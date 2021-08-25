Outlook on the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Test Type, Technology, Method, Application, End-user and Region
The global non-invasive prenatal testing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a form of prenatal screening conducted on a pregnant woman's blood sample to detect the presence of fetal abnormalities. The test is primarily used to diagnose genetic disorders such as Down syndrome (or trisomy 21), Edwards syndrome (or trisomy 18), Patau syndrome (or trisomy 13) and Turner syndrome, by analyzing DNA fragments in the mother's blood. The procedure eliminates the need for various precarious and invasive procedures, such as chorionic villus sampling (CVS) and can be performed after nine weeks of pregnancy.
The growing prevalence of genetic disorders of the fetus is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in the field of life sciences and healthcare industry is also providing a boost to the market. For instance, the development of DNA sequencing technologies, regenerative medicines and breakthroughs in molecular research have created immense possibilities to combat the chances of any serious disease at the primitive stage itself. Additionally, the increasing acceptance rate for prenatal testing, along with rising health consciousness and awareness regarding the benefits and significance of such testing among the masses, is also driving the market growth.
Healthcare providers, as well as expecting parents, are adopting alternatives to diagnose other genetic disorders, including spina bifida, cleft palate, and sickle cell anemia, and treat them in the early stages of fetal development. Moreover, the shifting trend toward childbearing at high maternal age (35 years or older) is also positively impacting the market growth. Advancing maternal age can lead to numerous health complications, such as high blood pressure, reduced fertility, risk of miscarriage and increased risk of chromosomal anomalies in the fetus. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global non-invasive prenatal testing market to grow at a CAGR of 10.70% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top non invasive prenatal testing companies key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Berry Genetics Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GE Healthcare, Igenomix, Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation, Natera Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Yourgene Health, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Consumables
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Instruments
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Test Type
7.1 Materni 21
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Harmony
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Panaroma
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Verifi
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 NIFTY
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 NGS
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 WGS
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Method
9.1 Ultrasound Detection
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Biochemical Screening Tests
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Fetal Cells in Maternal Blood Tests
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Other Tests
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Trisomy
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Microdeletion Syndrome
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Others
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by End-User
11.1 Hospitals
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Diagnostic Laboratories
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Others
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
13 SWOT Analysis
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Berry Genetics, Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.4 Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 GE Healthcare
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 Igenomix
16.3.7.1 Company. Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.8 Illumina, Inc.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Laboratory Corporation
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Natera, Inc.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.11 Perkinelmer, Inc.
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.13 Yourgene Health
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13.3 Financials
