Outlook on the Nanomaterials in Personalized Medicine Global Market to 2025 - Key Drivers and Restraints
The scope of this report includes an overview of the global market for nanomaterials in personalized medicine and analyses of global market trends, using 2019 as the base year and forecasting 2020 through 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.
The report is intended for professionals in the medical, medical devices, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, materials, chemical, biological, biotechnological, and diagnostics fields. It will enable readers to understand the paradigms of personalized medicine's new business model. A discussion of the debate between the marketing of a drug with or without its companion diagnostic kit is included. Therefore, this report is valuable for both the pharmaceutical and the medical devices industries.
Additional professionals who may benefit from reading this report include analysts, sales and marketing representatives, R&D personnel, business development personnel, and corporate strategy developers. Investment firms will gain invaluable information concerning the risks and opportunities encountered in the field.
Market figures are based on revenues at the manufacturer level and are projected in 2019 dollar values. Inflation is not computed into the projection figures. Trends are assessed based on projected sales for existing products, for new product introductions, expanded markets for existing products, and other factors affecting the market.
Included in this report are forecasts by product, product category and by company. The study is arranged to offer an overview of existing nanomaterials in personalized medicine; it is accompanied by nanoproduct, company, and mechanism of action, with forecasts broken down.
Figures are reported in U.S. dollars and in each case reflect currency fluctuations within the performance of revenue change. Revenue figures do not account for variation in local currencies. All market share data presented is on a global basis unless specifically noted.
The report provides valuable insights and guidance for strategic marketing planning, understanding market drivers and limiters, and discerning sales growth opportunities.
Report Includes:
43 tables
A brief outlook of the global market for nanomaterials used in personalized medicine and pharmaceuticals within the industry
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
In-depth competitive market analysis of the key industry participants, their company share analysis, global rankings and product offerings
Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for nanomaterials used in personalized medicine, and corresponding market share analysis by product type and region for each key market segment
Discussion of market potential for nanomaterial applications in medicine and pharmaceuticals, industry value chain analysis, technology updates, and market growth drivers within the segment
Insight into nanomaterial-based treatment methods for infections associated with medical devices and regulatory frameworks for personalized medicine
Evaluation of global nanotechnology patents and significant allotment of patent data
Company profiles of the leading industry players, including Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Beckman coulter, Merck & Co., Inc and Cytimmune Sciences
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Scope of Report
Methodology
Market Estimate
Information Sources
Analyst Credentials
Custom Research
Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Theranostics and Personalized Medicines Overview
Nanoparticles
Passive Targeting
Active Targeting
Nanotechnology Overview
Nanotechnology Products on the Market
Size Definition
Shape
Surface Area
Quantum Dots
Carbon Nanotubes
Multifunctional Nanomaterials
Overview of Nanotheranostics
Gold-Based Nanomaterials
Magnetic Nanomaterials
Polymeric Nanomaterials
Silica-Based Nanomaterials
Carbon Nanomaterials
Composite Nanomaterials
Biologic Nanomaterials: Antibody, Proteins and DNA
Other Nanomaterials
Drug Delivery
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Market Overview
Global Market for Monoclonal Antibodies in Personalized Medicine
Global Market for Proteins in Personalized Medicine
Global Market for Liposomes in Personalized Medicine
Global Market for In Vitro Optical Imaging Reagent in Personalized Medicine
Global Market for Nanocrystals in Personalized Medicine
Distribution of Nanobiotechnology and Nanomedicine Companies
Chapter 5 Nanotheranostic Drug Delivery
