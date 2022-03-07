U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,246.20
    -82.67 (-1.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,045.36
    -569.44 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,055.61
    -257.83 (-1.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,973.05
    -27.85 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.61
    +1.93 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.80
    +20.20 (+1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.63
    -0.16 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    -0.0037 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7550
    +0.0310 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3128
    -0.0120 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3580
    +0.5780 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,808.58
    -227.21 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.88
    +21.26 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     

Outlook on the Oral Cancer Treatment Global Market to 2030 - Increase in Number of Pipeline Drugs Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Cancer Treatment Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global oral cancer treatment market was valued at $ 1,710.53 million 2020, and is projected to reach $ 2,729.72 Million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.80% from 2021 to 2030.

Oral cancer is a type of head and neck cancer that manifests itself in the mouth as a tumor. The tongue, lips, cheeks, gums, tonsils, and salivary glands are the most common sites for oral or mouth cancer. Oral cancers are classified as either benign or malignant. Surgical removal of benign tumors is possible. Squamous cell carcinoma accounts for 90% of malignant oral malignancies, which can spread to other parts of the body.

Furthermore, according to the Oral Cancer Foundation, every year around 53,000 new oral cancer cases are diagnosed and more than 9,750 people succumb to the disease in the U.S. Oral cancer accounts for 4% of total cancer cases and causes 2.2% deaths in the U.S. In western countries, prevalence of oral cancer is 2% to 6% of the total cancer cases. In addition, in Asia-Pacific, the oropharyngeal cancer is more common among men than women. According to the National Cancer Institute, 60% of people with oral cancer survive for five years or more and 70% to 90% of people with Stage 1 or 2 cancer survive for more than 5 years.

The growth of the global oral cancer treatment market is majorly driven by rise in prevalence of oral or mouth cancer globally is a major factor fostering the growth of the market. Rise in expenditure on the development of healthcare infrastructure, increase in consumption of tobacco products such as cigarettes, cigars, pipes and chewing tobacco and upsurge in the special designation from regulatory authorities are other factors also fostering the growth of the market. Increase in personal disposable income coupled with rise in prevalence of papillomavirus infection is other indirect determinant that will create lucrative market growth opportunities.

However, lack of awareness about the oral cancer in the backward and underdeveloped areas will hamper the market growth. Risk of recurrence even after the treatment will also hamper the market growth rate.

The oral cancer treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment, age group, end user, and region. Depending on treatment, the market is classified into chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy. The age group segment is further categorized into 30-49, 50-69 and 70<. By end user, it is fragmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, online stores. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global oral cancer treatment market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

  • Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the applications and products of oral injury used across the globe.

  • Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five force analysis
3.4. Top player positioning, 2020
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Rise in prevalence of oral cancer
3.5.1.2. Surge in global geriatric population
3.5.1.3. Increase in government expenditure on healthcare
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. Adverse effects associated with the use cancer drugs
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. High growth potential in untapped emerging economies
3.5.3.2. Increase in number of pipeline drugs
3.5.4. Impact analysis
3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on the oral cancer treatment market

