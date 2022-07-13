U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,816.15
    -2.65 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,881.56
    -99.77 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,286.11
    +21.38 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,729.05
    +0.87 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.78
    -0.06 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.80
    +13.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.23 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0085
    +0.0048 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9150
    -0.0430 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1924
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1230
    +0.3010 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,780.73
    -63.95 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.23
    +6.97 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    -53.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Outlook on the Microscope Global Market to 2027 - Integration of Microscopy with Spectroscopy Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microscope Market (2022-2027) by Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Microscope Market is estimated to be USD 10.84 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 22.91 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.14%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Microscope Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Accu-Scope, Angstrom Advanced, Asylum Corp., Bruker Corp., etc.

 Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Microscope Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global Microscope Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

 Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Microscope Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Soaring Demand for Cancer and Neuroscience Surgical Procedures
4.1.2 Growth in Focus on Regenerative Medicine and Nanotechnology
4.1.3 Increase in Penetration of Electron Microscopy
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Microscopes and Software Subscriptions
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Application Areas of Microscopy
4.3.2 Integration of Microscopy with Spectroscopy
4.3.3 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Complexities and Lack of Skilled Professionals for Handling Microscopes
4.4.2 Availability of Open-Source Microscopy Software

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Microscope Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Microscopes
6.3 Software
6.4 Accessories

7 Global Microscope Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Optical Microscopes
7.2.1 Confocal Microscopes
7.2.2 Stereo Microscopes
7.2.3 Digital Microscopes
7.2.4 Compound Microscopes
7.3 Electron Microscopes
7.3.1 Scanning Electron Microscopes
7.3.2 Transmission Electron Microscopes
7.4 Scanning Probe Microscopes
7.4.1 Atomic Force Micros

8 Global Microscope Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Semiconductor Application
8.3 Life Science Application
8.4 Materials Science Application

9 Global Microscope Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Construction
9.3 Food Processing
9.4 General Manufacturing
9.5 Healthcare
9.6 Semiconductor & Microelectronics
9.7 Academic & Research Institutes

10 Americas' Microscope Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas

11 Europe's Microscope Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe

12 Middle East and Africa's Microscope Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA

13 APAC's Microscope Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Australia
13.3 Bangladesh
13.4 China
13.5 India
13.6 Indonesia
13.7 Japan
13.8 Malaysia
13.9 Philippines
13.10 Singapore
13.11 South Korea
13.12 Sri Lanka
13.13 Thailand
13.14 Taiwan
13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

15 Company Profiles
15.1 Accu-Scope
15.2 Angstrom Advanced
15.3 Asylum Corp.
15.4 Bruker Corp.
15.5 Cameca
15.6 Carl Zeiss Meditec
15.7 Danaher
15.8 Helmut Hund
15.9 Hitachi High-Tech
15.10 Horiba
15.11 JEOL
15.12 Keyence
15.13 Labomed
15.14 Leica Microsystems
15.15 Meiji Techno
15.16 Motic
15.17 Nikon
15.18 NT-MDT SI
15.19 Olympus
15.20 Optika Microscopes
15.21 Semilab
15.22 Tescan Orsay Holding
15.23 Thermo Fisher Scientific
15.24 Vision Engineering
15.25 WiTec

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2rz4uh

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-microscope-global-market-to-2027---integration-of-microscopy-with-spectroscopy-presents-opportunities-301585694.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Ironsource stock jumps after Unity announces merger

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Unity’s $4.4 billion acquisition of ironSource.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 10 Stock Recommendations

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s latest predictions and 10 stock recommendations. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 5 Stock Recommendations. Investors have been worried about rampant inflation and the macroeconomic effects of the efforts of the central bank […]

  • Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay Mortgages

    (Bloomberg) -- Across China, homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages as property developers drag on construction projects, escalating the country’s real estate crisis and risks of bad debt for banks. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • Unity Software plans $4.4B acquisition, with Sequoia, Silver Lake pledging to invest $1B

    San Francisco-based Unity's stock, which has lost more than two-thirds of its value in the past 12 months, dropped by more than 13% early Wednesday on news of the planned M&A deal.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extended losses after red hot inflation data

    U.S. stocks fell in a turbulent session Wednesday as investors mulled hotter-than-expected inflation data for June.

  • Legendary Financier Bill Gross Says Worried Investors Should do This

    'King of Bonds' Gross advises investors to buy certain assets amid current market desperation.

  • The 'Great Moderation' is over and inflation has triggered a new regime: BlackRock

    The past 35 years have been characterized by "The Great Moderation," a regime that is now over, according to BlackRock.

  • Why Stitch Fix stock is up today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move in Stitch Fix stock after Bill Gurley bought 1 million shares of the company.

  • Bear Case Is Now Base Case for Strategist Cutting S&P 500 Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Back in May when Michael Kantrowitz held a webinar with clients, he flagged 3,400 as a worst-case scenario for the S&P 500. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesFast forward to today and a slew of disappointi

  • Why Nio Shares Bounced Back Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been dropping this week, even starting today's session down another 3%. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, Nio stock was up 2.9% today. Two things that have been weighing on Nio shares this week have been new COVID-19 restrictions in several places in China and the company's update on its response to a recent short-seller report.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • Social Security Benefits Could Rise by Double Digits

    The 10.5% estimated increase would be welcome news for retirees struggling to make ends meet. But it might come with unwelcome consequences, too.

  • These Chipmakers Are Least At Risk For Order Cancellations

    Concerns about rising inventories in the semiconductor industry have led to worries about order cancellations.

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • Market check: Stocks fall, bond yields jump as traders digest inflation data

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Wednesday.