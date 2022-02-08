U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,480.50
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,022.00
    +53.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,576.50
    +16.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.80
    +4.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.64
    -1.68 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1427
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.89
    -0.33 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3552
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2500
    +0.1700 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,866.30
    +1,298.38 (+3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.27
    +18.51 (+1.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,602.46
    +28.99 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Outlook on the Pharmacy Automation Technologies and Global Markets to 2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Pharmacy Automation Market

Pharmacy Automation Market
Pharmacy Automation Market
Pharmacy Automation Market

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacy Automation: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for pharmacy automation is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% and reach 9.9 Billion by 2026. The pharmacy automation market continues to gain momentum after experiencing purchasing holds for equipment from hospitals and other health delivery facilities in 2010 and 2014.

The two general segments covered in the report are inpatient and outpatient. Products included in the inpatient pharmacy automation market include dispensing and storage equipment; packaging equipment; narcotics management equipment; software and logistics products; and other products such as bedside barcode scanning systems, automated medication labeling systems, automated tablet splitters and compounding systems.

Products included in the outpatient pharmacy automation market include dispensing/storage equipment; packaging and filling equipment; software and logistics products; and other equipment, including samples management, counting machines and vial shredders.

The trend of consolidation among pharmacy automation vendors is expected to continue. In recent years, the industry has experienced partnerships and acquisitions that have shaped the industry and produced major competitors in the industry.

The report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the global pharmacy automation market. The geographical scope is global but with special emphasis on the U.S. and developed Europe, with supplemental data covering other geographical markets and trends. The report identifies pharmacy automation markets by inpatient and outpatient pharmacy settings, and by product type. Within the global pharmacy automation market, there are two general pharmacy settings (market applications), each having second level sub-settings

  • Inpatient pharmacy automation

  • Acute-care settings

  • Long-term care settings

  • Outpatient pharmacy automation

  • Outpatient/fast-track clinical settings

  • Hospital retail settings

  • Pharmacy benefit management services and other mail-order settings

  • Retail pharmacy chains

Each segment is further reviewed to provide detailed information on current and emerging products, current market estimates and market forecasts, and competitive analyses.

Product segments covered in the report include:

  • Dispensing/storage

  • Packaging/filing

  • Software/logistics

  • Other products

Report Includes

  • 69 data tables and 56 additional tables

  • An updated review of the global market for pharmacy automation technologies

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Evaluation of the current market size and revenue forecast (in USD millions) for pharmacy automation, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, pharmacy settings, and geographic region

  • Highlights of the key market dynamics (DROs), current trends and emerging applications, and opportunity assessment within the pharmacy automation industry

  • Insight into the recent advances made in pharmacy automation, industry supply chain analysis, regulatory concerns, consumer issues, and the global financial conditions

  • Impact of COVID-19 on pharma research and new developments related to automating processes in the pharmacy environment

  • Patent review and significant allotments of patents for pharmacy automation and pharmacy robots across each major category

  • Insight into the industry structure for pharmacy automation, recent merger and acquisition deals and global company share analysis of the key operating companies

  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cerner Corp., iA, Omnicell Inc., and Swisslog AG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Pharmacy Automation Industry Structure

