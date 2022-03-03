U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.49
    -23.05 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,794.66
    -96.69 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,537.94
    -214.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.92
    -34.96 (-1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.57
    -2.03 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.20
    +17.90 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1067
    -0.0055 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3343
    -0.0061 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4400
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,012.79
    -1,793.10 (-4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.14
    -32.54 (-3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Outlook on the In-Person Learning Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Sylvan Learning, Insead and British Study Centres Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Person Learning Market by Course Type, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global in-person learning market size was valued at $ 17,910.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 74,161.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.0%, from 2021 to 2030.

In-person learning is defined as the form of learning that facilitates in real time face-to-face interaction usually between teacher and student, without using any digital technology. Moreover, this learning also occurs among peers as well as colleagues. This learning is generally conducted in home and coaching institutes, which provides personalized as well as individualized learning to students which leads to appropriate and quality education as compare to other practice. Cram schools also provides in-person learning that fulfils the objective of students like clearance of competitive exams. One of the key factors driving the growth of the in-person learning market is the growing popularity of various private tuition centers and tutors that grabs the attention of various learners. Students across the globe prefer in-person learning to clear universities examination as well as high school examinations.

In recent years, the growth of the in-person learning market has been encouraged and prompted by the new entrants to establish themselves in niche segments. Some of the key growth drivers of the global in-person learning market include varieties of course such as arts, sports, music as well as academics. In addition, surge in disposable income and increase in consumer spending on learning benefits the global in-person learning market. Moreover, increase in demand for professional courses among students as well as corporate employees has resulted a significant increase in the number of courses.

Companies around the globe are focusing on providing personalized experience, conceptual learning as well as variety of courses, which is expected to boost the global in-person learning market during the forecast period. Rise in students demand for extensive course to clear the examination such as IELTS as well as GMAT is further expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has negatively impacted the growth of the global in-person learning market. Due to strict lockdown people reduce socializing with each other as well as there is closure of cram schools as well as coaching institute. Hence, the demand in this market has declined during this period.

Moreover, it has provided lot of opportunities in this market as pandemic has forced schools, universities, and companies to remote working. Hence, frequency of consumer seek to home learning has increase during this time which create plenty of opportunities for companies. Furthermore, due to deficiency in public school systems Asian markets has huge demand in this market as compare to another region such as North America, Europe as well as LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global in-person learning market are Sylvan Learning, LLC., Wayzant, Inc. (IXL Learning), Kaplan, Inc., Eurocenters, INSEAD, British Study Centres, Triumphant Institute of Management Education pvt. Ltd, Vibrant Academy, Quadrangle Tutors, ITS Education Asia, The Learning Lab, and All A's Tution Centre.

Key benefits for stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global in-person learning market from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

  • The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of key market players.

  • The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top Impacting Factors
3.5. COVID-19 impact on in-person learning market
3.6. Market Share Analysis
3.6.1. By Course Type
3.6.2. By Application
3.6.3. By End User
3.7. Parent-Peer Market Outlook
3.8. Market dynamics
3.8.1. Drivers
3.8.1.1. Rising level of competition among students
3.8.1.2. Increased preferences for in-person learning
3.8.1.3. Rising investments on education
3.8.2. Restraints
3.8.2.1. High fees of private coaching centers
3.8.2.2. Upsurge in virtual teaching and learning
3.8.3. Opportunity
3.8.3.1. Security and privacy concerns regarding virtual learning

CHAPTER 4: IN-PERSON LEARNING MARKET, BY COURSE TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Academics
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Arts
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Sports
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country
4.5. Other training
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast
4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: IN-PERSON LEARNING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. At-home teaching
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast
5.2.3. Market analysis by country
5.3. Cram school
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast
5.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: IN-PERSON LEARNING MARKET, BY END USER
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Pre-school children
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Middle school students
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.4. High school students
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast
6.4.3. Market analysis, by country
6.5. College students
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast
6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: IN-PERSON LEARNING MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE
8.1. Top winning strategies
8.2. Product mapping
8.3. Competitive dashboard
8.4. Competitive heat map

