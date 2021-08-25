Outlook on the Multiple Myeloma Drugs Global Market to 2026 - by Therapy, Drug Type, End-user, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global multiple myeloma drugs market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Multiple myeloma, or Kahler's disease, refers to a form of blood cancer that primarily affects the plasma cells. Some of the most common types of multiple myeloma drugs include chemotherapeutic agents, corticosteroids and immunomodulatory agents. These pharmaceutical drugs aid in promoting bone healing, prevent hypercalcemia, bone fracture, spinal cord compression and anemia, while minimizing the need for chemotherapy. The chemotherapeutic agents include various anthracycline antibiotics and alkylating agents, such as melphalan, doxorubicin, vincristine and liposomal doxorubicin. The targeted therapy drugs include proteasome inhibitor, such as bortezomib, and various other compounds, including dexamethasone, prednisone and thalidomide.



Significant developments in the healthcare sector, along with the increasing prevalence of hematological cancer, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Multiple myeloma is usually caused by specific genetic abnormalities, and the treatment of this disease involves drugs that modulate the immune system and aid in enhancing the efficiency of chemotherapies, radiation therapies, stem cell transplants and platelet transfusion. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of biologic therapy drugs, which utilize the body's immune system to identify and attack the myeloma cells, is also providing a boost to the market growth.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of microRNA therapeutics and nanomedicines for the treatment of multiple myeloma, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These medicines are used to facilitate the delivery of macromolecular agents into the bone marrow and catalyze antitumor responses. Other factors, including the rising healthcare expenditures and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global multiple myeloma drugs market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Story continues

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi-Aventis), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Pharma Mar S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global multiple myeloma drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global multiple myeloma drugs market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the therapy?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global multiple myeloma drugs market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Therapy

6.1 Targeted Therapy

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Biologic Therapy

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Chemotherapy

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Drug Type

7.1 Immunomodulatory Drugs

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Proteasome Inhibitors

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Monoclonal Antibody Drugs

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Steroids

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Men

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Women

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Hospital Pharmacies

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Retail Pharmacies

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Online Pharmacies

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Amgen Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi-Aventis)

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Merck & Co. Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Novartis AG

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Pfizer Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Pharma Mar S.A.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.10 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ll3jo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-multiple-myeloma-drugs-global-market-to-2026---by-therapy-drug-type-end-user-distribution-channel-and-region-301362845.html

SOURCE Research and Markets