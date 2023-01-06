U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,829.25
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,108.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,789.25
    -31.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.80
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.51
    -0.16 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    +0.17 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0493
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.85
    +0.84 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6020
    +1.2100 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,741.54
    -100.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.52
    -3.64 (-0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,652.69
    +19.24 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Outlook on the Merchant API Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Incidence of Diabetes Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Merchant API Market

Global Merchant API Market
Global Merchant API Market

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Merchant API Market: Analysis By Molecular Type, By Segment, By Type, By Type of Synthesis, By End-User, By Region Size And Trends With Impact Of COVID-19 And Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global merchant API market was valued at US$79.50 billion in 2021. The market value is expected to reach US$119.11 billion by 2027.

The merchant API (or contract manufacturing) sits within the wider Pharma value chain and encompasses all activities related to the development and manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) both for products clinical trials and commercial products.

There has been an increase in the willingness of, especially smaller pharma and biotech companies to collaborate with specialized entities due to the expertise and equipment required to manufacture the compounds.

Additionally, pharma companies are increasingly focusing on core capabilities like R&D and marketing, leaving the manufacturing side of the process to specialized entities.

Thus, merchant API market growth has increased due to increased pharma outsourcing to improve margins and potentially shorten time-to-market. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 7% during the forecasted period of 2022-2027.

Market Dynamics:

  • Growth Drivers: The global merchant API market growth is predicted to be supported by numerous growth drivers such as increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing research and development spending, growing pharmaceutical industry, growing pharma outsourcing trend, and many other factors. Contract manufacturing offers many benefits to the associates as it provides them with a supply of drug products from clinical production to commercial manufacturing under Good manufacturing practices (GMP) manufacturing operations. Other than this, companies get the time and financial relief to work on selling and marketing products instead of only focusing on the drug manufacturing process. Thus, owing to these factors, the trend of outsourcing has increased which has positively influenced the merchant API market growth.

  • Challenges: However, the market growth would be negatively impacted by various challenges such as strict laws and regulations, lack of transparency and loss of control, etc.

  • Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as growing use of artificial intelligence, new drug approvals, increasing patent expiry, etc. New and innovative drugs expand treatment options, for instance, for previously unmet needs or new population targets (e.g. children), increasing the number of drugs consumed. The need for APIs grows as more drugs are approved, thus companies outsource the manufacturing of the APIs to manufacture the drugs more economically. Thus, the demand for merchant APIs is anticipated to rise in the upcoming years as a result of the rise in novel medicine approvals.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

In 2020, the global merchant API have experienced slower growth. Lower pharmaceutical volume demand has been seen in several areas, with lower rates of doctor visits and new diagnoses. However, many other contract manufacturing organizations saw some significantly increased demand related to new COVID vaccines and therapeutics projects. A significant spike in demand for novel drugs has led to the higher manufacturing, export, and import of APIs thus, leading to an average price hike in API products and intermediates. Moreover, favorable policies and initiatives taken by various governments are expected to smoothen the production of APIs in the long run, and this would support the merchant API market growth in the post-COVID era.

Competitive Landscape:

The global merchant API market is highly fragmented. The key players in the global merchant API market are:

  • Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer CenterOne)

  • Bachem Holding AG

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Teva API)

  • Sanofi (EuroAPI)

  • Siegfried Holding AG

  • Lonza Group AG

  • PolyPeptide Group AG

  • Divi's Laboratories Limited

  • Centrient Pharmaceuticals

  • Cambrex

  • Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici

To keep ahead of the competition, companies in the market undergo regular R&D operations. In order to stay ahead of the competition, companies operating on the global market are also anticipated to turn to aggressive expansion methods including mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances.

For instance, in 2022, Bachem Group announced the signing of a further work order for the delivery of large volumes of peptides over a five-year period from 2025-2029.

On the other hand, Sanofi and Innovent Biologics announced a collaboration to bring innovative medicines to patients in China with difficult-to-treat cancers. Also, Siegfried announced that the company had decided to extend the collaboration with Novavax, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, for the aseptic fill & finish of Novavax's protein-based coronavirus vaccine Nuvaxovid.

