enrichment. It lists products from over 220 companies and profiles the major players in the space among them.
As NGS science continues to evolve, the report examines trends in the market, including:
Acceptance and Validation of Clinical Applications
Geographies and Market Size and Growth Within Geographies
Broad Range of Deals and Acquisitions that Have Occurred
COVID-19 Impact on the Market and Expectations for 2021
Litigation and IP Status
Further, the report covers information about many of the current products available in the market, including the hardware, reagents, kits, and other consumables.
The Market for Library Preparation and Target Enrichment for Next-Generation Sequencing presents the following market data:
Library Preparation and Target Enrichment Market Size
Library Preparation and Target Enrichment, Growth to 2026
Library Preparation and Target Enrichment, Products on the Market
Market shares of companies in Library Preparation and Target Enrichment Market
Geographic Breakout of the Library Preparation and Target Enrichment Market
Strategic Recommendations
220+ Products on the Market
Partnerships and Deals among LP/TE Players
Company Profiles
The report contains a discussion of key challenges in the market for library preparation and target enrichment products, and provides strategic recommendations moving forward.
Key Topics Covered:
1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Introduction
Product Introductions
Sequencers Market
Adoption and Price Trend
Size and Growth of Market
Background
Scope and Methodology
Applications and Definitions
2: LIBRARY PREP AND TARGET ENRICHMENT TRENDS
Cost and Sizing Trends
IP/ Litigation Trends
Deal and Acquisition Trends
Technology Trends
Geographic Trends
System Introduction Pacing
Status of Clinical Applications
Use of LP in Clinical, Acceptance Trends
Regulatory Trends
3: LIBRARY PREP AND TARGET ENRICHMENT PRODUCTS
4: NGS LIBRARY PREP AND TARGET ENRICHMENT MARKET REVENUES
Revenues Forecast
REVENUES BY REGION
ILLUMINA CONSUMABLES REVENUES
5: COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
Introduction
Continued Growth and Technology Advances
Sequencer Battles Turn Somewhat Calm
Market Share
6: CORPORATE PROFILES
10X Genomics
Agilent Technologies
Fluidigm
Illumina
New England Biolabs
Oxford Nanopore
Pacific Biosciences
Qiagen
Roche
Thermo Fisher Scientific
7: CHALLENGES AND STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
Challenges
Strategic Recommendations
