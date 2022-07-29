U.S. markets open in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,101.25
    +27.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,546.00
    +56.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,888.50
    +151.00 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.90
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.61
    +2.19 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.40
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.96
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0202
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.98
    -1.26 (-5.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2800
    -1.0400 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,023.04
    +1,109.94 (+4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    553.99
    +23.23 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.35
    +39.10 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Outlook on the Livestock Monitoring Global Market to 2027 - Rise in Number of Dairy Farms and Cattle Population Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Livestock Monitoring Market

Global Livestock Monitoring Market
Global Livestock Monitoring Market

Dublin, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Livestock Monitoring Market (2022-2027) by Components, Application, Livestock Type, Farm Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Livestock Monitoring Market is estimated to be USD 5.13 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.34 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.21%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Livestock Monitoring Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Afimilk Ltd, Allflex Livestock Intelligence (Subsidiary of Msd Animal Health), Boumatic, Cainthus, Connecterra B.V., etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Livestock Monitoring Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Livestock Monitoring Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Livestock Monitoring Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Focus on Livestock Monitoring and Disease Detection
4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as IoT and AI by Dairy Farmers
4.1.3 Substantial Cost-Saving Achieved Through Adoption of Advanced Livestock Monitoring Products
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Livestock Monitoring Solutions
4.2.2 Limited Skillsets and Technology Understanding among Farmers
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rise in Number of Dairy Farms and Cattle Population
4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Livestock Monitoring Technology in Developing Countries
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Stringent Regulations and Trade Barriers
4.4.2 Environmental Concerns and Global Warming

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Livestock Monitoring Market, By Components
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Sensors
6.2.1.1 Temperature Sensors
6.2.1.2 Accelerometer Sensors
6.2.1.3 Motion Sensors
6.2.1.4 Environmental Humidity Sensors
6.2.1.5 Others
6.2.2 Cameras
6.2.3 RFID Tags & Readers
6.2.4 GPS
6.2.5 Others
6.3 Software
6.3.1 Cloud Based
6.3.2 On Premise
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Integration & Deployment
6.4.2 Maintenance & Support
6.4.3 Managed Services

7 Global Livestock Monitoring Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Milk Harvesting
7.3 Breeding Management
7.4 Feeding Management
7.5 Animal Health Monitoring & Comfort
7.6 Heat Stress
7.7 Behavior Monitoring
7.8 Others

8 Global Livestock Monitoring Market, By Livestock Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cattle
8.3 Poultry
8.4 Swine
8.5 Equine
8.6 Others

9 Global Livestock Monitoring Market, By Farm Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small
9.3 Med-sized
9.4 Large

10 Americas' Global Livestock Monitoring Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas

11 Europe's Global Livestock Monitoring Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe

12 Middle East and Africa's Global Livestock Monitoring Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA

13 APAC's Global Livestock Monitoring Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Australia
13.3 Bangladesh
13.4 China
13.5 India
13.6 Indonesia
13.7 Japan
13.8 Malaysia
13.9 Philippines
13.10 Singapore
13.11 South Korea
13.12 Sri Lanka
13.13 Thailand
13.14 Taiwan
13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

15 Company Profiles
15.1 Afimilk Ltd
15.2 Allflex Livestock Intelligence (Subsidiary of Msd Animal Health)
15.3 Boumatic
15.4 Cainthus
15.5 Connecterra B.V.
15.6 Cowlar
15.7 Cowmanager B.V.
15.8 Dairymaster
15.9 ENGS Systems
15.10 Faromatics
15.11 Fullwood Packo
15.12 Gallagher Group Ltd
15.13 Herdinsights (Subsidiary of Datamars)
15.14 Hokofarm Group
15.15 Icerobotics
15.16 Moocall
15.17 Nedap NV
15.18 Sensaphone
15.19 Serket
15.20 Smaxtec Animal Care GmbH
15.21 Stellapps Technologies
15.22 Sum-It Computer Systems
15.23 VAS
15.24 Zoetis

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ivepl

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Denver natural gas giant's profits skyrocket

    A Denver-based natural gas giant’s decision to let financial hedges on its sale expire this year paid off big this spring, reversing its losses with a $765 million quarterly profit. Antero Resources (NYSE: AR), the fifth-largest U.S. natural gas producer and second-biggest exporter of liquified natural gas, ended a string of regular quarterly losses Thursday with a very profitable quarter benefitting from high natural gas prices. “Antero is in the strongest financial position in its history,” said Paul Rady, the company’s chairman, CEO and president, on the company’s earnings call Thursday.

  • Senate Climate Bill Is a Boon for Fossil Fuels

    The $369 billion measure has tax incentives to spur clean energy, but also guarantees for oil and gas drilling in what Sen. Joe Manchin calls an “all-in energy policy.’’

  • Apple sales are still 'all about the iPhone': Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth analyzes Apple's growth in electronic sales following its third-quarter earnings beat, trends in tech earnings, and Apple's advertising and streaming opportunities.

  • Cassava's stock dives 21% after report citing alleged criminal probe of data from Alzheimer's drug trial

    Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (sava) plunged 21.0% in trading on Wednesday after Reuters reported that the Justice Department is investigating whether the company manipulated clinical data for a still-investigational Alzheimer's disease drug, citing people familiar with the matter. Cassava put out a news release in December that said a scientific journal did not find evidence of manipulated data in a 2005 paper authored by the company's scientists after short sellers alleged data manipulation in some previously published research. Cassava's Alzheimer's drug candidate is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials.

  • Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'This was not our finest hour': Intel CEO on Q2 execution

    Intel expects the second and third quarter of this year to be the financial bottom of a turnaround meant to propel it back into the lead position in the semiconductor industry. Intel reported a surprise loss and a 22% decline in Q2 revenue year-over-year. “We are not satisfied with the quarter and the financial results,” said Pat Gelsinger on the call with Wall Street analysts.

  • Brazil's Petrobras smashes profit estimates amid divestments, Ukraine War

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil's Petrobras smashed second quarter profit and margin estimates, boosted by divestments and higher margins in its fuel and natural gas businesses, the company said on Thursday. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-run oil firm is formally known, reported a net income of 54.33 billion reais ($10.5 billion). In comments accompanying the figures, Petrobras attributed its results to strong Brent prices, as well as improved margins in its natural gas and fuels business, which includes gasoline, diesel and various other petroleum derivatives.

  • How the German Economic Machine Broke Down

    An energy crisis caused by Russia, slowing Chinese growth, supply-chain blockages and an aging workforce are ending the decadeslong reign of Germany’s export-focused manufacturing.

  • Oil prices steady as market weighs tight supply against recession fears

    Oil prices were broadly steady on Friday, lifted by supply concerns as attention turns to the next meeting between OPEC and its allies, though fears of recession capped gains. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery rose 67 cents, or 0.7%, to $97.09 a barrel by 0640 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session and on track for a nearly 3% rise for the week. Brent crude futures for September settlement, due to expire on Friday, dipped 12 cents, or 0.1%, at $107.02 a barrel.

  • Markets bounce back into the green on declining GDP, bitcoin rallies to over $23,000

    Yahoo Finance Live examines positive market reactions to news of declining GDP, in addition to looking at sector gains, the bond market, and bitcoin pricing.

  • Roku Swings to Second-Quarter Loss on Slower Ad Spending

    Roku said it expected two of its main revenue drivers—advertising and sales of streaming hardware—to come under further pressure during the second half of the year, sending the company’s shares down 25% in after-hours trading. “We are in an economic environment defined by recessionary fears, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, and ongoing supply chain disruptions,” the company said in a letter to investors Thursday in which it announced its second-quarter results. “We also believe that consumer discretionary spend will continue to moderate, pressuring both Roku TV and Roku player sales.”

  • Amazon warns of hiring slowdown after second consecutive loss

    Amazon is putting the brakes on its global recruitment spree after reporting its second loss in a row.

  • Glencore Flags That Cash Is Tied Up in Record Trading Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefGlencore Plc, on course to report it best ever trading year, has flagged that those profitable bets have tied up more w

  • Is It Time To Buy Exxon Stock As It Builds A Base And Prepares To Announce Q2 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy as it prepares to release Q2 earnings?

  • Top Energy Stock Equinor Sets Special Dividend, Raises Stock Buyback

    Top energy stock Equinor is in the spotlight after the company posted record second-quarter earnings and continues to power forward on all cylinders. Due to rising geopolitical tensions with Russia, there have been few commodities in higher demand than European natural gas. As the second largest supplier of gas to Europe, Equinor is positioned in an enviable position to deliver much-needed gas to Europe.

  • Intel slashes annual forecasts on PC demand slump, shares drop 10%

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp slashed its annual sales and profit forecasts on Thursday after missing estimates for second-quarter results as demand for its chips used in personal computers cools, sending shares down 10%. TSMC projected current quarter sales if achieved could be its highest in the 10 quarters, and raised its full year sales forecast.

  • Chemicals Giant to Cut Production of Key Fertilizer Ingredient Amid Russian Gas Crisis

    German multinational BASF will reduce its production of the key fertilizer ingredient as it seeks to curb its natural gas use, in a move that could have ramifications for the global food crisis.

  • Why the Chips Act Won’t Be a Quick Fix for Chip Makers

    A long awaited bill to boost U.S. chip manufacturing just passed the Senate. While ambitious, the legislation won't be enough to remake U.S. chip production.