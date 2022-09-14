U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.28
    +18.59 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,215.31
    +110.34 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,724.80
    +91.23 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,835.77
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.45
    +2.14 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.80
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    +0.15 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9996
    +0.0026 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0270 (-0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1568
    +0.0076 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8970
    -1.7480 (-1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,244.44
    -629.60 (-3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.85
    -1.49 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Outlook on the Life Science Analytics Software Global Market to 2027 - Use of Big Data Analytics to Increase R&D Productivity Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Life Science Analytics Software Market (2022-2027) by Type, Application, Component, Delivery Model, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Life Science Analytics Software Market is estimated to be USD 25.86 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 47.81 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.08%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Life Science Analytics Software Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute, Accenture, IQVIA, Cognizant, Wipro, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Life Science Analytics Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Life Science Analytics Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Adoption of Analytics Solutions in Clinical Trials, Sales, and Marketing Applications
4.1.2 Need for Improved Data Standardization
4.1.3 Growing Pressure to Curb Healthcare Spending and the Need for Improved Patient Outcomes
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High implementation costs
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Focus on Value-Based Medicine by Using Analytics in Precision and Personalized Medicine
4.3.2 Use of Big Data Analytics to Increase R&D Productivity
4.3.3 Emergence of Social Media and Its Impact on the Life Science Industry
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Data Privacy Issues
4.4.2 Data Integration in the Life Science Ecosystem
4.4.3 Dearth of Skilled Personnel

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Life Science Analytics Software Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Descriptive Analytics
6.3 Predictive Analytics
6.4 Prescriptive Analytics

7 Global Life Science Analytics Software Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Services
7.3 Software

8 Global Life Science Analytics Software Market, By Delivery Model
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premise Delivery Model
8.3 On-Demand Delivery Model

9 Global Life Science Analytics Software Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research & Development
9.2.1 Clinical Trials
9.2.2 Preclinical Trials
9.3 Sales & Marketing
9.4 Pharmacovigilance
9.5 Regulatory Compliance
9.6 Supply Chain Optimization

10 Global Life Science Analytics Software Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
10.3 Medical Device Companies
10.4 Research Centers
10.5 Third-Party Administrators

11 Americas' Life Science Analytics Software Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas

12 Europe's Life Science Analytics Software Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe

13 Middle East and Africa's Life Science Analytics Software Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA

14 APAC's Life Science Analytics Software Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

16 Company Profiles
16.1 Accenture
16.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
16.3 Cerner
16.4 Cognizant
16.5 Cotiviti Holdings
16.6 IBM
16.7 IQVIA
16.8 Maxisit
16.9 Microsoft
16.10 Optum
16.11 Oracle
16.12 SAS Institute
16.13 Scio Health Analytics
16.14 Take Solutions
16.15 Wipro

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vd8xv3

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-life-science-analytics-software-global-market-to-2027---use-of-big-data-analytics-to-increase-rd-productivity-presents-opportunities-301624210.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks CFO talks reinvention plan for customers and partners

    Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the coffeehouse company’s reinvention plan, elevating costumer and partner experiences, cutting down wait times, providing employees with competitive wages and benefits, and the outlook for long-term profit growth.

  • Costco's Stock Could Boost Profits by Hundreds of Millions With This 1 Move

    Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has earned a reputation among consumers for excellent value. This video will highlight one move management can make that capitalizes on its reputation to boost profits.  Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • Tesla plans to expand German plant off table for now - rbb

    Carmaker Tesla's plans to expand its factory grounds in Germany are on hold for the time being after being taken off the agenda of the local municipal council, broadcaster rbb reported. The mayor of Gruenheide, about an hour's drive from Berlin, where Tesla has its "gigafactory", removed the item for the September meeting citing a need for more clarification and could not say whether the issue would be addressed this year, rbb reported. Tesla in Germany was not immediately available for comment.

  • Europe could see a devastating 'Lehman Brothers' event as power producers face $1.5 trillion in margin calls — here's how governments across the region are stepping in

    Expect cost certainty to fly right out the (drafty) window.

  • Oil prices climb on talk of an SPR refill and a weekly fall in U.S. gasoline stockpiles

    Oil futures head higher on Wednesday, buoyed by speculation that the Biden administration may consider refilling the U.S. oil reserve at $80 a barrel and a weekly decline in U.S. gasoline supplies, even as crude stocks post an increase.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • Russia's oil revenue falls to $17.7bn despite higher exports, IEA says

    Moscow's oil revenues are expected to take another hit once an EU embargo on oil export comes into force on 5 December.

  • IBM to Post $5.9 Billion Pension-Transfer Charge in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said it would report a $5.9 billion one-time pretax charge in the third quarter as a result of an agreement to offload pension obligations to two life insurers.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Bounce Back in C

  • IBM files RFP, seeks new Austin home

    On Sept. 14, the tech titan filed a request for proposal for new office space in Austin. The company seeks to leave its two offices near The Domain and consolidate them into a single, cohesive operations hub. This story explains the company's real estate needs and points to some landlords who may have an inside track on the deal.

  • Twitter whistleblower testifies before Congress amid buyout litigation with Elon Musk

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the testimony of the Twitter whistleblower as the company deals with its ongoing lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • What’s coming next in Putin’s energy war

    The war in Ukraine has turned against Russia. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has some potent weapons he can deploy, and an energy war with the West is erupting in parallel with the military war in Ukraine.

  • EU Embargo to Knock Russian Oil Output, Says IEA

    That's how much the [International Energy Agency](https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-oil-demand-undermined-by-china-lockdowns-iea-says-11663146658) expects Russian oil output to fall after a European Union ban kicks in. The energy watchdog forecasts that Russia's oil production will drop to 9.5 million barrels a day by February 2023, down 1.9 million barrels a day from February this year—the month of the invasion. The embargo starts with a ban on seaborne imports of Russian crude in December an

  • IRS Changing How Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden’s green energy subsidies will boost inflation, distort investment

    Democrats can head into the midterms touting the CHIPS Act and new green-energy and health-care legislation, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, but these forays into industrial policy will likely stoke inflation and distort capital investment. As passed, the IRA should increase revenue and reduce Medicare drug spending by $767 billion and devote $437 billion to climate change and Affordable Care Act subsidies through 2025. The subsidies will likely be extended, bringing total IRA spending to $587 billion.

  • U.S. railways to halt grain shipments ahead of potential shutdown -agriculture sources

    Some U.S. railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday, a day ahead of a potential work stoppage, an agricultural association and sources at two grain cooperatives said on Tuesday, threatening exports and feed deliveries for livestock. Farmers also plan to add fertilizer to fields after the harvest, and shipments of fertilizer are being delayed. Max Fisher, chief economist at the National Grain and Feed Association, which represents most U.S. grain handlers, said rail customers reported at least one railway would stop taking grain shipments on Thursday morning.

  • This unknown company helps to break Putin’s gas blockade – very profitably indeed

    The price of crude oil is lower now than just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine but the price of gas, in Europe at least, is about six times higher. Why? Oil is cheap to move from where it is extracted to where it is needed; gas is not. So if Russia stops supplying oil to Europe, alternative supplies can be found easily. When it cuts off the gas, there’s a shortage and prices go through the roof.

  • Crop, Car Shipments Set to Halt on US Rail Strike Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- US railroads are poised to stop shipments of farm products and other key goods starting Thursday as the industry braces for a possible labor strike that could cost the world’s biggest economy more than $2 billion a day.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceSt

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Industrias Bachoco and Beyond Meat

    Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Industrias Bachoco and Beyond Meat have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.