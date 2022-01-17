Outlook on the Payment Security Global Market to 2030 - Untapped Potential of Emerging Economies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Payment Security Market By Component, Platform, Organization Size and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Payment security software is used to reveal flaws in the security mechanisms of a money transaction system as well as it protects the data and provides high security to the customer while using digital payment services. The payment security software companies help in making the buying and selling experience smooth & secured for all the parties involved. The payment security software are covered for all payment products such as prepaid, debit, and credit cards on a single platform.

Furthermore, payment security software enables proper and flawless functioning of an application in banking industry. These functions allow users to quickly and easily get their application up and running at maximum productivity without the fear of any external attacks, which drives the growth of the market across the globe.



Increase in adoption of digital payment modes among the customers and rise in fraudulent activities in e-commerce payment system are some of the important factor that boost the growth of the market across the globe.

In addition, the need to adhere to payment card industry data security standard (PCI DSS) guidelines positively impacts growth of the payment security market. However, lack of trust on online banking is hampering the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for advanced payment security solutions for digital ecommerce and rise in use of payment applications across different industry verticals is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The global payment security market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, industry vertical and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and service. By platform, the market is divided into web-based and POS-based. By organization size, it is categorized into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical the market is divided into retail, travel & hospitality, healthcare, IT & telecom, education, media & entertainment, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global payment security market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global payment security market trends is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping the global Payment security market

3.3. Patent analysis

3.3.1. By region (2000-2020)

3.3.2. By applicant

3.4. Case Studies

3.4.1. Case study 01

3.4.2. Case study 02

Market dynamics

3.4.3. Drivers

3.4.3.1. Increased adoption of digital payment modes

3.4.3.2. Need to adhere to PCI DSS Guidelines

3.4.3.3. Rise in fraudulent activities in e-commerce

3.4.4. Restraints

3.4.4.1. Lack of trust on online banking

3.4.4.2. Privacy & security concerns

3.4.5. Opportunity

3.4.5.1. Increasing use of payment applications across different industry verticals

3.4.5.2. Untapped potential of emerging economies

3.1. COVID-19 impact analysis on the payment security market

3.1.1. Impact on market size

3.1.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.1.3. Economic impact

3.1.4. Strategies to tackle negative impact



CHAPTER 4: PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Solution

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.2.3.1. Payment security market, by solution type

4.2.3.2. Encryption

4.2.3.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3.2.2. Market analysis, by country

4.2.3.3. Tokenization

4.2.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3.3.2. Market analysis, by country

4.2.3.4. Fraud Detection & Prevention

4.2.3.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3.4.2. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Service

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY PLATFORM

5.1. Overview

5.2. Web-based

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. POS-based

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Large Enterprises

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. SMEs

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. Overview

7.2. BFSI

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Government & Utilities

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. IT & Telecom

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Healthcare

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis, by country

7.6. Retail & E-Commerce

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis, by country

7.7. Media & Entertainment

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3. Market analysis, by country

7.8. Travel &Hospitality

7.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.8.3. Market analysis, by country

7.9. Others

7.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.9.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Key players positioning analysis, 2020

9.2. Competitive dashboard

9.3. Top winning strategies



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILE

10.1. Bluefin Payment Systems

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Product portfolio

10.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. Braintree(PayPal Holdings, Inc.)

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Product portfolio

10.2.5. Business performance

10.3. CyberSource

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Product portfolio

10.3.5. Business performance

10.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. Elavon, Inc.

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key executive

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Operating business segments

10.4.5. Product portfolio

10.4.6. Business performance

10.5. GEOBRIDGE Corporation (utimaco GmbH)

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Product portfolio

10.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. INDEX

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Product portfolio

10.7. Ingenico group

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key Executives

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Product portfolio

10.7.5. R&D expenditure

10.7.6. Business performance

10.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. Mastercard

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key executive

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Product portfolio

10.8.5. Business performance

10.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. Shift4 Payments, LLC

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Product portfolio

10.9.5. Business performance

10.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.10. TNS Inc

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Product portfolio

10.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments

