U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,066.75
    +62.00 (+1.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,518.00
    +359.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,508.25
    +263.50 (+2.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.10
    +29.70 (+1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.61
    +0.41 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    +14.10 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    +0.31 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0483
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.81
    -2.06 (-7.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2480
    +0.0156 (+1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3260
    +0.2730 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,598.20
    +971.82 (+3.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    686.93
    +444.25 (+183.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.46
    +52.66 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Outlook on the Patient Flow Management Solutions Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Use of Smartphones, Tablets, and Pads in Healthcare Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market
Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Flow Management Solutions Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Type, Component and Delivery Mode and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The patient flow management solutions market is projected to reach US$ 3,621.51 million in 2028 from US$ 886.43 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Patient-centric care is a healthcare system that establishes a partnership among practitioners and patients to ensure that important decisions support patients' demands and needs. Wireless technologies have been built around the hospital environments through which patients and providers can manage personalized data. Smartphones are essential to change health-related behavior and manage hospital schedules. Internet-based tools also make healthcare practices easy and manageable by collecting healthcare information and offering services to enlighten patients about concerned physicists and provide details about their availability and appointment scheduling. Due to the availability of a wide variety of applications and easy access to them, many people have started using these tools to eliminate waiting time and get convenient appointments.

Commonly faced problems by hospitals, such as clinical mistakes, queues, delays, under and overcapacity utilization, patient acceptance in inappropriate settings, variability of workload, and stress for hospital staff are often related to poor patient flow management. Thus, shifting the approach from self-referential designs to a patient-centric and convenient approach promotes the patient flow management solutions market growth.

McKesson Corporation; Epic Systems Corporation; Cerner Corporation; TeleTracking Technologies Inc; Allscripts Healthcare, LLC; Sonitor Technologies AS; ABOUT Healthcare, Inc.; Care Logistics; Intelligent InSites; and Aptean are among the leading companies operating in the patient flow management solutions market.

Based on the product, the patient flow management solutions market: is segmented into integrated and standalone Based on the type, the market is segmented into real-time locating systems and event-driven patient tracking. Based on the component, the market is segmented into software, hardware and services. Based on delivery mode, the patient flow management solutions market is segmented on premise, cloud based, and web based. By geography, the patient flow management market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA), and South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SCAM).

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the patient flow management solutions market

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global patient flow management solutions market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the patient flow management solutions market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Patient Flow Management Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South & Central America PEST Analysis
4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Patient Flow Management Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Adoption of Patient-Centric Approach
5.1.2 Shortage of Nursing Staff and Doctors
5.1.3 Rising Number of Start-Ups
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Shortage of Skilled IT Technicians
5.2.2 Risk of Cyber Threats
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Use of Smartphones, Tablets, and Pads in Healthcare
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Acceptance of Mobile Health Technology
5.5 Impact analysis

6. Patient Flow Management Market- Global Analysis
6.1 Global Patient Flow Management Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Patient Flow Management Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Patient Flow Management Market Analysis - By Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Patient Flow Management Market, By Product, 2021 & 2028 (%)
7.3 Integrated
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Integrated: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Standalone
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Standalone: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Patient Flow Management Market Analysis - By Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Patient Flow Management Market, By Type, 2021 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Real-Time Locating Systems
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Real Time Locating System: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Event-Driven Patient Tracking
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Event-Driven Patient Tracking Market: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Patient Flow Management Market Analysis - By Component
9.1 Overview
9.2 Patient Flow Management Market, By Component, 2021 & 2028 (%)
9.3 Software
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Software: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Hardware
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Hardware: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Services
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Services: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5.3 Consulting Services
9.5.3.1 Overview
9.5.3.2 Consulting Services: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5.4 Post-Sale & Maintenance Services
9.5.4.1 Overview
9.5.4.2 Post-Sale & Maintenance Services: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5.5 Ongoing IT Support & Implementation Services
9.5.5.1 Overview
9.5.5.2 Ongoing IT Support & Implementation Services: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Patient Flow Management Market Analysis - By Delivery Mode
10.1 Overview
10.2 Patient Flow Management Market, By Delivery Mode, 2021 & 2028 (%)
10.3 On Premise
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 On Premise: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.4 Web Based
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Web Based: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.5 Cloud Based
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Cloud Based: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

11. Global Patient Flow Management Market - Geographic Analysis

12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Patient Flow Management Market
12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13. Patient Flow Management Market-Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Growth Strategies in the Patient Flow Management Market, 2021-2028
13.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies
13.3.1 Overview
13.4 Organic Growth Strategies
13.4.1 Overview

14. Company Profiles
14.1 McKESSON CORPORATION
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Epic Systems Corporation
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 Cerner Corporation
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 TeleTracking Technologies Inc
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 Sonitor Technologies AS
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 ABOUT Healthcare, Inc.
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 Care Logistics
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 Intelligent InSites
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 Aptean
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilycwv

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • SpaceX Employees Offer to Sell Shares at $125 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- SpaceX employees are offering to sell shares via a private placement that would value Elon Musk’s launch and satellite company at around $125 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneGoldman’s Blankfein Says US

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • Buffett Exits Wells Fargo Stake, Ending Decades-Long Bet on Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett demonstrated he’s still bullish on U.S. retail banking -- but not on Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionThe billionaire investor ended his long-running bet on W

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? NVDA Stock Eyes China Slowdown, Russia-Ukraine War

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy or sell?

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • 2 Reasons Why Sea Limited Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were tumbling today likely for two reasons. First, some investors have grown increasingly pessimistic about high-growth stocks, especially in the tech sector, because of worries about the U.S. economy. Additionally, some Sea investors are likely selling today ahead of the company's first-quarter financial results, which Sea will announce before the market opens tomorrow.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Warren Buffett dumps last of Berkshire Hathaway’s Wells Fargo stake, marking end of an era

    The loss of the famed investor as a major shareholder might take away some of the luster and prestige that Wells Fargo once enjoyed.

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.

  • Chevron, Micron and 18 More Stocks Goldman Recommends to Ride Out the Storm

    FEATURE Exxon Mobil Qualcomm Micron and Chevron are just some of the 20 “margin of safety” stocks Goldman Sachs recommends as macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds have roiled U.S. stocks markets.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely continuing to fear that high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could slow down the economy. Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the Fed won't be able to pull off a so-called soft landing for the economy as it raises the federal funds rate to tamp down inflation, which is running at a nearly 40-year high.

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    A Wall Street whale disclosed he has opened a position in the Chinese electric vehicle maker, and an analyst chimed in with a buy rating.

  • What's happening to tech stocks is 'kind of unheard of' — and 'we are not done,' analyst says

    The tech stock rout may not yet be over, warns one long-time sector analyst.