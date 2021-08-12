U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

Outlook on the Overhead Console Global Market to 2028 - by Application, Vehicle Type and Geography

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Overhead Console Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application (Vehicle Telematics, Infotainment System & HMI, and Others) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 15,011.51 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Constant technological advancement, along with the rising development of accessories and solutions to boost the overall traveling experience, has significantly enhanced the quality of automobiles compared to the ones developed few decades before. The increase in vehicle production incorporated with comfort features such as automated sunroofs is supporting the growth of the automotive overhead console market. Additionally, growing demand for attractive and spacious interior inside the vehicle is encouraging the vehicle manufacturers to develop and install advanced overhead console in the vehicles. Further, increasing adoption of smartphone and rising connectivity with the in-vehicle infotainment systems is demanding the installation of overhead consoles.

The growing demand for luxury and comfort features in vehicles and preference among consumers for elegant vehicle interiors is expected to further enhance the automotive overhead console market globally. Moreover, the expansion of the automotive aftermarket worldwide is anticipated to propel the installation of overhead console in vehicles. The substantial growth in the number of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles globally is supporting the steady business growth opportunity for the automotive manufacturers across the developed economies through distribution networks and aftermarket sales. Thus, the overhead console market is poised to offer several profitable business market opportunities for market players in the coming years. Additionally, several automotive OEMs and the economic conditions in the different regions witnessed a disruption in their business conditions following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Key Findings of the Study:

The global overhead console market has been segmented into five major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America SAM. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of global overhead console market. The market growth in Europe is attributed to significant use of overhead console in the automobile industry.

The market growth of overhead consoles in the APAC region can be attributed to increase in sales of vehicles. This is due to the presence of major automotive parts manufacturing industries across China, India, and Japan. Further, the increase in demand for electric vehicles across the region due to enactment of stringent vehicle emission norms in the region is boosting the growth of the market. Similarly, the growing consumer preference for sunroofs in vehicles and expansion of the automotive aftermarket across the world is fueling the growth of the market. China holds the largest share in the Asia Pacific market due to the high production of these devices and low labor costs. Further, the presence of various local and key market players in the country is also driving the overhead consoles market growth.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global overhead console market:

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global overhead console market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Overhead Console Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.1 PEST ANALYSIS
4.1.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.1.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.1.3 APAC - PEST Analysis
4.1.4 MEA - PEST Analysis
4.1.5 South America - PEST Analysis
4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

5. Overhead Console - Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Sales of Premium Cars in China
5.1.2 Accentuating Consumer Investments on Car Accessories
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Limited Adoption of Luxury Cars in Developing Economies
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Vehicle Telematics
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Integration of AI in Automotive Industry
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Overhead Console Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Overhead Console Market Overview
6.2 Global Overhead Console Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Overhead Console Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 - Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Overhead Console Market, By Application (2020 & 2028)
7.3 Vehicle Telematics
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Vehicle Telematics: Overhead Console Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Infotainment System & HMI
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Infotainment System & HMI: Overhead Console Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Others: Overhead Console Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Overhead Console Market Analysis and Forecast To 2028 - Vehicle Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Overhead Console Market, By Vehicle Type (2020 & 2028)
8.3 Passenger Cars
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Passenger Cars: Overhead Console Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Commercial Vehicle
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Commercial Vehicle: Overhead Console Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Overhead Console Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Overhead Console Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 New Product Development

12. Company Profiles
12.1 FLEX LTD
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Gentex Corporation
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Grupo Antolin
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Magna International Inc.
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Yanfeng Automotive Interiors
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Diamond Coatings Inc
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Daimay Automotive Interior Co.,Ltd
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 KOJIMA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 JPC Automotive
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vu1i2p

