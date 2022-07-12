U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

Outlook on the Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market in Saudi Arabia to 2027 - Rising Use of Technologically Advanced Internet-Based Services is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT infrastructure Services Market

Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT infrastructure Services Market
Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT infrastructure Services Market

Dublin, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Mobile Network ICT infrastructure Services Market, By Service Type, By Deployment Mode, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market was valued at USD274.67 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.71% during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to achieve the market value of USD504.64 million by 2027F.

Rising adaptation of Internet of Things services and other IT services in various industries is actively driving the growth of the Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market in the upcoming five years. Growing use of technologically advanced internet-based services, artificial intelligence, and expansion of the smart cities in the country also plays a vital role in the growth of the Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market in the upcoming five years.

Increasing threat toward data sharing and increasing attacks on data security further ensures advanced technology usage and substantially supports the growth of the Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market in the future five years. Rising number of market players and rapid penetration of the global giants in the country to expand their multinational businesses also play a vital role in the growth of the Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market in the forecast years through 2027. The growing globalization of the telecom industry worldwide also impacts the industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This expansion of the telecom industry also aids the growth of the Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market in the forecast period.

Implementation of "Vision 2030", along with the National Transformation Program 2020, supports the digital transition in Saudi Arabia, thus substantiating the growth of the Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market in the upcoming five years.

The Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market is segmented on the basis of service type, deployment mode, end-user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on service type, the market is further segmented into deployment service, professional service, managed service, maintenance service, and neutral hosting service. By deployment mode, the market is fragmented into on-premises and cloud. Based on end-user, the market is bifurcated into mobile network service vendor, government, enterprise, and others. The market is also analyzed on the basis of regions of the country and is differentiated among the Central region, Western region, Eastern region, and the Rest of Saudi Arabia.

The service type segment of the Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market is expected to be led by deployment services in the upcoming five years. Deployment services may hold the largest revenue shares of the market in the future years on the grounds of expansion of the cloud computing industry in the country. Growing demand for on-premises deployment services also supports the growth of the Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market in the next five years.

Advanced Communications and Electronic Systems Co., Shabakkat KSA, Tawal, Mobiserve, CommScope Saudi Arabia LLC, Modern Technology Company, Ltd (MOTECO), Arabian Development & Marketing Co., Ltd., WiConnect, Iman Group, Virgin Mobile Saudi Consortium LLC, Saudi Telecom Company, Zain Saudi Arabia, Alia ICT, Seder Group, Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily), NourNet, Salam, MDS Arabia, Bazy Trading & Contracting Co. Ltd are among the major market players in the Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the market size of the Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market from 2017 to 2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market from 2021 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

  • To classify and forecast the Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market based on service type, deployment mode, end-user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new software launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Saudi Arabian Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Service Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Preferred Mode of Deployment
4.3. Satisfaction Based on Various Parameters
4.4. Major Challenges with Mobile Network ICT Services

5. Saudi Arabia Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Service Type (Deployment Services, Maintenance Services, Managed Services, Professional Services, Neutral Hosting Services)
5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premises v/s Cloud)
5.2.3. By End User (Mobile Network Service Vendor, Government, Enterprise, Others)
5.2.4. By Region
5.2.5. By Company (2021)
5.3. Market Map (Service Type, Deployment Mode, End User, Region)

6. Saudi Arabia Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Deployment Services Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Component (Outdoor and Indoor)
6.2.2. By Deployment Mode
6.2.3. By End User
6.2.4. By Region

7. Saudi Arabia Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Maintenance Services Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Deployment Mode
7.2.2. By End User
7.2.3. By Region

8. Saudi Arabia Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Managed Services Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Component (Optimization, OSS Integration)
8.2.2. By Deployment Mode
8.2.3. By End User
8.2.4. By Region

9. Saudi Arabia Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Professional Services Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Component (Consulting, Planning, Design & Optimization)
9.2.2. By Deployment Mode
9.2.3. By End User
9.2.4. By Region

10. Saudi Arabia Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Neutral Hosting Services Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Deployment Mode
10.2.2. By End User
10.2.3. By Region

11. Saudi Arabia Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Hardware Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Component
11.2.1.1. Networking Equipment (Transmission Lines, Multiplexers, Base Transceiver Station, Antennas, Others)
11.2.1.2. End point Device (Laptops, Desktops, Mobile Phones, Tablets)
11.2.1.3. Transmitting Device (Automatic, Manual)

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends and Developments

14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

15. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile

16. Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Mobile Network ICT Infrastructure Services Market

17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Company Profiles
17.1.1. Advanced Communications and Electronic Systems Co.
17.1.2. Modern Technology Company, Ltd (MOTECO)
17.1.3. Arabian Development & Marketing Co., Ltd.
17.1.4. WiConnect
17.1.5. Shabakkat KSA
17.1.6. Iman Group
17.1.7. Mobiserve
17.1.8. CommScope Saudi Arabia LLC
17.1.9. Virgin Mobile Saudi Consortium LLC
17.1.10. Saudi Telecom Company
17.1.11. Tawal
17.1.12. Zain Saudi Arabia
17.1.13. Alia ICT
17.1.14. Seder Group
17.1.15. Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily)
17.1.16. NourNet
17.1.17. Salam
17.1.18. MDS Arabia
17.1.19. Bazy Trading & Contracting Co. Ltd

18. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5rppb

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


