Outlook on the Mouthwash Global Market to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mouthwash Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Flavor, Indication, Distribution Channel and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mouthwash market was valued at US$ 5,980.35 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9,272.13 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2020-2027.

The growth of the mouthwash market is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental conditions and rising number of oral hygiene campaigns worldwide. However, the adverse effects associated with the extensive use of mouthwash restrains the growth of the market.



As per Oral Health Associates, the consumption of sugar in emerging countries has tripled over the past five decades and is subsequently leading to substantial growth of dental caries. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, oral disease affected around 3.9 billion people across the globe. Further, as per the data published by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, oral cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers diagnosed annually in the US. Along with dental carries, aphthous ulcers are also expected to have positive impact on the adoption of mouthwash owing to its healing properties. The considerable prevalence of aphthous ulcers is likely to offer substantial growth opportunity for the market during the forecast period.



As mouthwash plays prominent role in the protection of the mouth from germs and bacteria, the mouthwash market is expected to witness positive growth curve in years to come. Moreover, the mouthwash market is witnessing new product introductions with capabilities to inactivate coronaviruses. Such developments are expected to have constructive impact on the market even during and post COVID-19 pandemic.



Based on product type, the mouthwash market is segmented into fluoride, cosmetics, antiseptics, and oral gels. The cosmetic segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The mouthwash market, by flavors, is segmented into active salt, mint fresh tea, natural lemon, herbs, and fruit and gums. The mint fresh tea segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of indication, the mouthwash market is segmented into mouth ulcers, aphthous ulcers, post oral surgery, oral lesions, periodontitis (cavity), gingivitis, receding gums, frequent dry mouth, chronic bad breath, and toothache. The chronic bad breath segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of distribution channel, the mouthwash market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, online stores, hospital pharmacies, and independent grocery stores. The hypermarket segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the mouthwash market is segmented into adults and kids. The adults segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In addition, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Health Service (NHS), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.



Reasons to Buy

Story continues

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the mouthwash market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global mouthwash market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Mouthwash Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. Global Mouthwash Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

4.4 Qualitative Analysis Of Indications In Regions

4.4.1 North America

4.4.2 Europe

4.4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4.4 Middle East and Africa

4.4.5 South and Central America



5. Mouthwash Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Dental Problems

5.1.2 Increasing Oral Hygiene Campaigns

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Excessive Use of Mouthwash Resulting To Have Negative Impact On Health

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Online Purchase of Oral Care Products

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rise in Adoption of Alcohol-Free Mouthwash

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Mouthwash Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Mouthwash Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Mouthwash Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Mouthwash Market - Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Mouthwash Market Share, Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Fluoride

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Fluoride: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

7.4 Cosmetics

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Cosmetics: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

7.5 Antiseptics

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Antiseptics: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

7.6 Oral Gels

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Oral Gels: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)



8. Mouthwash Market - Flavour

8.1 Overview

8.2 Mouthwash Market Share, Flavour, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Active Salt

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Active Salt: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

8.4 Mint Fresh Tea

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Mint Fresh Tea: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

8.5 Natural Lemon

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Natural Lemon: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

8.6 Herbs

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Herbs: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

8.7 Fruit and Gums

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Fruit and Gums: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)



9. Mouthwash Market - Indication

9.1 Overview

9.2 Mouthwash Market Share, Indication, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Mouth Ulcers

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Mouth Ulcers: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

9.4 Aphthous Ulcers

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Aphthous Ulcers: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

9.5 Post Oral Surgery

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Post Oral Surgery: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

9.6 Oral Lesions

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Oral Lesions: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

9.7 Periodontitis

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Periodontitis : Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

9.8 Gingivitis

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Gingivitis: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

9.9 Receding Gums

9.9.1 Overview

9.9.2 Receding Gums: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

9.10 Frequent Dry Mouth

9.10.1 Overview

9.10.2 Frequent Dry Mouth: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

9.11 Chronic Bad Breath

9.11.1 Overview

9.11.2 Chronic Bad Breath: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

9.12 Toothache

9.12.1 Overview

9.12.2 Toothache: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)



10. Mouthwash Market - By Distribution Channel

10.1 Overview

10.2 Mouthwash Market Revenue Share, by Distribution Channel (2019 and 2027)

10.3 Hypermarkets

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Hypermarket: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.4 Supermarket

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Supermarket: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.5 Online Stores

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Online Stores: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.6 Hospital Pharmacies

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Hospital Pharmacies: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.7 Independent Pharmacies/Drugstores

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Independent Pharmacies/Drugstores: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.8 Independent Grocery Stores

10.8.1 Overview

10.8.2 Independent Grocery Stores: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



11. Mouthwash Market - By End User

11.1 Overview

11.2 Mouthwash Market Revenue Share, by End User (2019 and 2027)

11.3 Adults

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Adult: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.4 Kids

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Kids: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



12. Mouthwash Market - Geographic Analysis



13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Mouthwash Market

13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



14. Mouthwash Market-Industry Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

14.3 Organic Developments

14.3.1 Overview

14.4 Inorganic Developments

14.4.1 Overview



15. COMPANY PROFILES

15.1 Colgate-Palmolive Company

15.1.1 Key Facts

15.1.2 Business Description

15.1.3 Products and Services

15.1.4 Financial Overview

15.1.5 SWOT Analysis

15.1.6 Key Developments

15.2 Procter & Gamble

15.2.1 Key Facts

15.2.2 Business Description

15.2.3 Products and Services

15.2.4 Financial Overview

15.2.5 SWOT Analysis

15.2.6 Key Developments

15.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

15.3.1 Key Facts

15.3.2 Business Description

15.3.3 Products and Services

15.3.4 Financial Overview

15.3.5 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Key Developments

15.4 Unilever

15.4.1 Key Facts

15.4.2 Business Description

15.4.3 Products and Services

15.4.4 Financial Overview

15.4.5 SWOT Analysis

15.4.6 Key Developments

15.5 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

15.5.1 Key Facts

15.5.2 Business Description

15.5.3 Products and Services

15.5.4 Financial Overview

15.5.5 SWOT Analysis

15.5.6 Key Developments

15.6 The Himalaya Drug Company

15.6.1 Key Facts

15.6.2 Business Description

15.6.3 Products and Services

15.6.4 Financial Overview

15.6.5 SWOT Analysis

15.6.6 Key Developments

15.7 Lion Corporation

15.7.1 Key Facts

15.7.2 Business Description

15.7.3 Products and Services

15.7.4 Financial Overview

15.7.5 SWOT Analysis

15.7.6 Key Developments

15.8 AMWAY

15.8.1 Key Facts

15.8.2 Business Description

15.8.3 Products and Services

15.8.4 Financial Overview

15.8.5 SWOT Analysis

15.8.6 Key Developments

15.9 Church & Dwight, Inc.

15.9.1 Key Facts

15.9.2 Business Description

15.9.3 Products and Services

15.9.4 Financial Overview

15.9.5 SWOT Analysis

15.9.6 Key Developments

15.10 SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories

15.10.1 Key Facts

15.10.2 Business Description

15.10.3 Products and Services

15.10.4 Financial Overview

15.10.5 SWOT Analysis

15.10.6 Key Developments



16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygzqnh

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