Introduction
In Vivo Drug-Release Studies
Drug Efficacy
Future Directions
Chapter 6 Methods of Preparation, Characteristics and Structures of Nanomaterials
Carbon Nanotubes
Carbon Nanotubes as Carriers of Immunoactive Compounds, Proteins and Genetic Materials
Cancer Photothermal Therapy
Carbon Nanotubes for Other Therapeutic Applications
Fullerene C60
C60 Toxicity
Uptake and Biodistribution
Antioxidant Properties
Endohedrals
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Radionuclides
Photodynamic Therapy
DNA Photocleavage
Cancer
Enzymes, Viruses and Bacteria Inhibition
Drug and Gene Delivery
Proteins
Enzymes
Monoclonal Antibodies
Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
Mechanism
Nanomaterials in Personalized Medicine
Gold Nanoparticles
Gold Nanocarrier
Hyperthermia
Contrast Enhancers
Radiotherapy
Magnetic Nanoparticles
Hyperthermia
Magnetic Separation
Imaging and Delivery
Brain Tumor Delivery
Prostate Cancer
Bladder Tumors
Liposomes
Liposome Classification and Preparation
Sonication
Extrusion
Freeze-Thawed Liposomes
Solvent Dispersion Method
Detergent-Removal Method
Stealth Liposome
Antibody-Liposome Conjugate
Liposome Application in Medicine and Pharmacology
Liposomes in Parasite Diseases and Infections
Liposomes in Anticancer Therapies
Nanocrystals
Nanocrystals Fabrication
Quantum Dots
Quantum Dots as Nanocarriers
Photophysical Properties, Drug-Delivery and Drug-Release Sensing
Visualizing Intracellular Uptake In Vitro
Nanocarrier Biodistribution In Vivo
Short Interfering RNA and DNA delivery
Multifunctional Nanoparticles
Polymeric Nanoparticles in Cancer Therapy
Polymeric-Based Imaging Probes for Cancer Imaging
Quantum Dots in Cancer Imaging and Therapy
Quantum Dots in Photodynamic Therapy and Imaging
Multifunctional Imaging Nanoparticles for Cancer Imaging and Therapy
Magnetic Nanoparticles for Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Gene Delivery
Multifunctional Magneto-Polymeric Nanohybrids for Cancer Imaging and Therapy
Gold Nanoparticles for Photothermal Therapy
Gold Nanoshells
Gold Nanorods
Magnetic Gold Nanoshells for Photothermal Therapy and Imaging
Chapter 7 Diagnostics of Nanodevices and Nanomaterials
Overview
Molecular Recognition in Diagnosis
Nanopatterned Devices
Particles
Magnetic Nanoparticles
Quantum Dots
Aptamer-Conjugated Nanoparticles
Nanoparticle-Based Bio-Bar Codes
Multiplex Dendrimers
Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy
Diagnostic and Medical Device Industry
Conclusion and Future Trends
Chapter 8 Treatments Based on Nanomaterial for Infections Associated with Medical Devices
Infections Associated with Medical Devices and Their Treatments
Catheter-Associated Infections
Soft-Tissue-Implant-Associated Infections
Biofilm Formation
Common Methods for Preventing and Treating Medical Device-Associated Infections
Nanomaterials in Medical Applications
Antimicrobial Nanomaterials
Silver Nanoparticles
Zinc Oxide
Iron and Iron-Oxide Nanoparticles
Titanium Oxide
Carbon Nanotubes and Fullerenes
Chitosan
Cytotoxicity Consideration
Chapter 9 Regulatory Framework for Personalized Medicine
Overview
Physicochemical Properties of Nanoproducts Differ Compared to Their Larger Counterparts
Regulatory Issues in Nanotechnology
Chapter 10 Biomedical Nanoparticle Products
Introduction
Contract Manufacturing Organizations
Information Technology
Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems and Products
Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems
Company Pipelines for Nanoparticle Drug Delivery
Chapter 11 COVID-19 Vaccine Production with the Use of Nanomaterials
Introduction
Novel Coronavirus Relying on Various Approaches
Structure of COVID-19 and Penetration
Challenges in Vaccine Disruptions
Components and Methods in the Design of a Vaccine
Antigens
Adjuvants
Nanoparticles/Nanocarriers
Devices
Next-Generation Vaccines Enables Through Advances in Nanotechnology
Conclusions Regarding COVID-19 Usage in Nanotechnology
Chapter 12 Company Pipelines
Chapter 13 Therapeutic and Diagnostic Companion Kits
Introduction
Chapter 14 Patents, Licensing, Mergers and Acquisitions
Recent Licensing, Mergers and Acquisitions
Recent Deals
Nanoparticle Patents
Chapter 15 Market Drivers and Restraints
Drivers
Restraints
Chapter 16 Company Profiles
Abraxis Biosciences Inc.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
Beckman Coulter
Camurus Ab
Cytimmune Sciences
Eisai
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co., Inc.
Nanocarrier Co., Ltd.
Novartis Ag
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zf0itl
