Outlook on the Metal Recycling Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Sims Metal Management, Nucor and Aurubis Among Others

The global metal recycling market size was $217.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $368.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.



Metal recycling refers to reprocessing of metal waste into new metal products to reduce greenhouse gas emission levels, preserve natural resources, and manage energy consumption. The governments in developed regions such as Canada, U.S., and UK and others have taken measures to promote metal recycling industry with good waste collection system, separation and sorting processes. For instance, the government of Canada has been working with the provinces, territories and industries to promote the re-use and recycling of metal products. This is projected to enhance not only the Canadian's recycling industry but also its metal industry.



A rise in urbanization, and industrialization, and increased consumption of commodities along with depletion of natural resources and re-utilizing these resources has created immense scope, which drive the growth of the global metal recycling market. Market players such as Nucor Corporation, Aurubis AG, and others are engaged in acquisition, and product launch as a key developmental strategy to improve the product portfolio of metal recycling products.



However, unorganized flow of waste metals and availability of less scrap collections zones are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in construction of buildings owing to increase in disposal of building waste into the landfills is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global metal recycling market.



The metal recycling market is segmented on the basis of metal type, scrap type, end user, and region. By scrap type, the market is bifurcated into old scrap, and new scrap. The old scrap segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. By metal type, the market is fragmented into ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The ferrous segment dominated the market in 2020. By end user, the market is categorized into building & construction, packaging, automotive, shipbuilding, electronics & electrical equipment and others. The automotive segment generated the highest revenue during the forecast period. However, electronics contain heavy and high valued metals, such as lead, copper, gold, and aluminum and its recycling ensures natural resources conversation. Therefore, electronics and electrical equipment industry is the fastest growing sector during the forecast period.



Region-wise, the market analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific region generated the highest revenue in 2020.



Competition Analysis

The key players profiled in the metal recycling market include ArcelorMittal, Nucor Corporation, Commercial Metals Company, SIMS Metal Management Limited, Aurubis AG, European Metal Recycling Limited, Tata Steel, Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd., OmniSource Corporation, and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.



Major players are adopting acquisition and product launch as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of the global metal recycling market. For instance, in February 2020, Commercial Metal Company acquired AZZ's continuous Galvanized Rebar business in Tulsa. It aims in improving the company's existing concrete reinforcement capabilities and improve the product portfolio of the company.



