Outlook on the Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Global Market to 2031 - Key Analysis and Forecasts
Dublin, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market: 12 Countries Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market was valued at $5,021.8 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $10,441.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The increasing complexities in clinical decision-making, rising radiologist workload, and huge R&D investments are the major factors fueling the market growth.
In addition to these factors, there are significant challenges and restraints, which are restricting the market growth. These challenges include the shortage of skilled professionals, high cost of minimally invasive GI surgical procedures, and restrictive reimbursement framework. Hence, it is anticipated that these trends will have a significant impact on the minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market during the forecast period, and the market will grow multifold.
The global minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market is currently witnessing a significant change in the market landscape. There is rising investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing evidence for efficient and promising results in surgery assistance. Thus, this is leading to potential growth opportunities for the minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market. Moreover, there is an extensive entry of emerging players developing MIS surgical systems. All these predominant factors have led to a significant rise in sales of minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems across the globe.
The global minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market consists of numerous large-scale as well as small-scale manufacturers and vendors. Presently, with the increasing adoption of technologies in healthcare, the manufacturers in the market have an ample number of opportunities to expand their offerings and to establish a strong foothold in the market.
From January 2015 to January 2021, the market witnessed approximately 25 regulatory and legal developments, 11 new offerings, 44 partnerships, alliances, and business expansions, four funding activities, and seven mergers and acquisitions activities. Joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships were among the most frequently followed strategies incorporated by numerous players to establish a strong foothold in the market.
Most of the manufacturers in the market are incorporating collaborations and partnerships with not only other companies but also the university and research institutions as the key strategies to develop novel minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems and attain a strong financial position in the market.
The leading imaging modality providers in the global minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market include Ambu A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Medtronic plc, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Stryker Corporation, Scholly Fiberoptic GmbH, Xenocor Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Pentax Medical (Hoya Corporation), Richard Wolf GmbH, and TransEnterix, Inc., among others.
Growth Drivers
Advantages of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Over Conventional Open Surgical Procedures
Availability of Technological Advanced Products in the Field of GI Surgical Procedures
Increasing Healthcare Spending
Growth in Robotics GI Surgical Procedures
Market Challenges
High Cost of Minimally Invasive GI Surgical Procedures
Shortage of Skilled Professionals
Restrictive Reimbursement Framework
Market Opportunities
Development of Long-Distance Teleoperated Surgical Robotic Systems
Mergers and Acquisitions to Diversify Endoscopic Portfolio
Investment for Regional Expansions
Key Companies Profiled
Ambu A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Medtronic plc, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Stryker Corporation, Scholly Fiberoptic GmbH, Xenocor Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Pentax Medical (Hoya Corporation), Richard Wolf GmbH, and TransEnterix, Inc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
What is the current market size and future potential of these products?
What is the current market share and growth share of the different products in the market?
What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems?
What are the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market?
What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market?
Which technology is being researched and worked upon to improve the gastrointestinal surgical systems?
Who are the leading players dominating the global minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market?
What are the key development and strategies incorporated by the players of global minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market, to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?
Which countries contribute to the major share of current demand and which countries hold significant scope for expansion for business activities, by players of the global minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market?
How advanced technologies such as surgical robotics is gaining traction in terms of market share in in gastrointestinal space?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
2 Scope of Research
2.1 Research Scope
2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report
2.3 Forecast Period Selection Criteria
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Primary Research
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Data Sources Categorization
3.4 Companies Profiled in the Report
3.5 Market Estimation and Forecast Methodology
3.6 Data Validation
3.7 Assumptions and Limitations
4 Industry Insights
4.1 Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market Overview
4.2 Industry Structure
4.2.1 Key Players
4.2.1.1 Conventional Technologies Manufacturers
4.2.1.2 Surgical Robotic Systems Manufacturers
4.2.1.3 Emerging Players
4.2.2 Regional Players
4.2.2.1 North America
4.2.2.2 Europe
4.2.2.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)
