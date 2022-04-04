U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

Outlook on the Magnetic Drive Pumps Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Production of Biodiesel Globally Presents Opportunities

·10 min read

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Flow Rate, Material, Application, and Pump Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The magnetic drive pumps market is expected to reach US$ 1,584.37 million by 2028 from US$ 933.25 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The overall market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. In APAC, the magnetic drive pumps market is growing due to the increasing large-scale industrialization. Countries such as China, South Korea, and Thailand have discovered new oil and gas reserves. Further, China and India have a more significant number of chemical industries. Hence, the consumption of magnetic drive pumps is increasing with the growth of industries in the region. Another reason behind the strong growth of the magnetic drive pumps market over the years is the presence of many market players in the region.

Some of the key players in the APAC magnetic drive pumps market include Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India); TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG. CO., LTD. (Japan); NIKKISO EIKO Co., Ltd. (Japan); Zhejiang Yonjou Technology Co., Ltd (China).

In order to reduce emissions, there is a growing focus on the adoption of green technology. Magnetic drive pumps are 100% emission-free, and their demand is increasing due to strict emission norms for industrial operations. The growing financial sector, easy availability of business loans, and reducing rate of interest are giving a boost to the new water processing, chemical processing, and food processing plants. This is accelerating the requirement for respective magnetic drive pumps. Owing to distinct rules, regulations, norms, and policies of different countries, trade barriers in this market may act as a restraining factor to a certain extent.

The use of magnetic drive pumps has increased in the renewable energy sector for the last few years. Biodiesel is a kind of liquid fuel produced from renewable sources like new and used vegetable oils and animal fats. Biodiesel is a much cleaner-burning replacement for various petroleum-based fuels. This is the reason for the growing demand for petroleum in various parts of the world. Magnetic drive pumps are designed and manufactured for optimum application in biodiesel production. These pumps are highly recommended for chemical transfer and chemical recirculation. This is expected to boost the magnetic drive pump market in the upcoming years.

The growth of the North America magnetic drive pumps market can be attributed to many magnetic drive pumps market players, including Sundyne LLC, Dickow Pump Company, Flowserve Corporation, and Gould Pumps. Moreover, the number of chemical and petrochemicals industries, pharmaceuticals plants, oil refineries, and water treatment plants in the region is rising, thereby increasing the use of magnetic drive pumps.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global magnetic drive pumps market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global magnetic drive pumps market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South America - PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Expansion of Food & Beverages Processing Sector Worldwide
5.1.2 Less Maintenance Requirement of Magnetic Drive Pumps
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Limited Solid Handling Capabilities
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Production of Biodiesel Globally
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Green Technologies for Industrial Applications
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Magnetic Drive Pumps - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Global Overview
6.2 Global Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning - Top 5 Vendors

7. Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Analysis - By Flow Rate
7.1 Overview
7.2 Magnetic Drive Pumps Market, By Flow Rate (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Upto 80 m3/hr
7.4 - 200 m3/hr
7.5 - 500 m3/hr
7.6 Above 500 m3/hr

8. Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Analysis - By Material
8.1 Overview
8.2 Magnetic Drive Pumps Market, By Material (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Polypropylene
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Polypropylene: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Polyvinylidene Fluoride
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Polyvinylidene Fluoride: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Stainless Steel
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Stainless Steel: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Nickel Alloys
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Nickel Alloys: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.7 PFA
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 PFA: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.8 ETFE
8.8.1 Overview
8.8.2 ETFE: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Analysis - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Magnetic Drive Pumps Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Chemical Processing
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Chemical Processing: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Water Treatment
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Water Treatment: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Surface Treatment
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Surface Treatment: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Food Processing
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Food Processing: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7 Oil & Gas
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Oil & Gas: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.8 Renewable Energies
9.8.1 Overview
9.8.2 Renewable Energies: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Analysis - By Pump Type
10.1 Overview
10.2 Magnetic Drive Pumps Market, By Pump Type (2020 and 2028)
10.3 Side Channel Pump
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Side Channel Pump: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.4 Centrifugal Pump
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Centrifugal Pump: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.5 Others
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Others: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11. Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Geographic Analysis

12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Magnetic Drive Pumps Market
12.1 Overview
12.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.4 APAC: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.5 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.6 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Market Initiative
13.2 New Development

14. Company Profiles
14.1 Flowserve Corporation
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Sulzer Ltd
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 KSB SE & Co. KGaA
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 Sundyne
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 Klaus Union
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 Dickow Pump Company
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 ITT Goulds Pumps
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 Finish Thompson Inc.
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 CDR Pumps
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 OPTIMEX
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments
14.11 HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH
14.11.1 Key Facts
14.11.2 Business Description
14.11.3 Products and Services
14.11.4 Financial Overview
14.11.5 SWOT Analysis
14.11.6 Key Developments
14.12 CP Pumpen AG
14.12.1 Key Facts
14.12.2 Business Description
14.12.3 Products and Services
14.12.4 Financial Overview
14.12.5 SWOT Analysis
14.12.6 Key Developments
14.13 IWAKI CO., LTD.
14.13.1 Key Facts
14.13.2 Business Description
14.13.3 Products and Services
14.13.4 Financial Overview
14.13.5 SWOT Analysis
14.13.6 Key Developments

15. Appendix

