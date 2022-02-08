Outlook on the Pharmacy Automation Technologies and Global Markets to 2026
Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacy Automation: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for pharmacy automation is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% and reach 9.9 Billion by 2026. The pharmacy automation market continues to gain momentum after experiencing purchasing holds for equipment from hospitals and other health delivery facilities in 2010 and 2014.
The two general segments covered in the report are inpatient and outpatient. Products included in the inpatient pharmacy automation market include dispensing and storage equipment; packaging equipment; narcotics management equipment; software and logistics products; and other products such as bedside barcode scanning systems, automated medication labeling systems, automated tablet splitters and compounding systems.
Products included in the outpatient pharmacy automation market include dispensing/storage equipment; packaging and filling equipment; software and logistics products; and other equipment, including samples management, counting machines and vial shredders.
The trend of consolidation among pharmacy automation vendors is expected to continue. In recent years, the industry has experienced partnerships and acquisitions that have shaped the industry and produced major competitors in the industry.
The report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the global pharmacy automation market. The geographical scope is global but with special emphasis on the U.S. and developed Europe, with supplemental data covering other geographical markets and trends. The report identifies pharmacy automation markets by inpatient and outpatient pharmacy settings, and by product type. Within the global pharmacy automation market, there are two general pharmacy settings (market applications), each having second level sub-settings
Inpatient pharmacy automation
Acute-care settings
Long-term care settings
Outpatient pharmacy automation
Outpatient/fast-track clinical settings
Hospital retail settings
Pharmacy benefit management services and other mail-order settings
Retail pharmacy chains
Each segment is further reviewed to provide detailed information on current and emerging products, current market estimates and market forecasts, and competitive analyses.
Product segments covered in the report include:
Dispensing/storage
Packaging/filing
Software/logistics
Other products
Report Includes
69 data tables and 56 additional tables
An updated review of the global market for pharmacy automation technologies
Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Evaluation of the current market size and revenue forecast (in USD millions) for pharmacy automation, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, pharmacy settings, and geographic region
Highlights of the key market dynamics (DROs), current trends and emerging applications, and opportunity assessment within the pharmacy automation industry
Insight into the recent advances made in pharmacy automation, industry supply chain analysis, regulatory concerns, consumer issues, and the global financial conditions
Impact of COVID-19 on pharma research and new developments related to automating processes in the pharmacy environment
Patent review and significant allotments of patents for pharmacy automation and pharmacy robots across each major category
Insight into the industry structure for pharmacy automation, recent merger and acquisition deals and global company share analysis of the key operating companies
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cerner Corp., iA, Omnicell Inc., and Swisslog AG
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Pharmacy Automation Industry Structure
Pharma Industry Supply Chain Overview
Current Market Overview and Future Expectations
Background, History and Growth of the Pharmacy Automation Market
Employing Automation to Improve Medication Delivery Systems
Early Standardization of Barcodes
Joint Commission Involvement
Common Prescribing Mistakes
Regulatory Authorities
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Japan
India
China
Australia
Brazil
Healthcare Personnel Trends
Pharmacy Personnel
Advanced Practice Pharmacies
Consumer Issues
Safety
Accuracy and Accountability
Medication Administration Errors
Medication Management Components
Organizational Structure and Its Effect on Errors
Implementation Issues
Lifting Barriers to Pharmacy Automation Implementation
Cost-Effectiveness in Pharmacy Automation
Developments
Industry Consolidation
Global Financial Conditions
Rising Healthcare Costs
Pharmaceutical Expenditures
Worldwide Population Growth
Global Birth Rates
Increasing Life Expectancy
Ageing Populations
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmacy Automation Market
Outbreak
Symptoms of COVID-19
Progression of COVID-19
Incubation Period
Epidemiology
Current Status and Impact on the Market
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Market Highlights
Competitor Overview
Dispensing/Storage
Product Review
Narcotics Management
Packaging/Labeling
Packaging Innovation to Address Compliance Issues
Cannabis Packaging: Emerging Opportunities
Product Review
Software/Logistics
Electronic Medication Administration
EHR Integration
E-Prescribing Trends
Meaningful Use: A Push for EHR Integration and Logistics Systems
Trends in RFID
Product Review
Advances in Electronic Prescription Monitoring Programs: e-Prescribing
Development of Drug Monitoring
Other Pharmacy Automation
Product Review
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Market Highlights
Industry Structure
Inpatient Pharmacy Automation
Inpatient Pharmacy Automation Market, by Type
Inpatient Pharmacy Automation Vendor Review
Inpatient Pharmacy Automation Settings
Inpatient Pharmacy Automation Market, by Broad Setting
Implementation and Equipment Analysis
Outpatient Pharmacy Automation
Outpatient Pharmacy Automation Market, by Type
Outpatient Pharmacy Automation Vendor Review
Setting Overview
Outpatient Pharmacy Automation Market, by Broad Setting
Implementation and Equipment Analysis
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Technology Evaluation
Overview
Current Uses of Technology
Medication Inspection
Communication Network Technology
Biometric-Type Identification Technology
Infrared Technology
Automated Parenteral Dispensers
Barcode Technology
RFID Technology
Automated Pharmacy Inventory Management Systems
Automated Dispensing Cabinets
Robotics
Patent Evaluation
Patent Review by Year
Patent Review by Assignee
Patent Holder Summary
Patent Review by Country
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Market Share
Recent Developments of Key Market Players
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
ARXIUM
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
BECTON, DICKINSON & CO.
CAPSA HEALTHCARE
CERNER CORP.
EUCLID MEDICAL PRODUCTS
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL LTD.
IA
MANREX LTD.
MEDICAL PACKAGING INC.
MEDITECH
OMNICELL INC.
PARATA SYSTEMS LLC
SCRIPTPRO LLC
SWISSLOG AG
Chapter 11 State Controlled Substances: Contacts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qth6u5
