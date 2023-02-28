U.S. markets closed

Outlook on the Orthodontic Supplies Global Market to 2029 - Players Include 3M, Envista Holdings, Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology and Dentaurum Among Others

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthodontic Supplies Market Analysis by Product, by Patient by End user, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo



The orthodontic supplies market size is estimated to be USD 7.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.52% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Companies Mentioned:

  • 3M (US)

  • Envista Holdings Corporation (US)

  • Dentsply Sirona (US)

  • Align Technology (US)

  • American Orthodontics (US)

  • Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US)

  • G&H Orthodontics (US)

  • Dentaurum (Germany)

  • TP Orthodontics (US)

  • Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US)

  • DB Orthodontics (UK)

  • Morelli Orthodontics (Brazil)

  • ClearCorrect (US)

  • Ultradent Products (US)

The increase in the global incidence of malocclusion and a rising emphasis on the cost of effective orthodontic treatment factors contributing to the market growth.

In addition, government initiatives to promote awareness about orthodontic treatments, and increased availability of innovative orthodontic supplies in the market, are likely to enhance demand for orthodontic supplies throughout the projection period. However, problems related to orthodontic treatment is expected to hinder the growth.

By Product

Based on product, the market is segregated into removable braces, fixed braces, accessories, and adhesives. In 2021, the removable braces segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to increasing malocclusion prevalence, increasing patient knowledge of the benefits of detachable braces, and the existence of established players with significant removable braces offers.

By Patient

On the basis of patient, the market is bifurcated into children & teenagers, and adults. In 2021, the adults segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to rising spending power, aesthetic issues, the accessibility of cutting-edge orthodontic products, and a significant adult population,

By End user

Based on end user, the market is divided into e-commerce platforms, hospitals & dental clinics, and others. In 2021, the hospitals & dental clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the rising dental tourism sector and the quickening use of aesthetic treatments, and the growing emphasis placed by many private equity companies on investments in hospitals and dental clinics in order to construct massive chains of dental clinics.

Regional Markets

In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the orthodontic supplies market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising prevalence and frequency of orthodontic disorders, increased awareness of orthodontic treatment, and widespread use of orthodontic supplies.

This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including product, patient, and end user from 2021 to 2029.

Segmentation: Orthodontic Supplies Market Report 2021-2029

Product (Revenue, USD Billion)

  • Removable Braces

  • Fixed Braces

  • Accessories

  • Adhesives

By Patient (Revenue, USD Billion)

  • Children & Teenagers

  • Adults

By End user (Revenue, USD Billion)

  • E-commerce Platforms

  • Hospitals & Dental Clinics

  • Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion)

North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • UK

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest of APAC

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • GCC

  • Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ny5pjy