4.2.2.4 Rest-of-the-World
4.3 Industry Supply Chain Analysis
4.4 Legal Regulations
4.4.1 U.S.
4.4.2 European Union (EU)
4.4.3 China
4.4.4 Japan
4.5 Pricing Analysis
4.5.1 Colonoscopy vs. Capsule Endoscopy
4.5.2 Average Selling Price for Different Types of Endoscopes
4.6 Impact of COVID-19
5 Competitive Landscape
5.1 Key Developments and Strategies
5.1.1 Regulatory and Legal
5.1.2 New Offerings
5.1.3 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions
5.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
5.1.5 Funding Activities
5.2 Market Share Analysis
5.2.1 Overview
5.2.2 Conventional Technologies
5.2.2.1 Conventional Endoscopy
5.2.2.2 Capsule Endoscopy
5.2.3 Surgical Robotics
5.3 Growth Share Analysis
5.3.1 Product Type
5.3.2 Surgery Type
5.3.3 End User
5.3.4 Region
6 Market Dynamics
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Impact Analysis
6.3 Market Drivers
6.3.1 Advantages of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Over Conventional Open Surgical Procedures
6.3.2 Availability of Technological Advanced Products in the Field of GI Surgical Procedures
6.3.3 Increasing Healthcare Spending
6.3.4 Growth in Robotics GI Surgical Procedures
6.4 Market Restraints
6.4.1 High Cost of Minimally Invasive GI Surgical Procedures
6.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals
6.4.3 Restrictive Reimbursement Framework
6.5 Market Opportunities
6.5.1 Development of Long-Distance Teleoperated Surgical Robotic Systems
6.5.2 Engagement in Mergers and Acquisitions to Diversify Endoscopic Portfolio
6.5.3 Invest in Regional Expansion
6.5.4 Development of Autonomous Surgical Robotic Systems
7 Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market (by Product Type), 2021-2031
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market Scenario
7.3 Conventional Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems (MISS)
7.3.1 Endoscopes and Endoscopy Systems
7.3.1.1 Rigid Endoscopes
7.3.1.2 Flexible Endoscopes
7.3.1.3 Capsule Endoscopy
7.3.1.3.1 Workstations and Data Recorders
7.3.1.3.2 Capsules
7.3.1.3.3 Others (Services and Patency System)
7.3.2 Videoscopes
7.3.3 Endoscopic Ultrasound
7.3.4 Therapeutic Energy Devices
7.4 Surgical Robotics
7.4.1 Robotic Systems
7.4.2 Robotic Surgery Instruments and Accessories
7.4.3 Services
8 Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market (by Surgery)
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Global Minimally Invasive GI Surgical Systems Market (by Surgery), $Million, 2020-2031
8.2.1 Adrenalectomy
8.2.2 Appendectomy
8.2.3 Bariatric Surgery
8.2.4 Cholecystectomy
8.2.5 Colon and Rectal Surgery
8.2.6 Foregut Surgery
8.2.7 Hernia Repair
9 Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market (by End User)
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Conventional Technologies (by End User), 2020-2031
9.2.1 Specialty Clinics
9.2.2 Hospitals
9.2.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.3 Surgical Robotics (by End User), 2020-2031
9.3.1 Hospitals
9.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.3.3 Specialty Clinics
10 Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market (by Region)
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Rest-of-the-World
11 Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market (by GI Tract) (Qualitative)
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Global Minimally Invasive GI Surgical Systems Market (by Organ)
11.2.1 Upper GI Tract
11.2.1.1 Gastroscope
11.2.1.2 Duodenoscope
11.2.2 Lower GI Tract
11.2.2.1 Enteroscope
11.2.2.2 Colonoscope
11.2.2.3 Sigmoidoscope
11.2.2.4 Anoscope
11.2.2.5 Rectoscope/Proctoscope
11.2.3 Others
11.2.3.1 Laparoscope
11.2.3.2 Capsule Endoscope
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Overview
12.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Role of the Company
12.2.3 Financials
12.2.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3 Conmed Corporation
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Role of the Company
12.3.3 Financials
12.3.4 SWOT Analysis
12.4 Karl Storz SE & Co. KG
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Role of the Company
12.4.3 SWOT Analysis
12.5 Medtronic plc
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Role of the Company
12.5.3 Financials
12.5.4 SWOT Analysis
12.6 Olympus Corporation
12.6.1 Company Overview
12.6.2 Role of the Company
12.6.3 Financials
12.6.4 SWOT Analysis
12.7 Stryker Corporation
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Role of the Company
12.7.3 Financials
12.7.4 SWOT Analysis
12.8 TransEnterix, Inc.
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Role of the Company
12.8.3 Financials
12.8.4 SWOT Analysis
12.9 Boston Scientific Corporation
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Role of the Company
12.9.3 Financials
12.9.4 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Cook Medical, Inc.
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Role of the Company
12.10.3 SWOT Analysis
12.11 Richard Wolf GmbH
12.11.1 Company Overview
12.11.2 Role of the Company
12.11.3 SWOT Analysis
12.12 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Role of the Company
12.12.3 Financials
12.12.4 SWOT Analysis
12.13 Ambu A/S
12.13.1 Company Overview
12.13.2 Role of the Company
12.13.3 Financials
12.13.4 SWOT Analysis
12.14 Scholly Fiber Optic GmbH
12.14.1 Company Overview
12.14.2 Role of the Company
12.14.3 SWOT Analysis
12.15 Xenocor, Inc.
12.15.1 Company Overview
12.15.2 Role of the Company
12.15.3 SWOT Analysis
12.16 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
12.16.1 Company Overview
12.16.2 Role of the Company
12.16.3 Financials
12.16.4 SWOT Analysis
12.17 Pentax Medical (Hoya Corporation)
12.17.1 Company Overview
12.17.2 Role of the Company
12.17.3 Financials
12.17.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3evq47
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900