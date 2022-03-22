U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,511.61
    +50.43 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,807.46
    +254.47 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,108.82
    +270.36 (+1.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,088.34
    +22.41 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    -0.82 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.50
    -9.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    -0.42 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    +0.0580 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3258
    +0.0090 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.8040
    +1.3360 (+1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,438.46
    +1,226.81 (+2.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.01
    +2.46 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Outlook on the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Global Market Forecast to 2028 - Rising Integration of IoT Presents Opportunities

·9 min read

DUBLIN, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Connectivity Type, Application, and Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global off-highway vehicle telematics market was valued at US$ 754.44 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1,166.96 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The off-highway vehicle telematics market covers a wide range of equipment utilized in the construction, mining, agriculture, and forestry industries, including specialist heavy machinery, lighter gear, and other vehicles. Telematics hardware and software solutions for remote monitoring and management of fleets of machinery and equipment used in these industries are called off-highway vehicle telematics. By using off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics devices that allow GPS, cellular, or satellite connectivity for access to real-time equipment data, off-highway vehicle telematics solutions offer continuous monitoring of the position, condition, health, and utilization of equipment.

Increasing demand for OHV data analysis due to higher productivity, effective utilization and lower operational costs connected with maintenance and repairs, is supporting the off-highway telematics market growth. In addition, as fleet managers prefer productivity solutions for better management, which would in turn, support the growing demand for off-highway telematics in fleet management system.

Furthermore, the off-highway vehicle telematics market is being driven by regulations in developed regions to equip off-highway vehicles with telematics for improved tracking of vehicle emissions, fuel emissions, driver hour regulation, and accident detection. Commercial trucks utilize electronic logging devices (ELDs) or electronic onboard recorders (EOBRs) to increase road safety in the US. ELD compliance has risen steadily since the mandate was initially announced in 2014. The additional features of typical ELDs include vehicle analytics, accident detection, driver behavior monitoring, and fuel consumption analysis.

In the European Union, all commercial vehicles must adhere to driver hour limits and have tachygraphy installed if they weigh more than 3,500 kilos. Telematics solutions are becoming more popular in the heavy-duty on- and off-highway equipment industry. Major automakers are now including telematics systems as standard equipment on their vehicles, and this trend is spreading to additional models and equipment categories. The expansion of end-use sectors like construction, mining, and agriculture, particularly in emerging countries, is expected to boost the demand for off-road vehicles and ultimately fuel the growth of the off-highway vehicle telematics market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market

COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the world and continues to shatter several countries. Until the COVID-19 pandemic, the automotive industry was experiencing substantial growth in production, sales, and technological advancements. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in regional lockdowns, line closures, and the disintegration of transportation organizations. Furthermore, the financial vulnerability of the off-highway vehicle telematics market due to the pandemic is much higher than it was in previous outbreaks, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), avian influenza, pig influenza, bird influenza, and Ebola.

Due to the rapidly rising cases, the market is being influenced from various angles. The labor force's availability is reportedly disrupting the global market's inventory network, as the lockdown and the virus spread are forcing people to stay indoors. When the manufacturing process is halted, the retail network comes to a halt, negatively impacting the off-highway vehicle telematics manufacturers as both are linked.

The key companies operating in the off-highway vehicle telematics market include Omnitracs, LLC; ORBCOMM; Stoneridge, Inc.; Teletrac Navman; TomTom International BV; Trackunit A/S; Wacker Neuson, Zonar Systems Inc.; TTCONTROL GMBH; and ACTIA Group.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growth in Construction Industry
5.1.2 Government Policies to Increase Security and Safety of Off-Highway Vehicles
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Growing Uncertainty Among Fleet Operators
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising Integration of IoT
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Technological Advancements in Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Overview
6.2 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Analysis - By Connectivity Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market, By Connectivity Type (2020 And 2028)
7.3 Cellular-Based OHV telematics
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Cellular-Based OHV telematics: Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Satellite-Based OHV telematics
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Satellite-Based OHV telematics: Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Analysis - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market, By Application (2020 And 2028)
8.3 Construction Industry OHV telematics
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Construction Industry OHV telematics: Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Agriculture Industry OHV telematics
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Agriculture Industry OHV telematics: Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Mining Industry OHV telematics
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Mining Industry OHV telematics: Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Others: Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Analysis - By Technology
9.1 Overview
9.2 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market, By Technology (2020 and 2028)
9.3 LTE-M
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 LTE-M: Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 NB-IOT
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 NB-IoT: Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 SIGFOX
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Sigfox: Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Others: Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market - Covid-19 Impact Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of Covid-19 Pandemic
11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of Covid-19 Pandemic
11.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of Covid-19 Pandemic
11.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of Covid-19 Pandemic
11.6 South America Impact Assessment of Covid-19 Pandemic

12. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market-Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Initiative
12.3 Merger and Acquisition
12.4 New Development

13. Company Profiles
13.1 Wacker Neuson SE
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 Stoneridge , Inc.
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 TTControl GmbH
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 Omnitracs, LLC
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 ORBCOMM Inc.
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Trackunit A/S
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 TomTom Telematics BV
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 Zonar Systems Inc.
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Teletrac Navman
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 ACTIA Group
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mi7as4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-off-highway-vehicle-telematics-global-market-forecast-to-2028---rising-integration-of-iot-presents-opportunities-301508049.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Loses Round One of Indian Retail Battle Royale

    A defeat at the hands of one of India’s wealthiest men—who employed some bare-knuckle business techniques—shows Amazon has a tough road ahead in the crucial growth market.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Chicago Whittles Down List of Proposals for First Casino

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago has narrowed the proposals for its first casino to three candidates from five as Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushes to build an entertainment complex that could some day help pay down the city’s fire and police pension costs.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Foun

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • War Is Raging, But Russia Is Still Paying Ukraine for Gas Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a month since the war started, but Russia is actually shipping more natural gas through Ukraine and Moscow is still paying Kyiv in full for transiting the fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 73

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FAA Official Testifies Former Boeing Pilot Lied About 737 MAX

    Stacey Klein recounted how Mark Forkner assured her multiple times that airline pilots wouldn’t encounter the flight-control system known as MCAS.

  • Automation will erase 'knowledge jobs' before most blue collar jobs: Future Today Institute CEO

    A new report from the Future Today Institute found that high-skill occupations are more likely to be replaced by automation, as these jobs rely heavily on information collection and analysis. CEO Amy Webb discussed the research with the Yahoo Finance Live team in a recent segment.

  • Tesla opens first European gigafactory in Berlin

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla opening its first European gigafactory in Berlin.

  • Russian Oil Seeps Into Global Market to Ease Supply Fears for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Millions of barrels of Russian oil are still finding a way to buyers almost a month after the country first invaded Ukraine, tempering concerns that a sanctions backlash would all but choke off supply and cause the market for physical cargoes to overheat.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plan

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can I Fund a Roth IRA and Contribute to My Employer's Retirement Plan?

    Can you contribute to a 401(k) and Roth IRA? The short answer is yes, but make sure you understand these rules, regulations, and limitations.

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Global lithium-ion battery capacity may rise five-fold by 2030 - Wood Mackenzie

    "Electric vehicle market accounts for almost 80% of lithium-ion battery demand and high oil prices are supporting more markets to roll out zero-emission transportation policies, causing demand for lithium-ion battery to skyrocket," Wood Mackenzie consultant Jiayue Zheng said in a report. U.S. carmakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co recently announced their EV expansion plans, with Ford set to launch seven electric models in Europe by 2024 and deepen its partnership with Volkswagen to produce a second EV for the European market. Battery makers are responding to this rising demand with massive expansion plans, Wood Mackenzie said.

  • Amazon planning second industrial site in Rancho Cordova

    Rancho Cordova is reviewing plans for the second large industrial project in the city's Rio Del Oro master plan — with apparently the same tenant as the first.

  • Many companies are enriching their retirement benefits

    Workers may be in for a treat – some companies plan to boost their retirement benefits in the next few years, as they look to hire and retain talent, according to a new survey. U.S. employers are improving their defined-contribution plans, such as the 401(k) plan, according to a Willis Towers Watson survey of 363 companies that together employ more than eight million people across numerous industries. The survey results come as employers are grappling with a tight employment market and struggling to hire people.