In 2021, Lonza held a share of 2.58% of the global merchant API market, whereas in CDMO market, Lonza had a market share of 4.6%.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

152

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$85.04 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$119.11 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.0%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API): An Overview
2.1.1 Introduction to CDMOs and API
2.1.2 Pharma Value Chain
2.2 Merchant API: An Overview
2.2.1 Introduction to Merchant API
2.2.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of Merchant API
2.3 Merchant API Segmentation: An Analysis
2.3.1 Merchant API Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Merchant API Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Merchant API Market: An Overview
3.1.2 Global Merchant API Market by Value
3.1.3 Global Merchant API Market by Molecular Type (Small Molecules and Large Molecules)
3.1.4 Global Merchant API Market by Segment (CDMO and API Solutions)
3.1.5 Global Merchant API Market by Type (nnovative API and Generic API)
3.1.6 Global Merchant API Market by Type of Synthesis (Synthetic and Biotech)
3.1.7 Global Merchant API Market by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World)
3.2 Global Merchant API Market: Molecular Type Analysis
3.2.1 Global Merchant API Market by Molecular Type: An Overview
3.2.2 Global Small Molecules Merchant API Market by Value
3.2.3 Global Large Molecules Merchant API Market by Value
3.3 Global Merchant API Market: Segment Analysis
3.3.1 Global Merchant API Market by Segment: An Overview
3.3.2 Global Merchant API CDMO Market by Value
3.3.3 Global Merchant API CDMO Market by Molecular Type (Small Molecules and Large Molecules)
3.3.4 Global Merchant API CDMO Molecular Type Market by Value
3.3.5 Global Merchant API CDMO Market by End-User (Peptides, Oligos, and Others)
3.3.6 Global Merchant API CDMO End-User Market by Value
3.3.7 Global Merchant API Solutions Market by Value
3.4 Global Merchant API Market: Type Analysis
3.4.1 Global Merchant API Market by Type: An Overview
3.4.2 Global Innovative Merchant API Market by Value
3.4.3 Global Generic Merchant API Market by Value
3.5 Global Merchant API Market: Type of Synthesis Analysis
3.5.1 Global Merchant API Market by Type of Synthesis: An Overview
3.5.2 Global Synthetic Merchant API Market by Value
3.5.3 Global Biotech Merchant API Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19
5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Merchant API Market
5.2 Post COVID-19 Impact on Global Merchant API Market

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Drivers
6.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Diabetes
6.1.2 Aging Population
6.1.3 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
6.1.4 Increasing Research and Development Spending
6.1.5 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry
6.1.6 Growing Pharma Outsourcing Trend
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Strict Laws and Regulations
6.2.2 Lack of Transparency and Loss of Control
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Growing Use of Artificial Intelligence
6.3.2 New Drug Approvals
6.3.3 Increasing Patent Expiry
6.3.4 Growth of the High-potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI)

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global Merchant API Players by Market Share
7.2 Global Merchant API CDMO Players by Market Share
7.3 Global Peptide Merchant API CDMO Players by Market Share
7.4 Global Oligos Merchant API CDMO Players by Market Share

8. Company Profiles
8.1 Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer CenterOne)
8.1.1 Business Overview
8.1.2 Operating Segments
8.1.3 Business Strategies
8.2 Bachem Holding AG
8.2.1 Business Overview
8.2.2 Net Sales by Product Categories
8.2.3 Business Strategies
8.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
8.3.1 Business Overview
8.3.2 Operating Segments
8.3.3 Business Strategy
8.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Teva API)
8.4.1 Business Overview
8.4.2 Operating Segments
8.4.3 Business Strategies
8.5 Sanofi (EuroAPI)
8.5.1 Business Overview
8.5.2 Operating Segments
8.5.3 Business Strategies
8.6 Siegfried Holding AG
8.6.1 Business Overview
8.6.2 Net Sales by Product Group
8.6.3 Business Strategies
8.7 Lonza Group AG
8.7.1 Business Overview
8.7.2 Operating Segments
8.7.3 Business Strategy
8.8 PolyPeptide Group AG
8.8.1 Business Overview
8.8.2 Operating Segments
8.8.3 Business Strategies
8.9 Divi's Laboratories Limited
8.9.1 Business Overview
8.9.2 Revenue by Region
8.10 Centrient Pharmaceuticals
8.10.1 Business Overview
8.10.2 Business Strategies
8.11 Cambrex
8.11.1 Business Overview
8.11.2 Business Strategy
8.12 Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici
8.12.1 Business Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddl6e2

