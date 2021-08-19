U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,355.50
    -39.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,565.00
    -322.00 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,734.75
    -114.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,115.20
    -39.80 (-1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.19
    -2.27 (-3.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.90
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1690
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.14
    +6.23 (+34.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3672
    -0.0075 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5380
    -0.2220 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,807.76
    -375.95 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,123.00
    -5.69 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,006.27
    -163.05 (-2.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Outlook on the Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Global Market to 2031 - by Applications, Producers, Product Developers and Products

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanotechnology and nanomaterials are key enablers for a whole new generation of products and processes. New products with enhanced properties are on the market from a broad range of players in consumer electronics, packaging, composites, biomedicine, healthcare and coatings.

At over 1000 pages, The Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2021-2031 is the most comprehensive assessment of the opportunities afforded by these remarkable materials and technologies. The report offers full market forecasts for nanomaterials and industrial sectors impacted by nanotechnology to 2031.

Report contents include:

  • In-depth analysis of the global market for nanotechnology and nanomaterials, applications, producers, product developers and products.

  • Product database by market.

  • Assessment of nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, stage of commercialization, prices and producer profiles.

  • Examples of successful markets and products.

  • TRL assessment for nanomaterials and end user markets.

  • Ten year forecasts to 2031 on nanomaterials demand in tons.

  • Revenues for nanotechnology and nanomaterials by end user market to 2031.

  • Analysis of global trends, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2031.

  • Exploration of nanomaterials and nanotech-enabled products market structures and value chains.

  • Assessment of end user markets for nanotechnology and nanomaterials including market drivers and trends, applications, market opportunity, market challenges and application and product developer profiles.

  • Unique assessment tools for the nanomaterials market, end user applications, economic impact, addressable markets and market challenges to provide the complete picture of where the real commercial opportunities in nanotechnology and nanomaterials are.

  • Main application and product opportunities in nanotechnology and nanomaterials.

  • Profiles of over 1,500 nanotechnology nanomaterials producers and product developers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION
2.1 Aims and objectives of the study
2.2 Market definition
2.2.1 Properties of nanomaterials
2.3 Categorization of nanomaterials

3 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR NANOMATERIALS
3.1 Production of nanomaterials
3.2 Global consumption of nanomaterials
3.3 ALUMINIUM OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS
3.4 ANTIMONY TIN OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS
3.5 BISMUTH OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS
3.6 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS
3.7 CERIUM OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS
3.8 COBALT OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS
3.9 COPPER OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS
3.10 DENDRIMERS
3.11 FULLERENES
3.12 GOLD NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS (Au-NPs)
3.13 GRAPHENE
3.14 IRON OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS
3.15 MAGNESIUM OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS
3.16 MANGANESE OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS
3.17 MULTI-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES (MWCNT)
3.18 NANOCLAYS
3.19 NANODIAMONDS
3.20 NANOFIBERS
3.21 NANOSILVER
3.22 NICKEL NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS
3.23 QUANTUM DOTS
3.24 SILICON OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS
3.25 SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES (SWCNT)
3.26 TITANIUM DIOXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS
3.27 ZINC OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS
3.28 ZIRCONIUM OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS
3.29 OTHER NANOMATERIALS

4 MARKETS FOR NANOTECHNOLOGY AND NANOMATERIALS
4.1 ADHESIVES
4.1.1 Market drivers
4.1.2 Markets and applications
4.1.2.1 Properties
4.1.2.2 End user markets
4.1.2.3 Nanomaterials in adhesives
4.1.3 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
4.1.4 Global revenues to 2031
4.1.5 Product developers
4.2 AEROSPACE AND AVIATION
4.3 AUTOMOTIVE
4.4 BATTERIES
4.5 BIOMEDICINE AND HEALTHCARE
4.6 COATINGS AND PAINTS
4.7 COMPOSITES
4.8 CONDUCTIVE INKS
4.9 CONSTRUCTION AND BUILDINGS
4.10 COSMETICS AND SUNSCREENS
4.11 ELECTRONICS AND PHOTONICS
4.12 FILTRATION
4.13 FOOD AND AGRICULTURE
4.14 FUEL CELLS
4.15 HOUSEHOLD CARE AND SANITARY
4.16 LIGHTING
4.17 LUBRICANTS
4.18 MARINE
4.19 OIL, GAS AND MINING
4.20 PACKAGING
4.21 RUBBER
4.22 SECURITY AND DEFENCE
4.23 SENSORS
4.24 SOLAR
4.25 SUPERCAPACITORS
4.26 TEXTILES & APPAREL
4.27 TOOLS & MANUFACTURING
4.28 3D PRINTING
4.29 OTHER MARKETS

5 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hh0jbm

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Doctor on U.S. COVID-19 Data : 'Our data collection is frankly pathetic'

    Dr. Eric Topol, Scripps Research Institute Executive VP and Scripps Research Translational Institute Director & Founder, tells Yahoo Finance why he's shifted his view on booster shots.&nbsp;

