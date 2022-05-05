U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

Outlook on the Metal Recycling Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Sims Metal Management, Nucor and Aurubis Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Recycling Market by Metal Type, Scrap Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global metal recycling market size was $217.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $368.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Metal recycling refers to reprocessing of metal waste into new metal products to reduce greenhouse gas emission levels, preserve natural resources, and manage energy consumption. The governments in developed regions such as Canada, U.S., and UK and others have taken measures to promote metal recycling industry with good waste collection system, separation and sorting processes. For instance, the government of Canada has been working with the provinces, territories and industries to promote the re-use and recycling of metal products. This is projected to enhance not only the Canadian's recycling industry but also its metal industry.

A rise in urbanization, and industrialization, and increased consumption of commodities along with depletion of natural resources and re-utilizing these resources has created immense scope, which drive the growth of the global metal recycling market. Market players such as Nucor Corporation, Aurubis AG, and others are engaged in acquisition, and product launch as a key developmental strategy to improve the product portfolio of metal recycling products.

However, unorganized flow of waste metals and availability of less scrap collections zones are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in construction of buildings owing to increase in disposal of building waste into the landfills is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global metal recycling market.

The metal recycling market is segmented on the basis of metal type, scrap type, end user, and region. By scrap type, the market is bifurcated into old scrap, and new scrap. The old scrap segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. By metal type, the market is fragmented into ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The ferrous segment dominated the market in 2020. By end user, the market is categorized into building & construction, packaging, automotive, shipbuilding, electronics & electrical equipment and others. The automotive segment generated the highest revenue during the forecast period. However, electronics contain heavy and high valued metals, such as lead, copper, gold, and aluminum and its recycling ensures natural resources conversation. Therefore, electronics and electrical equipment industry is the fastest growing sector during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the market analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific region generated the highest revenue in 2020.

Competition Analysis

The key players profiled in the metal recycling market include ArcelorMittal, Nucor Corporation, Commercial Metals Company, SIMS Metal Management Limited, Aurubis AG, European Metal Recycling Limited, Tata Steel, Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd., OmniSource Corporation, and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Major players are adopting acquisition and product launch as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of the global metal recycling market. For instance, in February 2020, Commercial Metal Company acquired AZZ's continuous Galvanized Rebar business in Tulsa. It aims in improving the company's existing concrete reinforcement capabilities and improve the product portfolio of the company.

Key Benefits

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global metal recycling market trends and dynamics

  • In-depth market analysis is conducted by global metal recycling market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030

  • Extensive analysis of the global metal recycling market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework

  • A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities

  • The global metal recycling market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report

  • The key market players within market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global metal recycling market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview
3.1 Market Definition and Scope
3.2 Key Findings
3.2.1 Top Impacting Factors
3.2.2 Top Investment Pockets
3.2.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
3.3.1 Presence of Few Suppliers, Scarcity of Raw Metals and High Metal Imports Results in High Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.3.2 Low Product Differentiation and Large Number of Buyers Resulting in Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.3.3 Demand of Processed Metal Lowers the Threat of Substitution
3.3.4 Pricing Wars and Lack of Differentiated Product Leads to Intense Competitive Rivalry
3.3.5 High Capital Investment and Low Switching Cost Results into Moderate Threat of New Entrants
3.4 Value Chain Analysis
3.5 Market Share Analysis, 2020
3.6 Market Dynamics
3.6.1 Drivers
3.6.1.1 High Rate of Obsolescence
3.6.1.2 Increase in Energy Savings With Decreased Ghg Levels
3.6.1.3 Accelerating Industrialization and Urbanization in Developing Nations
3.6.1.4 Increasing Consumer Awareness
3.6.2 Restraints
3.6.2.1 Unorganised Flow of Waste Metals
3.6.2.2 Less Scrap Collection Zones
3.6.3 Opportunities
3.6.3.1 Scarcity of Rare Earth Metals

Chapter 4 Metal Recycling Market, by Equipment Type
4.1 Overview
4.2 Shredder
4.3 Shear
4.4 Granulating Machine
4.5 Briquetting Machine

Chapter 5 Metal Recycling Market, by Metal Type
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market Size and Forecast
5.2 Ferrous Metals
5.2.1 Key Trends
5.2.1.1 Iron & Steel
5.2.2 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.2.3 Market Size and Forecast
5.3 Non-Ferrous Metals
5.3.1 Key Trends
5.3.1.1 Aluminium
5.3.1.2 Copper
5.3.1.3 Lead
5.3.1.4 Precious Metals
5.3.1.5 Others
5.3.2 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.3.3 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Metal Recycling Market, by End-user
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market Size and Forecast
6.2 Automotive
6.2.1 Key Trends
6.2.2 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.2.3 Market Size and Forecast
6.3 Packaging
6.3.1 Key Trends
6.3.2 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.3.3 Market Size and Forecast
6.4 Building & Construction
6.4.1 Key Trends
6.4.2 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.4.3 Market Size and Forecast
6.5 Electronics & Electrical Equipment
6.5.1 Key Trends
6.5.2 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.5.3 Computer, Laptops and Printing Devices
6.5.4 Mobile Phones
6.5.5 Market Size and Forecast
6.6 Shipbuilding
6.6.1 Key Trends
6.6.2 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.6.3 Market Size and Forecast
6.7 Industrial Machinery
6.7.1 Key Trends
6.7.2 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.7.3 Market Size and Forecast
6.8 Others
6.8.1 Key Trends
6.8.2 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.8.3 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Metal Recycling Market by Geography

Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 Arcelormittal
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Company Snapshot
8.1.3 Operating Business Segments
8.1.4 Business Performance
8.1.5 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
8.2 Commercial Metals Company
8.2.1 Company Overview
8.2.2 Company Snapshot
8.2.3 Operating Business Segments
8.2.4 Business Performance
8.2.5 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
8.3 Sims Metal Management Limited
8.3.1 Company Overview
8.3.2 Company Snapshot
8.3.3 Operating Business Segments
8.3.4 Business Performance
8.3.5 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
8.4 Nucor Corporation
8.4.1 Company Overview
8.4.2 Company Snapshot
8.4.3 Operating Business Segments
8.4.4 Business Performance
8.4.5 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
8.5 Aurubis AG
8.5.1 Company Overview
8.5.2 Company Snapshot
8.5.3 Operating Business Segments
8.5.4 Business Performance
8.6 European Metal Recycling Limited
8.6.1 Company Overview
8.6.2 Company Snapshot
8.6.3 Operating Business Segments
8.7 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.
8.7.1 Company Overview
8.7.2 Company Snapshot
8.7.3 Operating Business Segments
8.7.4 Business Performance
8.7.5 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
8.8 Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd.
8.8.1 Company Overview
8.8.2 Company Snapshot
8.8.3 Operating Business Segments
8.8.4 Business Performance
8.8.5 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
8.9 Omnisource Corporation (Steel Dynamics, Inc.)
8.9.1 Company Overview
8.9.2 Company Snapshot
8.9.3 Operating Business Segments
8.10 Tata Steel
8.10.1 Company Overview
8.10.2 Company Snapshot
8.10.3 Operating Business Segments
8.10.4 Business Performance
8.10.5 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m68klo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-metal-recycling-global-market-to-2030---featuring-sims-metal-management-nucor-and-aurubis-among-others-301540704.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

