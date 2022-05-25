U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

Outlook on the Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Global Market to 2028 - Technological Innovation in OCT Angiography Devices Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo

Global Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market

Global Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The optical coherence tomography angiography equipment market is projected to reach US$ 616.31 million by 2028 from US$ 388.50 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising prevalence of several eye-related disorders, and the availability of cost-efficient diagnosis methods fuel the growth of the optical coherence tomography angiography equipment market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, globally at least 2.2 billion people suffer from a near or distance vision impairment. Of these, at least 1 billion, or almost half of these cases, can be prevented through incorporation of advanced technology for early detection of ophthalmic disorders among patient's group.

For records, 1 billion people include those with moderate or severe distance vision impairment or blindness owing to unaddressed refractive error (88.4 million), cataract (94 million), glaucoma (7.7 million), corneal opacities (4.2 million), diabetic retinopathy (3.9 million), and trachoma (2 million), and near vision impairment disorders caused due to unaddressed presbyopia (826 million).

According to the Optica Publishing Group report, OCTA has become an essential tool for retinal health evaluation among adults and is gaining strong attention due to its noninvasive method that involved in producing objective biomarkers (an objective indication of medical state observed from outside the patient that can be measured accurately) resulting in earlier and more effective diagnosis for retinal diseases.

Additionally, OCTA has been recommended as a standard of care in adult retinal practices due to its features such as the ability to identify subclinical disease and track disease progression in the majority of cases of blindness. Furthermore, fast product approval for optical coherence tomography angiography equipment by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) enhances the utilization of such advanced technology.

The optical coherence tomography angiography equipment market has been analyzed on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into handheld type and tabletop type. The tabletop type segment is estimated to account for a larger market share for optical coherence tomography angiography equipment during 2021-2028.

As per the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology report, OCTA has revolutionized the diagnosis and management of several eye disorders. Moreover, the optica publishing report, states that this technique is a functional extension of OCT intended for noninvasive imaging.

Therefore, most current angiography equipment are tabletop systems that are typically utilized for imaging compliant and seated subjects with satisfactory results in terms of reproducibility. These factors drive the optical coherence tomography angiography equipment market growth for the tabletop type segment. On the other hand, the handheld type segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during 2021-2028. The projected market growth can be attributed to the broader adoption of these devices due to high-resolution results.

Additionally, the handheld type is a compact, battery-powered system comprising all optical components, processing units, and a lightweight display. Further, handheld type features enhanced portability and supportive technologies, which results the high adoption among hospitals and clinics worldwide. The aforementioned factors are highly responsible for the overall growth of optical coherence tomography angiography equipment market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the optical coherence tomography angiography equipment market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global optical coherence tomography angiography equipment market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South And Central America PEST Analysis
4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Global Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Eye-Related Disorders
5.1.2 Rise in Geriatric Population
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals and System Challenges
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Technological Innovation in OCT Angiography Devices
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence in OCT Angiography

6. Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Global Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market, By Type, 2021 & 2028 (%)
7.3 Handheld Type
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Handheld Type: Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Tabletop Type
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Tabletop Type: Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - End User
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market Share by End User Segment - 2021 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Hospitals
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Hospitals: Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Clinics
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Clinics: Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Others: Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market - Geographical Analysis

10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market
10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market -Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Growth Strategies in the Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Equipment Market, 2021-2028
11.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies
11.3.1 Overview
11.4 Organic Growth Strategies
11.4.1 Overview

12. Company Profiles
12.1 NIDEK CO., LTD
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Carl Zeiss AG
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Optovue, Incorporated
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Canon Inc.
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o.
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Alcon Inc.
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Michelson Diagnostics Ltd.
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Topcon Corporation
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 SANTEC CORPORATION
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Heidelberg Engineering GmbH.
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6974iy

