Outlook on the Lip Care Products Global Market to 2027 - by Product type, Category Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lip Care Products Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lip care products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The major aspect that drives the growth of the market includes rising awareness of the consumers regarding the availability of a wide range of lip care products such as lip balm, lip oil /gels, lip butter, lip scrub, lip masks, and others and their benefits associated with their usage.

Increased concerns of the people towards the looks is another factor propelling the market growth during the forecast period. The global lip care products market is segmented on the basis of product type, category type and distribution channel.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as lip balm, lip oil /gels, lip butter, lip scrub, lip masks, and others. The lip balm segment of the market holds the major market share. Based on the category type, the market is segmented as non-medicated lip care products, medicated and therapeutic lip care products, and sun protection lip care. The non-medicated lip care products segment of the market holds the major market share. Whereas, based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented as online channels and offline channels. The online channel segment of the market holds the major market share.

The global lip care products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The European region is projected to hold a significant market share. The UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe are the major economies primarily contributing to the growth of the lip care products market in the region.

Further, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Kao Corp., Kiehl's LLC, L'Oreal SA, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC among others are some of the prominent players functioning in the global Lip Care Products market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.

The Report Covers

  • Comprehensive research methodology of the global lip care products market.

  • This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

  • An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

  • Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global lip care products market.

  • Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global lip care products market.

  • Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

  • Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary
1.1. Research Methods and Tools
1.2. Market Breakdown
1.2.1. By Segments
1.2.2. By Geography

2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion

3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Competitive Dashboard
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Key Company Analysis
3.3.1. Overview
3.3.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.4. Recent Developments

4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global Lip Care Products Market by Product Type
5.1.1. Lip Balm
5.1.2. Lip Oil /Gels
5.1.3. Lip Butter
5.1.4. Lip Scrub
5.1.5. Lip Masks
5.1.6. Others
5.2. Global Lip Care Products Market by Category Type
5.2.1. Non-Medicated Lip Care Products
5.2.2. Medicated and Therapeutic Lip Care Products
5.2.3. Sun Protection Lip Care
5.3. Global Lip Care Products Market by Distribution Channel
5.3.1. Online Channels
5.3.2. Offline Channels

6. Regional Analysis
6.1. North America
6.1.1. US
6.1.2. Canada
6.2. Europe
6.2.1. UK
6.2.2. Germany
6.2.3. Italy
6.2.4. Spain
6.2.5. France
6.2.6. Rest of Europe
6.3. Asia-Pacific
6.3.1. China
6.3.2. India
6.3.3. Japan
6.3.4. ASEAN
6.3.5. South Korea
6.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4. Rest of the World

7. Company Profiles
7.1. Avon Products, Inc.
7.2. Bayer AG
7.3. Beiersdorf AG
7.4. Carma Labs, Inc.
7.5. EOS Products, LLC
7.6. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
7.7. Kao Corp.
7.8. Kiehl's LLC
7.9. L'Oreal SA
7.10. Revlon, Inc.
7.11. Shiseido Co., Ltd.
7.12. The Clorox Co.
7.13. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
7.14. The Himalaya Drug Co.
7.15. The Procter & Gamble Co.
7.16. Unilever PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xidc6j

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


