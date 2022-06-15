U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,764.50
    +27.75 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,536.00
    +161.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,424.00
    +109.75 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,721.70
    +13.40 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.55
    -0.38 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.00
    +21.50 (+1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    +0.57 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0470
    +0.0050 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.34
    -1.68 (-4.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2110
    +0.0111 (+0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4650
    -1.0150 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,139.59
    -721.48 (-3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.68
    -22.57 (-4.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,283.87
    +96.41 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Outlook on the Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Utah Medical Products, Natus Medical and Koninklijke Philips Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market

Global Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market
Global Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market

Dublin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Thermoregulation, Phototherapy, Monitoring, Respiratory), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neonatal critical care equipment market size is expected to reach USD 1.36 billion in 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.70%. Rising number of preterm births, increasing incidence of newborn jaundice, and launch of new products are some of the factors responsible for market growth. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) provides treatment to premature infants and those having breathing problems, anemia, heart defects, and other problems requiring critical care.

The majority of admissions in the NICU comprise premature babies. To support their treatment, various organizations are providing financial assistance to healthcare providers. For instance, in October 2018, the Australian Government announced a provision of AUD 600,000 to the Miracle Babies Foundation to support the families of premature babies. The number of cases of jaundice and respiratory problems in neonates is on rising and precautionary measures are being taken by government authorities. For instance, the government is increasing the number of NICU facilities to tackle health-related problems in neonates.

Neonatal deaths are a major concern in both developing and developed economies, however, with a significant difference in death rates. According to OECD, in 2018, countries in Southeast and South Asia reported neonatal deaths as compared to East Asian countries. A mortality rate of more than 20 per 1,000 live births was recorded in India & Myanmar, with more than 40 per 1,000 in Pakistan.

On the other hand, countries such as Australia, Japan, Singapore, Korea, and China have reported around 2 deaths per 1,000 live births. Although the death rate in the U.S. is lesser than that in developing economies, it is still significant, with 47% of 2.4 million newborn deaths (112,800) in 2019 recorded during the neonatal period. To counter this problem, there is a growing demand for neonatal monitoring and care equipment.

Moreover, considering the high number of newborn deaths in developing economies, startups are focusing on product innovations. Coeo Labs, an Indian MedTech startup, designed a neonatal CPAP system that can help reduce deaths due to Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS) during neonatal transportation. Moreover, financial assistance is being provided to local manufacturers in India as part of the government's Make in India program.

The COVID-19 pandemic has, in some countries, led to pregnant women receiving less care due to lockdown restrictions, resulting in complications causing stillbirth. According to a study published in August 2020 in The Lancet Global Health, stillbirths in Nepal increased from 14 per 1,000 births before lockdown (late March 2020) to 21 per 1,000 births by end of May 2020-an increase of almost 50%. Such situations have amplified the production of neonatal critical care equipment to ensure that premature babies are protected from the virus.

Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market Report Highlights

  • Based on type, the respiratory equipment segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2021 due to the high prevalence of respiratory disorders among the newborn babies.

  • North America dominated the neonatal critical care equipment market in 2021 due to the strategic presence of major players and high healthcare expenditure and measures adopted by organizations to improve healthcare for neonatal.

  • The Asia Pacific is likely to register remarkable growth pertaining to a high birth rate in the region.

  • The manufacturers of neonatal critical care equipment are undertaking research and development activities to provide innovative products, to cater to the increasing demand for NICUs globally.

  • In December 2019, Masimo received FDA clearance for its RD SET pulse oximetry sensors for newborns (over 3 kgs in weight). Initially available to neonates under 3 kgs, the approval makes it available to all newborns in the U.S.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2.1 Penetration Analysis
3.2.2 Market Driver Analysis
3.2.3 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3 Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools
3.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2 Pestel Analysis
3.4 Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market: Covid-19 Impact Qualitative Analysis

Chapter 4. Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market: Type Analysis
4.1 Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Type Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
4.2 Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Type Market: Segment Dashboard:
4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 & 2030 For The Type Segment
4.3.1 Thermoregulation Equipment
4.3.1.1 Thermoregulation Equipment Market, 2016-2030 (USD Million)
4.3.2 Phototherapy Equipment
4.3.2.1 Phototherapy Equipment Market, 2016-2030 (USD Million)
4.3.3 Monitoring Equipment
4.3.3.1 Monitoring Equipment Market, 2016-2030 (USD Million)
4.3.3 Respiratory Equipment
4.3.3.1 Respiratory Equipment Market, 2016-2030 (USD Million)
4.3.3 Others
4.3.3.1 Others Market, 2016-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