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Why FuelCell And Plug Power Look Charged Up For A Drive North

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) have been pummeled since reaching all-time highs of $29.44 and $74.49, respectively. The Senate passage of the infrastructure bill, which creates an $8-billion opportunity for the clean hydrogen industry, gave both stocks a small boost before they were knocked back down to the lows. The green hydrogen sector has largely failed to garner investor interest since the first quarter despite a progressing global agreement to move tow

  • Oil drops to $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil dropped to $66 a barrel on Thursday, its lowest since May, pressured by concerns about weaker demand as COVID-19 cases rise, a stronger U.S. dollar and a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories. Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19, the World Health Organization said. "The longer-than-anticipated battle against the invisible enemy has made investors cautious and pragmatic, leading to gradually softer prices," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Look Threatened

    The Australian dollar has been negative over the last couple of sessions, and finally has broken through major support to kick off the next move.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • China Cuts Steel Production. How That Hurts Iron-Ore Prices.

    China is limiting steel production to reduce carbon emissions, hurting the demand for iron ore, the raw material used to produce it.

  • Iron Ore Selloff Accelerates as China Seeks to Cut Steel Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s rout accelerated as China pushes forward with a pledge to curb steel production.Futures in Singapore tumbled 10% and are trading at the lowest in eight months on expectations that Chinese steel output and consumption will weaken over the rest of the year. Prices are now down more than 40% from the record reached in mid-May.China has repeatedly urged steel mills all year to reduce output to cut back on pollution, with a drop in July’s production signaling that measures a

  • China regulator says livestreaming sales stars should speak Mandarin, dress well

    Hosts in China's livestreaming industry should speak Mandarin and dress appropriately when they market products online, the country's commerce ministry said on Wednesday, as it looks to tighten its oversight of the sector. Livestreaming marketing has seen its popularity surge in the last two years among brands like L’Oreal, Nike, Dyson and online shoppers, and most Chinese e-commerce platforms now offer the option to purchase and sell products via livestreaming. It became the target of scrutiny last year with some shoppers and brands accusing some livestreamers of misrepresenting products or faking sales numbers, prompting China's cyberspace regulator to announce draft rules in November.

  • Toyota Plunges as Chip Shortage Forces September Production Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. slumped as much as 4.7% as the worsening chip shortage saw the world’s No. 1 automaker suspend output for several days at almost all its plants in Japan next month, forcing a 40% cut in production plans.Adjustments will be made to the production operations of plants for completed vehicles in Japan due to parts shortages resulting from the spread of Covid in Southeast Asia, Toyota said in a statement Thursday. A total of 360,000 cars will now be made next month.

  • The world’s largest two-wheeler maker is gearing up to rival Ola’s electric scooter

    By the start of next year, Hero MotorCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the last 20 years—is set to debut its electric two-wheeler model.

  • ‘We can’t rest complacently in the shield that the vaccines alone give us’: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi, Physician & Faculty, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and host of “Civic Rx” podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • China lures Western fund managers to tackle looming pensions crisis

    As tensions rise with the West and its leaders crack down on tech entrepreneurs, China is becoming an increasingly hard place to make a fortune.

  • Toyota to slash September production as chip shortage bites -Nikkei

    Toyota has fared better than rivals, having built a larger stockpile of chips due to a business continuity plan revamped in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima earthquake. Toyota had been aiming to make a little under 900,000 vehicles in September, but has reduced that to about 500,000, according to the Nikkei https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Automobiles/Toyota-to-cut-September-global-production-by-40-from-previous-plan. Toyota said this month it was facing an unpredictable business environment due to fresh COVID-19 cases in emerging economies, the semiconductor shortage and soaring material prices.

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • Hedge Funds Blindsided by China Risk With New Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio insists that the swings in Chinese markets are little more than “wiggles.” But for a certain subset of hedge-fund managers, the consequences of Beijing’s crackdown might seem more like an earthquake.Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management, Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management and Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors added new positions in Beijing-based JD.com Inc. in the second quarter, only to see its American depositary receipts tumble 19% since June 30. Over a

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • Builders FirstSource Completes Acquisition of WTS Paradigm, LLC

    DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”), today announced that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of WTS Paradigm, LLC (“Paradigm”), a software solutions and services provider for the building products industry. Paradigm, which will operate as an independent business of Builders FirstSource, provides the Company with a digital platform to advance its strategy to deliver technology solutions th

  • Surge Energy Inc. Announces Closing of Strategic $160 Million Southeast Saskatchewan Light Oil Acquisition; Closing of New Credit Facilities; Approval of Share Consolidation; and 2022 Guidance

    Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Astra Oil Corp. ("Astra") pursuant to an arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta).

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S. Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said that on Oct. 21 she will likely announce when she will rule on whether Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer for Huawei’s Technologies and daughter of its founder, will be extradited. Meng was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018 at the request of U.S. authorities.