  • Pharma Industry Supply Chain Overview

  • Current Market Overview and Future Expectations

  • Background, History and Growth of the Pharmacy Automation Market

  • Employing Automation to Improve Medication Delivery Systems

  • Early Standardization of Barcodes

  • Joint Commission Involvement

  • Common Prescribing Mistakes

  • Regulatory Authorities

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Japan

  • India

  • China

  • Australia

  • Brazil

  • Healthcare Personnel Trends

  • Pharmacy Personnel

  • Advanced Practice Pharmacies

  • Consumer Issues

  • Safety

  • Accuracy and Accountability

  • Medication Administration Errors

  • Medication Management Components

  • Organizational Structure and Its Effect on Errors

  • Implementation Issues

  • Lifting Barriers to Pharmacy Automation Implementation

  • Cost-Effectiveness in Pharmacy Automation

  • Developments

  • Industry Consolidation

  • Global Financial Conditions

  • Rising Healthcare Costs

  • Pharmaceutical Expenditures

  • Worldwide Population Growth

  • Global Birth Rates

  • Increasing Life Expectancy

  • Ageing Populations

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Opportunities

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmacy Automation Market

  • Outbreak

  • Symptoms of COVID-19

  • Progression of COVID-19

  • Incubation Period

  • Epidemiology

  • Current Status and Impact on the Market

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

  • Market Highlights

  • Competitor Overview

  • Dispensing/Storage

  • Product Review

  • Narcotics Management

  • Packaging/Labeling

  • Packaging Innovation to Address Compliance Issues

  • Cannabis Packaging: Emerging Opportunities

  • Product Review

  • Software/Logistics

  • Electronic Medication Administration

  • EHR Integration

  • E-Prescribing Trends

  • Meaningful Use: A Push for EHR Integration and Logistics Systems

  • Trends in RFID

  • Product Review

  • Advances in Electronic Prescription Monitoring Programs: e-Prescribing

  • Development of Drug Monitoring

  • Other Pharmacy Automation

  • Product Review

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Market Highlights

  • Industry Structure

  • Inpatient Pharmacy Automation

  • Inpatient Pharmacy Automation Market, by Type

  • Inpatient Pharmacy Automation Vendor Review

  • Inpatient Pharmacy Automation Settings

  • Inpatient Pharmacy Automation Market, by Broad Setting

  • Implementation and Equipment Analysis

  • Outpatient Pharmacy Automation

  • Outpatient Pharmacy Automation Market, by Type

  • Outpatient Pharmacy Automation Vendor Review

  • Setting Overview

  • Outpatient Pharmacy Automation Market, by Broad Setting

  • Implementation and Equipment Analysis

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Technology Evaluation

  • Overview

  • Current Uses of Technology

  • Medication Inspection

  • Communication Network Technology

  • Biometric-Type Identification Technology

  • Infrared Technology

  • Automated Parenteral Dispensers

  • Barcode Technology

  • RFID Technology

  • Automated Pharmacy Inventory Management Systems

  • Automated Dispensing Cabinets

  • Robotics

  • Patent Evaluation

  • Patent Review by Year

  • Patent Review by Assignee

  • Patent Holder Summary

  • Patent Review by Country

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

  • Market Share

  • Recent Developments of Key Market Players

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • ARXIUM

  • BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

  • BECTON, DICKINSON & CO.

  • CAPSA HEALTHCARE

  • CERNER CORP.

  • EUCLID MEDICAL PRODUCTS

  • HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL LTD.

  • IA

  • MANREX LTD.

  • MEDICAL PACKAGING INC.

  • MEDITECH

  • OMNICELL INC.

  • PARATA SYSTEMS LLC

  • SCRIPTPRO LLC

  • SWISSLOG AG

Chapter 11 State Controlled Substances: Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qth6u5

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

    The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence. Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States. Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • 45% of Remote Workers Would Quit Their Jobs in 2022 for This Reason

    As such, workers have been quick to quit their jobs for better opportunities. Now there are plenty of factors that might drive workers to leave a job today. With inflation driving everyday living costs up, workers may not hesitate to go after a higher paycheck -- one that allows them to more easily cover their bills and perhaps even add to their savings.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Frontier and Spirit ‘synergy will take 3 to 5 years,’ airlines analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines merging together and how it will affect the airline industry.

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • Wuxi Biologics Halted After U.S. Unverified List Sparks Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc. shares were suspended in Hong Kong Tuesday after its inclusion to the U.S. government’s unverified list sparked a record selloff and prompted fears of a fresh hit to Sino-American relations.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayRedist

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Meta exec pitches metaverse business to advertisers

    The metaverse will open up more ways for businesses to make money, an executive from Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc told an advertising conference on Monday, in a presentation complete with a video showing holographic avatars fencing and playing basketball. The company's head of metaverse, Vishal Shah, cited opportunities for brands around digital goods and immersive shopping, speaking over video conference at the Interactive Advertising Bureau's annual leadership meeting in New York. "Without the physical limitations that exist today that put pressure on businesses' bottom line, things like real estate, supply chain and geographical reach, the metaverse will open up more opportunities for businesses to make money," Shah told the audience.

  • Is your favorite bank branch on the chopping block?

    Will bank branches one day join airline-ticketing offices and phone booths — once ubiquitous on the urban landscape — in becoming just a memory?

  • Understanding Delayed Retirement Credits

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. They may be earned by deferring your Social Security benefits past your full retirement age, something you … Continue reading → The post Understanding Delayed Retirement Credits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple ‘cannot let Amazon get hold of Peloton,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton takeover interest, the outlook for Tesla stock amid supply chain issues, and Meta's sharp value decline after reporting earnings.

  • Tesla Subpoenaed by SEC About Complying With Musk Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. received another subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about a subject that keeps coming up: Elon Musk’s tweeting in 2018 that he was considering taking the carmaker private.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapAmazon Is Raising

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Is a Crown Jewel. A Recent Presentation Highlights That.

    A recently published presentation may be an indication that CEO Warren Buffett wants to highlight the strength of this important subsidiary.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark plans to launch new fund that invests in private innovation companies

    Cathie Wood is doubling down on her conviction in disruptive innovation — but this time, with a different approach.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Claiming Social Security Spousal Benefits? These 3 Rules May Surprise You

    If you're married -- or divorced after at least 10 years of marriage -- you have more choices when it comes to your Social Security checks. Specifically, you may be better off claiming spousal benefits based on your husband or wife's work, record rather than claiming your own benefit. Opting for spousal benefits will usually net you more money if your partner was a higher earner than you.

  • 2022 Super Bowl offers NBC ‘some offset’ for low Winter Olympics ratings, analyst says

    David Heger, Edward Jones Senior Equity Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the decline in viewership for the Beijing Winter Olympics on NBC and its streaming platform Peacock and what those lower ratings mean for Comcast.

  • BP CEO Looney Says Buybacks to Increase as Profit Soars

    BP Plc&nbsp;Chief Executive Officer&nbsp;Bernard Looney&nbsp;discusses the company's decision to boost share buybacks after surging oil and gas prices lifted profit to the highest in almost a decade. He also discusses market risks and the performance of the London-based firm's trading unit in an interview on "Bloomberg Markets: Europe."