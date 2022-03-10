U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

Outlook on the Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Global Market to 2029 - Featuring F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Nova Biomedical and Danaher Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global network point-of-care glucose testing market size is expected to reach USD 1.79 billion by 2029 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The significant factors of the market, such as growing demand for data-based patient analysis, remote patient monitoring, and incorporation with advanced data transfer techniq- U.S, attribute to the market growth. In addition, increasing incidences of diabetes and other lifestyle-related diseases further foster the demand for network point-of-care testing.

The rising demand for technologically developed network point-of-care glucose testing devices is creating lucrative growth opportunities. Thus, for this, various industry players are working on the advancements and innovations in the devices. The incorporation of developed technologies such as Infrared and BLE and the existing restructuring of the products by several competitors is expected to drive the new product development and launches in the industry.

Innovative advancements like optical devices and instruments have facilitated the significant information used for medical treatments. For instance, in January 2018, Roche introduced its new product, "Accu-check," which enables a blood glucose monitoring system that presents a unique shred with a large easy-edge dosing region. Hence, in turn, these factors may accelerate growth for network point-of-care testing over the coming years.

Industry participants such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG/Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Nova Biomedical, Abbott, LLC (Lifescan, Inc.), and Danaher are key players operating in the industry. There are abundant competitors in the industry introducing and advancing their products for expanding their business operations around the world.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Insights
4.1. Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)
4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)
4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)
4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)
4.4. PESTEL Analysis
4.5. Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Industry Trends
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, by Product
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, by Product, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million)
5.3. i-STAT
5.3.1. Global Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, by i-STAT, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million)
5.4. Accu-Chek Inform II
5.4.1. Global Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, by Accu-Chek Inform II, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million)
5.5. StatStrip
5.5.1. Global Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, by StatStrip, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million)
5.6. HemoCue
5.6.1. Global Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, by HemoCue, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million)
5.7. CareSens Expert Plus
5.7.1. Global Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, by CareSens Expert Plus, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million)
5.8. BAROzen H Expert Plus
5.8.1. Global Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, by BAROzen H Expert Plus, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million)
5.9.

6. Global Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, by Geography

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
7.1.1. Expansion
7.1.2. Acquisitions
7.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

8. Company Profiles
8.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
8.1.1. Company Overview
8.1.2. Financial Performance
8.1.3. Product Benchmarking
8.1.4. Recent Development
8.2. Bayer AG/Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
8.2.1. Company Overview
8.2.2. Financial Performance
8.2.3. Product Benchmarking
8.2.4. Recent Development
8.3. Nova Biomedical
8.3.1. Company Overview
8.3.2. Financial Performance
8.3.3. Product Benchmarking
8.3.4. Recent Development
8.4. Abbott, LLC (Lifescan, Inc.)
8.4.1. Company Overview
8.4.2. Financial Performance
8.4.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.4. Recent Development
8.5. Danaher Corporation
8.5.1. Company Overview
8.5.2. Financial Performance
8.5.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rxeoas

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-network-point-of-care-glucose-testing-global-market-to-2029---featuring-f-hoffmann-la-roche-nova-biomedical-and-danaher-among-others-301500409.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