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. SYLVAN LEARNING, LLC.
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key Executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Product portfolio
9.2. IXL LEARNING, INC.
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key Executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Product portfolio
9.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.3. KAPLAN, INC. (The Graham Holdings Company)
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key Executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Operating business segments
9.3.5. Product portfolio
9.3.6. Business performance
9.4. EUROCENTRES
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key Executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Product portfolio
9.5. INSEAD
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key Executives
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Product portfolio
9.5.5. Business performance
9.6. BRITISH STUDY CENTRES
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key Executives
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Product portfolio
9.7. TRIUMPHANT INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT EDUCATION PRIVATE LTD.
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key Executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Product portfolio
9.8. ITS EDUCATION ASIA
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key Executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Product portfolio
9.9. VIBRANT ACADEMY (INDIA) PVT LTD
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key Executives
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Product portfolio
9.10. ALL A'S ACADEMY
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Company snapshot
9.10.3. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4ptyk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-in-person-learning-global-market-to-2030---featuring-sylvan-learning-insead-and-british-study-centres-among-others-301495280.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • Why Crocs Shares Plunged in February

    Shares of popular clog and sandal maker Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) have been on a severe downtrend so far this year. While the report detailed an excellent year for Crocs, some additional expenses are anticipated in the near term, which had investors spooked. Crocs completed a strong year in 2021 with fourth-quarter revenue growing about 43% over the prior-year period.

  • Why BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Plunged 16% at the Open Today

    Shares of the club store fell sharply despite the retailer reporting the best year in its history. Here's what you need to know.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Thursday

    Following a rebound in the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in late February that took it from below $800 closer to $900, the electric-vehicle (EV) maker's shares are taking a breather on Thursday. The decline is likely primarily due to a bearish day for the overall market on Thursday, namely the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Shares of Tesla have had a rough year so far.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Market reacts to Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, Victoria's Secret earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, and Victoria's Secret.

  • Longleaf Partners: “Lumen (LUMN) Remains Underappreciated by the Market and Offer Significant Upside”

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Global Fund added 3.00% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI World’s return of 7.77%. For the full year, the Fund added 8.20%, while the […]

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Is it Wise to Acquire Some Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Emerging Markets Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of -2.38% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which returned -1.24% for the same […]

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Zoom, Sells Key Entertainment Name

    Ark's Wednesday purchases included $12 million of Shopify and $10 million of Zoom. Ark sold a major entertainment provider.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    The stock market dipped briefly into correction territory last week as global events shook investor confidence before safely rebounding. No one is sure what's going to happen next between war, geopolitical maneuverings, and news of nuclear weapon movements, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the stock market sold off sharply, let alone collapsed. Smart investors will already be prepared for such an event by owning defensive stocks that will be resilient in a downturn and keeping their powder dry so they can move swiftly when opportunity strikes.

  • Here’s Why Longleaf Partners Continue to Own Alibaba (BABA) Despite Being its Top Detractor

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners International Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners International Fund added 1.51% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI EAFE’s return of 2.69%. For the full year, the Fund fell 0.89%, while the […]

  • Why Rivian Stock Keeps Going Down

    One day after electric truck company Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) voluntarily blew up its stock price by announcing it would raise the price of its R1T pickup truck by 17%, and its R1S SUV by 20%, Rivian stock is tumbling once again on Thursday. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Rivian is down another 5% -- a total of an 18% drop since this debacle began. After announcing yesterday that "inflationary pressure, increasing component costs, and unprecedented supply chain shortages and delays for parts (including semiconductor chips)" necessitated the price hikes just yesterday, today Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe promised that Rivian would eat some of those costs itself.

  • 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Growth stocks have been particularly hard hit, but value stocks haven't exactly been spared. Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, has been one of the most beaten-down stocks in the market recently. Block generated gross profit of more than $4.4 billion in 2021, and nearly half of that came from the Cash App side of the business, which has grown more than tenfold in the past three years alone.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Snowflake Stock Falls as a Software Tweak Hits Revenue. Analysts Remain Bullish.

    The company is one of the fastest-growing publicly traded software stocks, with a valuation to match, so even as hint of negativity can spur volatility.