Outlook on the Pet Food Packaging Global Market to 2028 - by Food Type, Material, Packaging Type, Animal Type and Region

Global Pet Food Packaging Market

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pet Food Packaging Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report suggests that the global pet food packaging market is set to showcase growth over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Factors such as growth in pet ownership, in addition to a rising trend of premiumization and humanization of pets, majorly drive the pet food packaging market's growth. Further, the increase in premium category brands and surge in ecommerce sales of pet food are opening new avenues for the market to reach its anticipated growth.



However, certain drawbacks, such as fluctuations in raw material costs and stringent safety regulations, might hamper the overall development of the global pet food packaging market.



The global pet food packaging market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to become the fastest-growing region in the pet food packaging market over the considered phase. The rise in disposable income, increase in nuclear families, and rapid urbanization are key factors contributing to the market's growth. China and Japan capture the majority of the share in the pet food packaging market. The rising demand for pet food has attracted several investments and collaborations over the past year in China. For instance, Nestle invested significantly to expand its pet food manufacturing in Tianjin, China. Such developments are widening the growth of the pet food packaging market across the region to a large extent.



Competitive Outlook

Leading enterprises in the pet food packaging market include Crown Holdings, Berry Global Group Inc, American Packaging Corporation, Transcontinental Inc, Aptar Group Inc, Silgan Holdings Inc, Huhtamaki OYJ, Sonoco Products Company, Proampac Holdings Inc, Mondi Plc, Goglio SPA, Ardagh Group SA, Coveris Holdings SA, Printpack Inc, Amcor Plc, Winpak Ltd, and Constantia Flexibles.



Amcor Plc offers packaging solutions in two business segments: flexibles and rigid plastics. Its product line includes plastic, fiber, metal, and glass packaging products, including pet bottles, jars, pouches, wrappers, and flow packs, among others. The company's products are offered across various industries, such as spirits and wine, fresh produce, pet food, coffee, and dairy. Amcor has operations across multiple regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, and others. It is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8bnppa

