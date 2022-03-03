Outlook on the In-Person Learning Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Sylvan Learning, Insead and British Study Centres Among Others

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Person Learning Market by Course Type, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global in-person learning market size was valued at $ 17,910.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 74,161.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.0%, from 2021 to 2030.



In-person learning is defined as the form of learning that facilitates in real time face-to-face interaction usually between teacher and student, without using any digital technology. Moreover, this learning also occurs among peers as well as colleagues. This learning is generally conducted in home and coaching institutes, which provides personalized as well as individualized learning to students which leads to appropriate and quality education as compare to other practice. Cram schools also provides in-person learning that fulfils the objective of students like clearance of competitive exams. One of the key factors driving the growth of the in-person learning market is the growing popularity of various private tuition centers and tutors that grabs the attention of various learners. Students across the globe prefer in-person learning to clear universities examination as well as high school examinations.



In recent years, the growth of the in-person learning market has been encouraged and prompted by the new entrants to establish themselves in niche segments. Some of the key growth drivers of the global in-person learning market include varieties of course such as arts, sports, music as well as academics. In addition, surge in disposable income and increase in consumer spending on learning benefits the global in-person learning market. Moreover, increase in demand for professional courses among students as well as corporate employees has resulted a significant increase in the number of courses.



Companies around the globe are focusing on providing personalized experience, conceptual learning as well as variety of courses, which is expected to boost the global in-person learning market during the forecast period. Rise in students demand for extensive course to clear the examination such as IELTS as well as GMAT is further expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 has negatively impacted the growth of the global in-person learning market. Due to strict lockdown people reduce socializing with each other as well as there is closure of cram schools as well as coaching institute. Hence, the demand in this market has declined during this period.

Story continues

Moreover, it has provided lot of opportunities in this market as pandemic has forced schools, universities, and companies to remote working. Hence, frequency of consumer seek to home learning has increase during this time which create plenty of opportunities for companies. Furthermore, due to deficiency in public school systems Asian markets has huge demand in this market as compare to another region such as North America, Europe as well as LAMEA.



The major players operating in the global in-person learning market are Sylvan Learning, LLC., Wayzant, Inc. (IXL Learning), Kaplan, Inc., Eurocenters, INSEAD, British Study Centres, Triumphant Institute of Management Education pvt. Ltd, Vibrant Academy, Quadrangle Tutors, ITS Education Asia, The Learning Lab, and All A's Tution Centre.



Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global in-person learning market from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top Impacting Factors

3.5. COVID-19 impact on in-person learning market

3.6. Market Share Analysis

3.6.1. By Course Type

3.6.2. By Application

3.6.3. By End User

3.7. Parent-Peer Market Outlook

3.8. Market dynamics

3.8.1. Drivers

3.8.1.1. Rising level of competition among students

3.8.1.2. Increased preferences for in-person learning

3.8.1.3. Rising investments on education

3.8.2. Restraints

3.8.2.1. High fees of private coaching centers

3.8.2.2. Upsurge in virtual teaching and learning

3.8.3. Opportunity

3.8.3.1. Security and privacy concerns regarding virtual learning



CHAPTER 4: IN-PERSON LEARNING MARKET, BY COURSE TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Academics

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Arts

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Sports

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Other training

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: IN-PERSON LEARNING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. At-home teaching

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Cram school

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: IN-PERSON LEARNING MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Pre-school children

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Middle school students

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. High school students

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. College students

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: IN-PERSON LEARNING MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. Top winning strategies

8.2. Product mapping

8.3. Competitive dashboard

8.4. Competitive heat map



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. SYLVAN LEARNING, LLC.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.2. IXL LEARNING, INC.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. KAPLAN, INC. (The Graham Holdings Company)

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key Executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Operating business segments

9.3.5. Product portfolio

9.3.6. Business performance

9.4. EUROCENTRES

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.5. INSEAD

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Business performance

9.6. BRITISH STUDY CENTRES

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key Executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.7. TRIUMPHANT INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT EDUCATION PRIVATE LTD.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.8. ITS EDUCATION ASIA

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.9. VIBRANT ACADEMY (INDIA) PVT LTD

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key Executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.10. ALL A'S ACADEMY

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4ptyk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-in-person-learning-global-market-to-2030---featuring-sylvan-learning-insead-and-british-study-centres-among-others-301495280.html

SOURCE Research and Markets