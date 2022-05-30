Outlook on the Nanofibers Global Markets and Technologies to 2026 - During the COVID-19 Pandemic Several Small Companies Developed Masks Using Nanofibers
This report provides an updated review of nanofiber technologies, including their materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications. The publisher delineates the current market status for nanofiber-based products, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the next five years.
The market is analyzed based on material, application, and region. Technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, will also be discussed. The report will include detailed analysis of key trends and opportunities that affect the market's growth. It will also analyze the major challenges faced by nanofiber manufacturers and end user. A separate section on current and emerging technologies will provide detailed descriptions of the recent and emerging nanofiber applications in various sectors.
The report will also have a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the nanofiber market at the global level. The section will include the COVID-19 impact on nanofiber supply and demand, price impact and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market. The market sizes and estimations are provided in terms of value ($ millions), considering 2020 as base year, and a market forecast will be given from 2021 to 2026. Regional market sizes, with respect to material types and applications, will also be provided. The impact of COVID-19 will be considered while estimating market sizes.
Report Includes
53 data tables and 66 additional tables
An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for nanofiber technologies
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Evaluation and forecast the global nanofibers market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by material, application, and region
Highlights of the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
Review of the current market status for nanofiber-based products, technological issues, supply chain analysis, competitive scenario, and COVID-19 implications on nanofibers market at the global level
Description of the recently issued U.S patents across each major category, with a summary of patents related to nanofiber materials, fabrication methods, and applications
Key merger and acquisition deals, development of commercially viable nanofiber products and technologies, and other strategic alliances within the industry
Company profiles of the leading global players, including Asahi Kasei Corp., Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., and Toray Industries Inc
The publisher has identified nine main industry segments where nanofibers have current and potential uses: consumer, defense and security; electronics and optoelectronics; energy; life science; mechanical, chemical and environmental; sensors and instrumentation; thermal and acoustic insulation; and transportation.
This study highlights the latest developments in nanofiber technology, including material types, fabrication processes and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for nanofiber-based products by segment (i.e., material, application, region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future market growth.
Nanofibers are used in the production of N95 masks. During the pandemic, several small companies developed masks using nanofibers. These fibers were made using a technique called "electrospinning." Several start-up companies produced nanofibers that help to capture aerosol droplets better while providing additional breathability. Some of these manufacturers are producing millions of masks each month.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Nanomaterials and Nanofibers
Nanotechnology Industry
Milestones in the History of Nanofibers and Recent Events
Current and Emerging Nanofiber Applications
Electronics and Optoelectronics
Mechanical, Chemical and Environmental
Sensors and Instrumentation
Energy
Life Science
Transportation
Thermal and Acoustic Insulation
Consumer
Defense and Security
Other Applications
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
Challenges
Impact of Covid-19 on the Nanofiber Market
Introduction
Impact on Demand
Impact on Supply
Conclusion
Chapter 4 Technology and Production Methods
Introduction
Nanofiber Materials
Trends Related to Polymeric Nanofibers
Trends Related to Composite Nanofibers
Trends Related to Other Materials
Production Methods
Pressure-Infusion-Gyration
Cryoelectrospinning
Ion Implantation
Organic-Inorganic Nanofibers by Glass Fiber Cone Pulling
Cellulose Nanofibers by Oxidation
Other Methods
Technological Developments, 2016 to Present
Bionic Cochlea Based on Piezoelectric Nanowires
Retinal Prosthesis Based on Silicon Nanowires
Ceramic Nanofiber Sponges
Production of Nanofiber Through Carbon Dioxide Capture
Tissue Factor-Targeted Nanofibers
Cellulose Nanofibers for Virus Separation
Centrifugal Multi-Spun Nanofibers to Produce Covid-19 Masks
Other Relevant Research and Development Activities
Chapter 5 Global Nanofiber Market, by Application
Analysis Outline
Historic Market Summary
Market Forecast
Market Growth Trends
Mechanical, Chemical and Environmental
Life Science
Energy
Consumer
Electronics and Optoelectronics
Transportation
Sensors and Other Applications
Technological Trends
Roll-To-Roll Processes
Portable Nanofiber Fabrication Equipment
Wearable Electronics
Coated Nanofibers
Chapter 6 Global Nanofiber Market, by Material Type
Analysis Outline
Historic Market Summary
Market Forecast
Nanofiber Material Types
Polymer-Based Nanofibers
Carbon-Based Nanofibers
Ceramic and Glass-Based Nanofibers
Metal- and Alloy-Based Nanofibers
Semiconducting-Based Nanofibers
Composite Nanofibers
Chapter 7 Global Nanofiber Market, by Region
Analysis Outline
Overview
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Competitive Landscape: Global
Leading Nanofiber Product Suppliers
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
Abalioglu Holding A.S.
Acs Material
Argonide Corp.
Asahi Kasei Corp.
Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd.
Donaldson Co. Inc.
Espin Technologies Inc.
Hollingsworth & Vose
Inmed LLC
Lime
Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
Nxtnano
Showa Denko K.K.
Spur A.S.
Teijin Ltd.
Toray Industries Inc.
Up Catalyst
Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations
