Outlook on the Micropropagation Global Market to 2027 - Demand for Homegrown Produce is Driving Growth
Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micropropagation Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Micropropagation is increasingly used in plant vegetative propagation and involves carefully choosing plant tissue and mother plant growing under laboratory conditions to produce a new plant. Micropropagation has created lucrative opportunities for farmers and horticulturists to produce plant clones using cell culture technology. This procedure is not restricted to clone plants but is also utilized in making pathogen-free plants, in vitro culture, cryopreservation, and others.
The micropropagation market allows vendors to produce and export crops such as ornamental flowers, bananas, tomatoes, corn and others. In addition, advanced technology such as greenhouse horticulture and the high demand for disease-free and hybrid plants are growing exponentially in the market.
The crops grown through micropropagation techniques are preferred majorly among the consumers. The production of high-quality planting materials is rising with the increased tissue cultured industrial crops, and food crops are expected to anticipate the growth of micropropagation in the forecast period. Additionally, farmers are getting huge profits from new crops on unutilized lands. As a result, farmers' incomes are diversified, increasing sustainability and the need to replicate industrial crops and food crops through micropropagation technology.
The consumption of cannabis as medicine is also gaining importance in the market for micropropagation of hemp tissue culture. Cannabis is a valuable multipurpose crop with medical, industrial, and nutritional applications. Henceforth, the development of cannabis as a medicinal crop is of great importance for the plant tissue culture market, expanding the growth of micropropagation of medicinal plants for various applications.
The growing interest in homegrown production and plant tissue culture market is expected to anticipate the growth of the micropropagation market. It is a field of interest for culturists to set up their lab and grow plants independently. Therefore, homegrown production and in-house labs are the new upcoming drivers of the plant tissue culture market, which will simultaneously enhance the growth for micropropagation in the forecast period
Impact of COVID-19
The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the agriculture industry and caused a global decline in demand for the ornamental industry. For instance, in 2020, owing to lockdown restrictions, export of Dutch flower buds, over 400,000,000 remained unsold. The horticultural sector has got affected and faces problems like the fragility of the market, import and export crisis, and lesser labor supply, reducing the demand for flowers and food products.
The pandemic has disrupted the logistics and supply chain, which has increased the prices of oranges, avocados, and blueberries in Europe. The covid-19 crisis has caused many disruptions in livestock production, horticulture, planting, and harvesting. As the food processing research laboratories closed, many micropropagation specialists could not culture plants. Moreover, the increasing investment in research and development for advanced technology offers a secure food source for home garden plants and culture businesses.
Global Micropropagation Market Trends & Opportunities
Huge Demand For Micropropagation In Ornamental And Medicinal Plants
The ornamental market is highly active and internationalized with breeders, growers, and retailers. In Europe, most ornamentals are produced outside of Europe from countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia, and Israel and imported back to Europe. Germany dominates the market in Europe in terms of ornamental plants. Additionally, the consumption of cannabis as medicine is also gaining importance in the market for micropropagation of hemp tissue culture. Therefore, developing medicinal plants into crops has been encouraged across the European region.
Rising Demand For Home Laboratories And Production
The demand for organic fruits and vegetables to remain healthy has attracted many people to diversify their interests in homegrown fruits and vegetables with the help of micropropagation. Constructing areas with standard measures of micropropagation such as a sterile culture area and greenhouse can be created simply in the house. Therefore, the growing interest in homegrown production and plant tissue culture market is expected to anticipate the growth of the micropropagation market in the forecast period.
High Cost Of Commercial Propagation
The high cost of micropropagation is a severe limitation on extending the tissue culture business. A large scale of micropropagation requires vast space to maintain hundreds and millions of plants produced in the lab. Therefore, conditions about the rapid increase in production and equipment costs are the foremost factors expected to restrain the growth of the micropropagation market in the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
Key industry participants include RIVERS BIOTECH, AGRIFOREST BIO-TECHNOLOGIES, BOOMS PHARMA, AGRISTARTS, etc. There is intense competition among vendors in the market. Market leaders are currently emphasizing the adoption of disease-free plants due to the increasing sustainable farming trend. One of the main approaches that industry participants adopt is micropropagation for various products due to the rising usage of pesticides in agriculture.
Recent developments:
As per the year 2021, Dark Heart Industry announced the opening of its R&D in Davis, California, which will ensure advanced science-based solutions and innovations that will directly help the customers experience technologically advanced products and their features.
In 2020, the Dark Heart also introduced a production and research facility spread over 70,000 sq. Ft. in Half Moon Bay in California for more production of plants around 1 million annually.
As of 2021, Agriforest received funding from the Canada-BC Agri innovation program to produce disease-free hazelnut plants.
Key Questions Answered:
1. What Will Be the Size of the Global Micropropagation Market by 2027?
2. Who Are the Key Vendors in the Micropropagation Market?
3. What Are the Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Micropropagation Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
7.1 Overview
8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
8.2 Stages of Micropropagation
8.3 Advantages of Micropropagation
8.4 Components of Micropropagation
8.5 Covid-19 Impact
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Demand for Tissue-Cultured Industrial & Food Crops
9.2 High Quality of Plant Materials
9.3 Increased Micropropagation of Ornamental & Medicinal Plants
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Demand for Homegrown Produce
10.2 Technological Advances in Micropropagation
10.3 Low-Cost Tissue Culture Options
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Vulnerability to Contamination
11.2 High Cost of Commercial Propagation
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Five Forces Analysis
13 Crop Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Volume
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Banana
13.5 Orchids & Ornamentals
13.6 Medicinal Plants
13.7 Vegetables
13.8 Small Fruits
13.9 Others
14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Volume
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Farmers
14.5 Research Labs
14.6 Others
15 Sales Channel
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Volume
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Offline
15.5 Online
16 Container Type
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Volume
16.3 Market Overview
16.4 Test Tubes & Petri Dishes
16.5 Glass Bottles
16.6 Plastic Containers
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Volume
17.3 Geographic Overveiw
18 North America
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Crop Type
18.3 End-User
18.4 Container Type
18.5 Sales Channel
18.6 Key Countries
19 Europe
19.1 Market Overveiw
19.2 Crop Type
19.3 End-User
19.4 Container Type
19.5 Sales Channel
19.6 Key Countries
20 Apac
20.1 Market Overveiw
20.2 Crop Type
20.3 End-User
20.4 Container Type
20.5 Sales Channel
20.6 Key Countries
21 Latin America
21.1 Market Overveiw
21.2 Crop Type
21.3 End-User
21.4 Container Type
21.5 Sales Channel
21.6 Key Countries
22 Middle East & Africa
22.1 Market Overveiw
22.2 Crop Type
22.3 End-User
22.4 Container Type
22.5 Sales Channel
22.6 Key Countries
23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
24 Key Company Profiles
24.1 3 Rivers Biotech
24.2 Agriforest Bio-Technologies
24.3 Booms Pharm
24.4 Agristarts
24.5 Caisson Labs
24.6 Dark Heart Industries
25 Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 Plantmedia
25.2 Segra International
25.3 Phytocultures Ltd
25.4 Tissue-Grown Corporation
25.5 Knight Hollow Nursery
25.6 Phytoclone
25.7 Lifeasible
25.8 Deroose Plants
26 Report Summary
26.1 Key Takeaways
26.2 Strategic Recommendations
27 Quantitative Summary
27.1 Geography
27.2 North America
27.3 Europe
27.4 Apac
27.5 Latin America
27.6 Middle East & Africa
28 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26my5z
