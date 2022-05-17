Outlook on the Patient Flow Management Solutions Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Use of Smartphones, Tablets, and Pads in Healthcare Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Flow Management Solutions Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Type, Component and Delivery Mode and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The patient flow management solutions market is projected to reach US$ 3,621.51 million in 2028 from US$ 886.43 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Patient-centric care is a healthcare system that establishes a partnership among practitioners and patients to ensure that important decisions support patients' demands and needs. Wireless technologies have been built around the hospital environments through which patients and providers can manage personalized data. Smartphones are essential to change health-related behavior and manage hospital schedules. Internet-based tools also make healthcare practices easy and manageable by collecting healthcare information and offering services to enlighten patients about concerned physicists and provide details about their availability and appointment scheduling. Due to the availability of a wide variety of applications and easy access to them, many people have started using these tools to eliminate waiting time and get convenient appointments.



Commonly faced problems by hospitals, such as clinical mistakes, queues, delays, under and overcapacity utilization, patient acceptance in inappropriate settings, variability of workload, and stress for hospital staff are often related to poor patient flow management. Thus, shifting the approach from self-referential designs to a patient-centric and convenient approach promotes the patient flow management solutions market growth.



McKesson Corporation; Epic Systems Corporation; Cerner Corporation; TeleTracking Technologies Inc; Allscripts Healthcare, LLC; Sonitor Technologies AS; ABOUT Healthcare, Inc.; Care Logistics; Intelligent InSites; and Aptean are among the leading companies operating in the patient flow management solutions market.



Based on the product, the patient flow management solutions market: is segmented into integrated and standalone Based on the type, the market is segmented into real-time locating systems and event-driven patient tracking. Based on the component, the market is segmented into software, hardware and services. Based on delivery mode, the patient flow management solutions market is segmented on premise, cloud based, and web based. By geography, the patient flow management market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA), and South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SCAM).



