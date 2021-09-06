U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.89
    -0.40 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.90
    -7.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8730
    +0.1810 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,738.57
    +1,759.52 (+3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,355.61
    +57.88 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.74
    +43.39 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Outlook on the Medical Cannabis Global Market: to 2026 - by Species, Derivative, Application, End-use, Route of Administration and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Cannabis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical cannabis market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Cannabis is a psychoactive drug that is derived from the cannabis plant of the Cannabaceae family. It was used medicinally in ancient Indian, Chinese, Egyptian and Islamic cultures. Nowadays, cannabis finds application in the treatment of a wide range of diseases and symptoms, including cancer, chronic pain, depression, arthritis, diabetes, glaucoma, migraines, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Parkinson's and Tourette's. Owing to its therapeutic benefits, cannabis has been approved for medical use in numerous countries, with varying degrees of legal restrictions. Some of these countries include Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Uruguay. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global medical cannabis market to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2026.

Cannabis is safer and has less severe side effects in comparison to other treatment options. It also finds usage along with other treatments either to enhance their efficacy or to combat adverse side effects. For instance, it is very effective in reducing nausea and increasing appetite among chemotherapy patients. Similarly, it is also used in combination with traditional opioid painkillers, which enables patients to reduce the dosage and frequency of opioids significantly and imparts greater pain relief.

The steadily aging population across the globe has played a significant role in driving the demand for medical cannabis as geriatric patients are more likely to develop chronic illnesses and require more physician visits.

Clinical trials, research and development (R&D) activities and commercialization of cannabis-based indications are further expected to catalyze the growth of the market.

Although expenditure on health products is less susceptible to fluctuations, the uptake of medical marijuana is liable to changes in disposable income due to its unconventional nature. As a result, increasing disposable incomes are projected to create a positive impact on the demand for medical cannabis.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global medical cannabis market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, species, derivatives, application, end-use, and route of administration.

Breakup by Species:

On the basis of species, the market has been segmented as cannabis Indica, Sativa and hybrid. Currently, Cannabis Indica dominates the market, holding the largest share. It is often used in the treatment of insomnia, relaxing the muscles, relieving body pains, headaches and migraines.

Breakup by Derivatives:

Based on derivatives, the market has been divided into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and others. CBD is majorly used for medical purposes due to its non-psychotic effect and low levels of toxicity, whereas THC is utilized to reduce the side-effects of AIDS and cancer treatment.

Breakup by Application:

The market has also been divided on the basis of application; wherein cancer represents the leading category. Other major applications of cannabis include arthritis, migraine, epilepsy and others.

Breakup by End-Use:

On the basis of end-use, the market has been segregated into the pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers, and others. Currently, the pharmaceutical industry represents the biggest end user.

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Based on the route of administration, the market has been categorized into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others. Oral solutions and capsules represent the biggest segment, accounting for the largest market share.

Regional Insights:

On the geographical front, North America (the United States and Canada) enjoys the leading position in the market. The recent legalization of cannabis in North America for both recreational and medical purposes has been a major driver of the market growth. Other key regions include Europe (Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands and Spain), Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Companies Mentioned

  • Canopy Growth Corporation

  • GW Pharmaceuticals

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc

  • Aphria Inc

  • MedReleaf Corporation

  • Insys Therapeutics Inc

  • CanniMed Therapeutics Inc

  • Cara Therapeutics Inc

  • United Cannabis Corporation

Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What is the market size for the global medical cannabis market?
2. What is the global medical cannabis market growth?
3. What are the global medical cannabis market drivers?
4. What are the key industry trends in the global medical cannabis market?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global medical cannabis market?
6. What is the global medical cannabis market breakup by species?
7. What is the global medical cannabis market breakup by derivatives?
8. What is the global medical cannabis market breakup by application?
9. What is the global medical cannabis market breakup by end-use?
10. What is the global medical cannabis market breakup by route of administration?
11. What are the major regions in the global medical cannabis market?
12. Who are the key companies/players in the global medical cannabis market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Medical Cannabis Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Species
5.5 Market Breakup by Derivative
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.8 Market Breakup by Route of Administration
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
5.11 SWOT Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Strengths
5.11.3 Weaknesses
5.11.4 Opportunities
5.11.5 Threats
5.12 Value Chain Analysis
5.12.1 Input Suppliers
5.12.2 Collectors
5.12.3 Manufacturers
5.12.4 Distributors
5.12.5 Exporters
5.12.6 Retailers
5.12.7 End-User
5.13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.13.1 Overview
5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.13.4 Degree of Competition
5.13.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.13.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.14 Key Success and Risk Factors