Chapter 6. Competitive Analysis
6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
6.2 Strategic Framework/ Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players
6.3 Company Market Position Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Cardinal Health
6.4.1.1 Company Overview
6.4.1.2 Product Benchmarking
6.4.1.3 Strategic Initiatives
6.4.2 Dragerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa
6.4.2.1 Company Overview
6.4.2.2 Financial Performance
6.4.2.3 Product Benchmarking
6.4.3 Vyaire Medical, Inc.
6.4.3.1 Company Overview
6.4.3.2 Product Benchmarking
6.4.3.3 Strategic Initiatives
6.4.4 Ge Healthcare
6.4.4.1 Company Overview
6.4.4.2 Financial Performance
6.4.4.3 Product Benchmarking
6.4.4.4 Strategic Initiatives
6.4.5 Medtronic
6.4.5.1 Company Overview
6.4.5.2 Financial Performance
6.4.5.3 Product Benchmarking
6.4.5.4 Strategic Initiatives
6.4.6 BD
6.4.6.1 Company Overview
6.4.6.2 Financial Performance
6.4.6.3 Product Benchmarking
6.4.6.4 Strategic Initiatives
6.4.7 Utah Medical Products, Inc.
6.4.7.1 Company Overview
6.4.7.2 Financial Performance
6.4.7.3 Product Benchmarking
6.4.7.4 Strategic Initiatives
6.4.8 AMBU A/S
6.4.8.1 Company Overview
6.4.8.2 Financial Performance
6.4.8.3 Product Benchmarking
6.4.8.4 Strategic Initiatives
6.4.9 Natus Medical Incorporated
6.4.9.1 Company Overview
6.4.9.2 Financial Performance
6.4.9.3 Product Benchmarking
6.4.9.4 Strategic Initiatives
6.4.10 Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc
6.4.10.1 Company Overview
6.4.10.2 Financial Performance
6.4.10.3 Product Benchmarking
6.4.10.4 Strategic Initiatives
6.4.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
6.4.11.1 Company Overview
6.4.11.2 Financial Performance
6.4.11.3 Product Benchmarking
6.4.11.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhmnhf

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Biden demands oil companies explain lack of gasoline as prices rise

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil companies explain why they aren't putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp, and Exxon Mobil Corp and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad their profits, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters. "At a time of war, refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable," Biden wrote, adding the lack of refining was driving gas prices up faster than oil prices.

  • Nio shares rally 16% after Chinese EV maker teases new model

    American depositary receipts of Nio Inc. jumped more than 16% Tuesday after the Chinese EV maker teased a "new model" in a countdown on its website. The ADRs are on pace for their largest percent increase since March 16, when they rallied nearly 26%, and poised to snap a three-day losing streak. Nio earlier this month said it delivered 7,024 vehicles in May, including 5,317 premium electric SUVs of different sizes and configurations and 1,707 ET7s, the company's newer electric sedan. It said the

  • Oil Prices Drop as Biden Asks Refiners to Produce More Gasoline

    Biden's criticism of refiners comes after he called out Exxon for making more money this year after crude prices spiked.

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits Are ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

    Fisker told a Deutsche Bank auto conference that the company had faced supply chain issues when it was testing and developing its Ocean SUV but made design changes to certain parts to use chips that were more widely available. Fisker said last week it had surpassed the 50,000 reservation mark for its Ocean SUV and its PEAR compact car had received over 3,200 pre-orders. The company's Ocean SUV will be manufactured by Magna International's Austrian unit, while the PEAR compact will be made by Foxconn at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

  • Southwestern Energy signs key RSG deal with German company

    Responsibly sourced gas is the term for natural gas that is produced with lower methane emissions and an elaborate and constant system of monitoring.

  • Stellantis plans layoffs at Sterling Heights stamping plant in U.S.

    The world's fourth largest carmaker did not specify the number of employees being laid off but said, in an emailed statement to Reuters, that the decision was made "in order to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner." A letter https://www.facebook.com/JenniferSzpynda4ONEUnion/photos/a.114910826790762/535990231349484 posted on the Facebook page of United Auto Workers Local 1264, a union that represents employees of Stellantis-owned Chrysler Sterling stamping plant, said that the "indefinite layoff will be from the bottom up," starting as early as June 20. UAW did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the number of employees being affected by the layoff.

  • Oil prices fall as expected U.S. interest rate hike looms

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns about fuel demand and global economic growth before an expected big hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Brent crude futures for August were down $1.27, or 1%, at $119.90 a barrel as of 1001 GMT, in volatile trading. "Oil markets are seeing uncertainty over what central banks do next and how that impacts oil demand," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

  • Caterpillar Is the Latest Company to Relocate to Texas

    The maker of the iconic yellow construction and mining equipment is leaving Illinois after nearly a century, the latest big company to relocate.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Real estate companies Redfin, Compass begin laying off workers

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details the layoffs real estate companies are issuing amid declining home sales.

  • Charting a Technical Course for Valero Energy

    Valero Energy is an oil and gas refining and marketing company that was just rated a new "market perform" with a $155 price target by a Canadian sell-side firm. You probably have passed one of the approximate 7,000 gas stations Valero supplies. In this daily bar chart of VLO, below, we can see that prices made a base from at least June to January before launching an uptrend.

  • Biden’s Saudi Arabia Reversal Unlikely to Solve Oil Price Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s visit to oil-rich Saudi Arabia might heal frayed US ties with the kingdom, but it’s unlikely to resolve the energy crisis plaguing the global economy.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Em

  • Fertilizer prices are soaring – and that’s an opportunity to promote more sustainable ways of growing crops

    Synthetic fertilizers have greatly enhanced crop yields but they have also contributed to overapplication and serious environmental harm.

  • Coinbase, Intel, Tesla: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.

  • This Lesser-Known Refiner Has More Upside in the Pipeline

    PBF Energy is an energy name that is new to me but was just raised to an "overweight" fundamental rating by a major sell-side firm. The New Jersey-based company is a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oils, lubricants, petrochemical feedstocks, and other petroleum products. PBF also has a refinery in my new home state of Delaware so it caught my attention.