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • Philip Morris Stock Is About to Get Smoking Hot

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but  I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • This ‘crazy’ retirement portfolio has just beaten Wall Street for 50 years

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI You could call it crazy. You could call it genius. Or maybe you could call it a little of both. We’re talking about a simple portfolio that absolutely anyone could follow in their own 401(k) or IRA or retirement account.

  • Where Will Rivian Automotive Stock Be in 1 Year?

    When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public in November 2021, it claimed it could produce 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022. But last March it halved that target to 25,000 amid persistent supply chain constraints.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Should Buy These 3 Solar Energy Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may or may not impact inflation – but it contains provisions that are certain to impact clean energy, and particularly the residential and commercial solar power segments. In fact, banking giant Goldman Sachs believes the IRA is one of the most meaningful policy developments for the US solar and energy storage sector and clears the way for at least a decade-long runway for stable installation growth across all residential, commercial and utility-

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • My Top Stock to Buy for 2023 (and It's Not Even Close)

    The stock is up just 14.4% in the last four years and is down 54% from its all-time high, heavily underperforming the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500. Despite that risk, Amazon is simply too good of a company with too attractive of an investment thesis to pass up. Amazon is famous for taking whatever cash flow from operations (CFO) it generates and pouring it back into its core business and new ventures.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in 2023

    The market hasn't been kind to Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) in recent months, but that doesn't negate the impact the company can continue to have on the dynamics driving the broader lending industry, a market valued at just shy of $8 trillion globally as of 2022. The company acts as an intermediary between consumers and lenders, using its proprietary algorithm to assess risk of default and determine whether to approve or deny loan applications. The company's revolutionary platform and algorithm can significantly expand credit access to additional groups of consumers -- thereby increasing potential profits not only for lenders but for Upstart -- as many potentially financially responsible consumers have been left out of the market in the past simply because they didn't have a sufficient credit history.

  • AMTD Digital Stock Surges, Rising About 200%

    The U.S.-listed shares of AMTD Digital surged on Thursday, recently up some 200% on heavy volume. The Asia-focused company's operations include financial services, marketing, media and digital investments. It didn't appear to issue any press releases or Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday. The stock has posted several large daily moves since its July initial public offering, which priced at $7.80. Wednesday's intraday low of $9.31 marked its lowest-ever trading price, while it

  • Microsoft and Amazon: Here's Why This Is No Contest

    On Wednesday, Microsoft shares gave up more than $10, or 4.37%. Amazon had a better day than Microsoft, surrendering just 0.79% for the session after having confirmed that it would be taking on some more debt, under somewhat shaky circumstances. Amazon confirmed in an SEC filing that it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide it with an unsecured $8B loan to be used for general corporate purposes.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond could file for bankruptcy ‘as early as this weekend’: MACCO CEO

    MACCO CEO Drew McManigle joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on Bed Bath & Beyond and why the retailer is likely doomed sooner than later.&nbsp;

  • ExxonMobil's Profits Are Falling. Is It Time to Sell the Oil Stock?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is starting to feel the pinch of lower oil prices. The oil giant's profits could continue declining in 2023 if oil and gas prices don't perk back up. The company's profit slump might have investors wondering if it's time to sell.

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • Can Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU) Stocks Keep Climbing?

    Two stocks that have led the rally in Chinese equities on U.S. stock exchanges are Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BAIDU). Let's see if there is indeed more upside left in these two Chinese tech giants.

  • Stocks moving after hours: WWE, Costco

    These are some of the stocks moving in after hours on Jan. 5, 2023.