6 Market Breakup by Species
6.1 Indica
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Sativa
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Hybrid
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Derivative
7.1 Cannabidiol (CBD)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Cancer
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Arthritis
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Migraine
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Epilepsy
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1 Pharmaceutical Industry
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Research and Development Centres
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Route of Administration
10.1 Oral Solutions and Capsules
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Smoking
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Vaporizers
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Topicals
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Others
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 Overview of Clinical Research Suggesting the Benefits of Medical Cannabis Across Various Indications
12.1 Alzheimer's Disease
12.2 Autism
12.3 Cancer
12.4 Chronic Pain
12.5 Epilepsy
12.6 Migraine
12.7 Digestive Disorders
12.8 Multiple Sclerosis
12.9 Schizophrenia
12.10 Others

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players

14 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9lsaza

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • Better Buy: Biogen vs. Cassava Sciences

    Two companies that have thrown their hats into this ring are Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA). It might be tempting to declare Biogen the runaway leader in this contest. The biotech's medicine for AD, Aduhelm, has already earned approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • If You Notice This on a Potato, Don't Eat It, Experts Warn

    We've all been guilty of leaving a bag of potatoes in our pantry longer than we should, but many of us assume that taking a vegetable peeler to any soft spots or grown sprouts makes a potato that may be past its prime good to go again. But that's not exactly the case. Experts say there is one telltale sign that a potato is too dangerous to consume, even if you have your cutting utensils on hand to slice off any unsavory areas. Read on to find out when you should be tossing a potato instead of tr

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Oil down after deep Saudi price cuts spur demand concerns

    Oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend, reflecting well-supplied global markets and concerns over the outlook for demand. Brent crude futures for November fell 49 cents, or 0.67%, to $72.12 per barrel by 1042 GMT. State oil giant Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Crude prices fall after Saudi Arabia cuts Asian prices

    Oil prices come under pressure Monday, as Saudi Aramco slashed prices for its Asian customers for the first time in four months, and by a bigger amount than expected.

  • Supply disruption and rising prices hit UK construction growth

    Markit's construction PMI survey registered the second sharpest rise in price acceleration in the history of the survey, compounding inflation fears.

  • Delta blamed for poor jobs report, but too few people willing to work might be a bigger problem

    President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant for the paltry number of jobs created in August, but the real culprit might be shortage of people willing to work.

  • Vaccine mandates: Employees paying to be unvaccinated is 'very much like smoking surcharges,' expert explains

    Many employers are now debating whether to mandate vaccinations among their employees and whether to financially deter unvaccinated individuals.

  • Banks Warn They’re Not Ready for ECB’s Historic Climate Test

    (Bloomberg) -- A milestone moment for European regulators risks ending as a flop as banks warn they won’t have the client data they need in time for climate stress tests next year, according to a survey of the industry conducted by Bloomberg.The European Central Bank has already voiced concern that lenders appear unprepared for the upheaval that’s ahead as extreme weather becomes more frequent and carbon emissions grow increasingly costly. Behind the scenes, the ECB is ratcheting up pressure on

  • British Airways pilots to be paid less than budget rivals at easyJet

    British Airways pilots are set to be paid less than their budget airline counterparts at easyJet under sweeping reforms to the UK flag carrier’s short-haul operation at Gatwick airport.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Moderna May Not Be Ready for Biden's Proposed Sept. 20 Booster Rollout

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says Pfizer will "likely" meet President Joe Biden's deadline to begin administering booster shots to adults

  • Ivermectin: Oklahoma doctor warns against using drug for Covid treatment

    People are arriving at US hospitals after overdosing in the unproven belief it can treat Covid.

  • JD.com says founder Liu to step away from day-to-day operations

    China's JD.com said on Monday founder and chief executive Richard Liu will switch his focus to the e-commerce giant's long-term strategy, creating the new role of president to run the company's day-to-day operations. The move comes as several other founders of China's tech companies have gradually relinquished the top job, such as at Alibaba and ByteDance, although Liu, 48, will retain his title as chief executive and his board seat. The new role of president will be filled by Xu Lei, currently CEO of JD's biggest division, who has taken on a more prominent public role at the company in recent years.

  • Fauci says Moderna boosters might not be ready by September 20

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says Pfizer's COVID-19 boosters will "likely meet" the administration's deadline of September 20 to begin administering third doses to adults.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • Dukaan raises $11 million to help merchants in India set up online stores

    Dukaan, a one-year-old Bangalore-based startup that enables merchants to set up online stores and sell products digitally, said on Monday it has raised $11 million in a new financing round as it looks to broaden its offerings and deepen footprints in the South Asian market. Venture Catalyst, HOF Capital, Old Well Ventures, LetsVenture, 9Unicorns, and existing investors including Lightspeed Partners and Leopard Ventures also participated in the new round. Ritesh Agarwal of Oyo and Carl Pei of Nothing also invested in the new round, said the startup, which has raised over $17 million to date and is now valued at $71 million.

  • This Can Increase Your Chances of Dementia Bigtime, Says Study

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claims there are an estimated 5 million adults living with dementia—and that number grows every year. By the year 2060 they predict that number to multiply to nearly 14 million. A number of health habits have been linked to the memory deteriorating condition, which can often result in early death. Now, a recent major study claims that one specific health habit can significantly up your chances of developing dementia and dying earlier. Read on to fin