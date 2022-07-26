Outlook on the Pharmacy Automation Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacy Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global pharmacy automation market reached a value of US$ 5.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.06% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Pharmacy automation refers to the use of mechanized systems for digitalizing medical and healthcare workflow processes. These systems aid in performing multiple functions to systematize routine tasks and reduce human intervention. Some of these tasks include mixing liquids and powders for compounding, medicine counting, updating customer database and inventory management. They also aid in eliminating errors during packaging and dispensing pharmaceutical products. Pharmacy automation further keeps track of narcotics and other controlled drugs and monitors usage patterns and ensures maximum efficiency in operations.



The increasing need to reduce errors in medical processes, along with the decentralization of pharmacies, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Pharmacy automation is becoming a crucial component of the modern healthcare industry, as they are highly flexible and self-adaptive.

For instance, automation machines prevent cross-contamination of medicines through separate storage cells and chutes facility, which facilitates the tracking of lot numbers and expiration dates with bar codes for convenient scanning and stock management. Furthermore, various technological advancements are resulting in higher success rates post-treatment and surgeries, along with the delivery of efficient patient care, which is significantly contributing to the market growth.

Also, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population across the globe have amplified the need for automated drug dispensing systems in hospitals and pharmacies. Other factors, including the implementation of various government policies to make quality healthcare facilities accessible to all and the utilization of robots for maximizing medical storage and dispensing prescriptions, are projected to drive the market in the coming years.



The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global pharmacy automation market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the pharmacy automation industry in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Capsa Healthcare, Cerner Corp., Kirby Lester LLC, KUKA AG, McKesson Corporation, Omnicell Technologies, RxSafe LLC, Scriptpro LLC, Swisslog Holding AG, Takazono Corp., Talyst LLC, TCGRx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions, Yuyama Co. Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pharmacy automation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pharmacy automation market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global pharmacy automation market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pharmacy Automation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Automated Medication Dispensing Systems

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Automated Packaging & Labeling Systems

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Tabletop Tablet Counters

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Drug Dispensing and Packaging

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Drug Storage

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Inventory Management

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Hospital Pharmacies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Retail Pharmacies

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Baxter International Inc.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Becton Dickinson and Company

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Capsa Healthcare

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Cerner Corp.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Kirby Lester LLC

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 KUKA AG

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 McKesson Corporation

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Omnicell Technologies

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 RxSafe LLC

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Scriptpro LLC

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11 Swisslog Holding AG

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12 Takazono Corp.

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.13 Talyst LLC

13.3.13.1 Company Overview

13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.14 TCGRx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions

13.3.14.1 Company Overview

13.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.15 Yuyama Co. Ltd.

13.3.15.1 Company Overview

13.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/at22b5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-pharmacy-automation-global-market-to-2027---by-product-type-application-end-user-and-region-301593391.html

SOURCE Research and Markets