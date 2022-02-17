U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

Outlook on the Microwave Oven Global Market to 2026 - Development of Energy-Efficient Microwave Ovens Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Microwave Oven Market

Global Microwave Oven Market
Global Microwave Oven Market

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microwave Oven Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Application, Structure, Size, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microwave Oven Market is estimated to be USD 8.10 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.09 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Market Dynamics

Key factors such as the rising trend of ready-to-eat food, higher disposable income, and growing working-class segment are driving the market's growth. The increasing propensity of home and restaurants consumer to spend on appliances that assist them in kitchen chores has generated a growing demand for microwave ovens.

However, factors such as the high cost of premium products and the inherent inefficiency of electric power are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, preference towards traditional cooking due to severe consequences for health is a major challenge for the market.

The Global Microwave Oven Market is segmented based on Product Type, Application, Structure, Size, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Whirlpool, Breville, Brandt, LG Electronics, Hoover, IFB Appliances, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Microwave Oven Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Trend of Ready To Eat Food and Frozen Food
4.1.2 Higher Disposable Income and Increasing Diverse Eating Preferences & Lifestyles
4.1.3 Raising Awareness about Energy Conservation
4.1.4 Assist Restaurant in Kitchen Chores
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Issues with Warranty and Maintenance
4.2.2 Inherent Inefficiency Of Electric Power
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Development of Energy-Efficient Microwave Ovens
4.3.2 Growing Demand for Smart Appliances and Integration of IoT
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Severe consequences for health

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Microwave Oven Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Convection
6.3 Grill
6.4 Solo

7 Global Microwave Oven Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Household
7.3 Commercial

8 Global Microwave Oven Market, By Structure
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cooktop
8.3 Built-In

9 Global Microwave Oven Market, By Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Less than 1 Cubic Foot
9.3 1-1.9 Cubic Foot
9.4 More than 2 Cubic Foot

10 Global Microwave Oven Market, By Distribution Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Online
10.3 Offline

11 Global Microwave Oven Market, By Geography

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Bajaj
13.2 Brandt
13.3 Breville
13.4 Godrej
13.5 Guangdong Galanz
13.6 Hoover
13.7 IFB Appliances
13.8 ITW Food Equipment
13.9 June Life
13.10 Kenstar
13.11 LG Electronics
13.12 Midea
13.13 Miele
13.14 Morphy Richards
13.15 Moulinex
13.16 Robert Bosch
13.17 Samsung
13.18 Sharp
13.19 Whirlpool

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/647dn8

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