CHAPTER 4: ORAL CANCER TREATMENT MARKET, BY DRUG TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Chemotherapy
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Immunotherapy
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Targeted therapy
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: ORAL CANCER TREATMENT MARKET, BY AGE GROUP
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2.30-49
5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.2. Market analysis, by country
5.3.50-69
5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.2. Market analysis, by country
5.4.70< 5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: ORAL CANCER TREATMENT MARKET, BY END USER
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Hospital Pharmacies
6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.2. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies
6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.2. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Online Stores
6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: ORAL CANCER TREATMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. BRISTOL MAYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Company snapshot
8.1.3. Operating business segments
8.1.4. Product portfolio
8.1.5. Business performance
8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.2. CIPLA INC.
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Company snapshot
8.2.3. Operating business segments
8.2.4. Product portfolio
8.2.5. Business performance
8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.3. ELI-LILLY
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Company snapshot
8.3.3. Operating business segments
8.3.4. Product portfolio
8.3.5. Business performance
8.4. F-HOFFMANN-LA-ROCHE
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Company snapshot
8.4.3. Operating business segments
8.4.4. Product portfolio
8.4.5. Business performance
8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.5. FRESENIUS KABI AG
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Company snapshot
8.5.3. Operating business segments
8.5.4. Product portfolio
8.5.5. Business performance
8.6. INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Company snapshot
8.6.3. Product portfolio
8.7. MERCK & CO. INC.
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Company snapshot
8.7.3. Operating business segments
8.7.4. Product portfolio
8.7.5. Business performance
8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.8. SANOFI S.A
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Company snapshot
8.8.3. Operating business segments
8.8.4. Product portfolio
8.8.5. Business performance
8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.9. TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INDUSTRIES LTD
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Company snapshot
8.9.3. Operating business segments
8.9.4. Product Portfolio
8.9.5. Business performance
8.10. VIATRIS INC. (MYLAN N.V)
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Company snapshot
8.10.3. Operating business segments
8.10.4. Product Portfolio
8.10.5. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f8pnzi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-oral-cancer-treatment-global-market-to-2030---increase-in-number-of-pipeline-drugs-presents-opportunities-301496656.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • My Top Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The widespread market sell-off has created a lot of potential buying opportunities for long-term investors. But pulling the trigger when the market just seems to keep going down is easier said than done.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Russian rouble hits new record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade on Monday, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 133.5 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 141.00 to the dollar.

  • How A Mixed Breast Cancer Study Cast Doubt On Gilead's Immunomedics Buyout

    Gilead unveiled mixed results for its drug Trodelvy in women with breast cancer on Monday — but GILD stock recovered from a premarket dive.

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.

  • Vermilion Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.06 CDN per share payable on April 18, 2022 to all shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is March 30, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

  • Should You Investigate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) At US$34.52?

    Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( NYSE:DAL ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to...

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Can Make You Richer in March (and Beyond)

    Three Motley Fool contributors took at look at some biotech stocks that could make you richer in March (and beyond). Here's why they chose Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (Axsome Therapeutics): With a market cap of about $1.2 billion, Axsome Therapeutics qualifies as a small-cap stock.

  • I Prefer 3 Other Energy Producers to Occidental Petroleum: Here's Why

    Over the weekend, Hammer's old company, Occidental Petroleum became the centerpiece in a game of musical chairs for billionaires. The firm has struggled with its balance sheet and underperformed its group since acquiring Anadarko Petroleum back in 2019. Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a rough 10% stake in Occidental Petroleum, according to filings up to and including Friday.

  • ‘I think we’re going to see some spectacular returns,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, The star manager whose key innovation fund has struggled amid a fallout for tech stocks, is staying upbeat.

  • Analysts Are Updating Their Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Estimates After Its Yearly Results

    Shareholders might have noticed that Victoria's Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO ) filed its annual result this time last week...

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market weakness? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • 3 Stocks to Watch This Week

    It's fair to say that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and AT&T (NYSE: T) will be making headlines this week, even though those market bellwethers posted their latest quarterly reports weeks ago. Apple is hosting a media event on Tuesday. Disney follows with its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

  • Could The Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    A look at the shareholders of Fortinet, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FTNT ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies...

  • Worried About Another Market Crash? Buy Amazon.

    The stock market got off to a weak start this year -- and Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine has added to concerns. The S&P 500 Index now is down more than 9% since Dec. 31. If you're worried about another market crash, you're surely not alone.

  • Kohl’s stock dips on strategic growth plan updates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses why Kohl's stock is trending lower today.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The S&P 500 rose 1.3% for the week, so I lost badly last week. The S&P 500 has now outperformed my bearish picks -- meaning that I beat the market, as these are stocks I suggest investors avoid -- in 17 of the past 20 weeks. This week, I see Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), and Atlria (NYSE: MO) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Has Record Gain as Activist Calls for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares had their biggest gain in 30 years of trading after Ryan Cohen’s investment firm RC Ventures disclosed a large stake in the retailer and asked that it consider a sale of the whole company.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on Put