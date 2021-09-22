U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.75
    +24.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,003.00
    +205.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,076.50
    +52.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.30
    +16.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.48
    +0.99 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.30
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.89
    -2.82 (-10.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3637
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5430
    +0.3230 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,362.82
    -739.68 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,055.78
    -8.07 (-0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.80
    +82.82 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Outlook on the Nutritional Supplements Global Market to 2028 - by Product, Consumer Group, Formulation, Sales Channel and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nutritional Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Sports Nutrition, Fat Burner, Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods), by Consumer Group, by Formulation, by Sales Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nutritional supplements market size is expected to reach USD 505.4 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. Growing awareness on health and wellbeing along with the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes is driving the market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity prevalence was 30.5% in 1999 - 2000 which increased to 42.4% in 2017 - 2018. Consumers are actively treating chronic conditions at home with food and beverages. These chronic conditions are not only limited to lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity but also include blood pressure, anxiety, depression, stress, and joint pain.

There is a rise in the consumption of immunity-boosting supplements among consumers due to the spread of COVID-19. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the market over the forecast period. Moreover, supporting government initiatives to promote a healthy lifestyle and nutrition is estimated to drive the market. For instance, in November 2020, the U.K. government announced its plans to roll out free Vitamin D supplements to the elderly and population who are deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. Many studies suggest that vitamin D could have a positive impact on COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, in April 2017, the Government of Scotland distributed free vitamin supplements to pregnant women in Scotland.

The growing number of product launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions is boosting the adoption of nutritional supplements. For instance, in February 2019, Tilray, Inc. a Canadian pharmaceutical and cannabis company, acquired Manitoba Harvest, a hemp food manufacturer. In October 2020, Health XP launched Shield Whey, a whey protein powder with immunity-boosting vitamins such as vitamin C, vitamin K, and vitamin E. In March 2020, PepsiCo announced the agreement to acquire Rockstar Energy Beverages for USD 3.9 billion.

Nutritional Supplements Market Report Highlights

  • The functional foods segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 60.0% in 2020

  • The adults segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas the children segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

  • The powder segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas the capsules segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

  • Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing awareness on health and wellness, growing disposable income, and availability of a large number of nutritional supplements in the region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Nutritional Supplements Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent market outlook
3.1.2 Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.3 Industry Challenges
3.4 Global Nutritional Supplements Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis
3.4.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.5 User Perspective Analysis
3.6 Reimbursement Framework
3.7 Regulatory Framework

Chapter 4 Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Competitive Analysis
4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
4.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, market leaders, emerging players)
4.3 Vendor Landscape
4.3.1 Public Companies
4.3.1.1 Company Market Position Analysis
4.3.1.2 Company Market Ranking, By Region
4.3.2 Private Companies
4.3.2.1 Regional network map
4.3.2.2 Company market position analysis

Chapter 5 Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Definitions & Scope
5.2 Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028
5.3 Sports Nutrition
5.4 Fat Burners
5.5 Dietary Supplements
5.6 Functional Food

Chapter 6 Global Nutritional supplements Market: Consumer Group Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Definitions & Scope
6.2 Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Consumer Group Market Share Analysis
6.3 Infants
6.3.1 Infants market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.4 Children
6.4.1 Children market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.5 Adults
6.5.1 Adults market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.6 Pregnant
6.6.1 Pregnant market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.7 Geriatric
6.7.1 Geriatric market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Global Nutritional supplements Market: Formulation Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Definitions & Scope
7.2 Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Formulation Market Share Analysis
7.3 Tablets
7.3.1 Tablets market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.4 Capsules
7.4.1 Capsules market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.5 Powders
7.5.1 Powders market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.6 Softgels
7.6.1 Softgels market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.7 Liquids
7.7.1 Liquids market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Global Nutritional supplements Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1 Definitions & Scope
8.2 Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Sales Channel Market Share Analysis
8.3 Brick & Mortar
8.3.1 Brick & Mortar market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.3.1 Direct selling market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.3.2 Chemist/Pharmacist market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.3.3 Health food shops market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.3.4 Hypermarkets market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.3.5 Supermarkets market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.4 E-commerce
8.4.1 E-commerce market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Global Nutritional supplements Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Product, Consumer Group, Formulation and Sales Channel

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Amway
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Financial performance
10.1.3 Product benchmarking
10.1.4 Strategic initiatives
10.2 Abbott Nutrition
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Financial performance
10.2.3 Product benchmarking
10.2.4 Strategic initiatives
10.3 Nestle
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Financial performance
10.3.3 Product benchmarking
10.3.4 Strategic initiatives
10.4 Herbalife International of America, Inc
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Financial performance
10.4.3 Product benchmarking
10.4.4 Strategic initiatives
10.5 Glanbia plc.
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Financial performance
10.5.3 Product benchmarking
10.5.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sq7qv1

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed down 4.1% in Tuesday trading after the House of Mouse disclosed a disappointing forecast for growth in its Disney+ division. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs "Communacopia" conference today, Disney CEO Bob Chapek estimated that fiscal fourth quarter paid subscribers to Disney's streaming service will rise by only "low single-digit millions". Chapek went on to explain that Disney exceeded expectations, netting 12.4 million new customers in Q3, but "hit some headwinds" in Q4 (that's this current quarter for Disney), reports Variety magazine.

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • You Should Own These 9 Stocks, According To Both Warren Buffett And Analysts

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets with a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Le

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • Should I Avoid The Walt Disney Company (DIS)?

    Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback […]

  • China Injects $18.6 Billion Into Banking System During Evergrande Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank boosted its gross injection of short-term cash into the financial system after concern over a debt crisis at China Evergrande Group roiled global markets. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy C

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Don’t fret over a market downturn: Here’s what the final months of 2021 could look like for your retirement investments

    The stock market is poised to keep climbing in the final months of 2021 and beyond as the economy recovers. But it could be a bumpy ride for 401(k)s.

  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST): Forecasts Need to Rise Significantly to Justify Lofty Valuation

    Upstart and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), appear to now be the preferred stocks in the fintech space, as larger fintech companies PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL) and Square (NYSE: SQ) have traded lower over the same period. The question now is whether Upstart has run too far too quickly.

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapp

  • QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) Fell Out Of Favor With Hedge Funds

    In this article we will analyze whether QUALCOMM, Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead into […]

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Why Goldman Sachs just launched this ETF that will rival FAANG stocks

    Goldman Sachs just launched a novel new tech ETF that aims to get people invested in the next great tech companies.

  • Entain shares hit all-time high after DraftKings takeover approach

    The DraftKings offer of £28.00 per share represents a premium of 46.2% to Entain’s closing price on Monday, valuing the firm at more than £16bn.