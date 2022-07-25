U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

Outlook on the Ozone Generator Global Market to 2027 - Increased Demand from Municipal Water Treatment Plants is Driving Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ozone Generator Market, By Technology (Ultraviolet, Cold Plasma, Corona Discharge, Electrolytic), By Application (Water Treatment, Air Purification, Laboratory & Medical Equipment, Others), By End-Use, By Type, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global ozone generator market is expected to witness a growth of steady CAGR over the next five years, 2023-2027. The growth of the market is attributed to factors including increased demand from municipal water treatment plants for water and wastewater treatment to fulfill the water demand due to water scarcity worldwide. Also, the strict regulations imposed by environmental organizations to restrict the limit of by products from the disinfection process are expected to influence the market demand in the coming years.

The global ozone generator market is segmented into technology, application, end-use, type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the global ozone generator market for the forecast period, 2023-2027. Ozone generator sales in the area are influenced by the growing population and the rise in the number of manufacturing industries in the region.

The market for ozone generators in the region is also being stimulated by government regulations about water and wastewater treatment procedures and the rise in awareness about the use of ozone generators over chlorine water treatment procedures.

Some of the key players operating in the global ozone generator market are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Suez Utilities Company, Ozone Tech Systems, Primozone Production AB, Ebara Corporation, Lenntech, ESCO International, Pinnacle Ozone Solutions, LLC, and others.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022E

  • Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze historical growth in market size of global ozone generator market from 2017 to 2021

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global ozone generator market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

  • To classify and forecast global ozone generator market based on technology, application, end-use, type, region, and company

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global ozone generator market

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global ozone generator market

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global ozone generator market

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global ozone generator market

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global ozone generator market


Report Scope:

In this report, global ozone generator market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Global Ozone Generator Market, By Technology:

  • Ultraviolet

  • Cold Plasma

  • Corona Discharge

  • Electrolytic

Global Ozone Generator Market, By Application:

  • Water Treatment

  • Air Purification

  • Laboratory & Medical Equipment

  • Others

Global Ozone Generator Market, By End-Use:

  • Industrial

  • Residential

  • Municipal

  • Commercial

Global Ozone Generator Market, By Type:

  • Large Ozone Generator (>5kg/h)

  • Middle Ozone Generator (100 gm/h- 5 kg/h)

  • Small Ozone Generator (<_00 />

Global Ozone Generator Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Ozone Generator Market

5. Voice of Customers

6. Global Ozone Generator Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Technology (Ultraviolet, Cold Plasma, Corona Discharge, Electrolytic)
6.2.2. By Application (Water Treatment, Air Purification, Laboratory & Medical Equipment, Others)
6.2.3. By End-Use (Industrial, Residential, Municipal, Commercial)
6.2.4. By Type (Large Ozone Generator (>5kg/h), Middle Ozone Generator (100 gm/h- 5 kg/h), Small Ozone Generator (<_00 />6.2.5. By Region
6.2.6. By Company (2021)
6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Ozone Generator Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Ozone Generator Market Outlook

9. Europe Ozone Generator Market Outlook

10. South America Ozone Generator Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Ozone Generator Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles
14.2.1. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
14.2.2. Toshiba Corporation
14.2.3. Daikin Industries, Ltd.
14.2.4. Suez Utilities Company
14.2.5. Ozone Tech Systems
14.2.6. Primozone Production AB
14.2.7. Ebara Corporation
14.2.8. Lenntech
14.2.9. ESCO International
14.2.10. Pinnacle Ozone Solutions, LLC

15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n71ljt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-ozone-generator-global-market-to-2027---increased-demand-from-municipal-water-treatment-plants-is-driving-growth-301592343.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

