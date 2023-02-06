U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

Outlook on the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Global Market to 2027 - Integration of Advanced Technologies in the Healthcare Sector Drives Growth

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

According to this latest report the global picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market attained a value of USD 4,783 million in 2021.

Aided by the integration of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2027.

Picture archiving and communication system (PACS) refers to a medical imaging technology that is increasingly used in multiple departments like radiology, nuclear medicine imaging, cardiology, pathology, oncology, and dermatology. PACS servers offer faster image retrieval and enable access to the images remotely, which helps clinicians in different departments work at a much quicker speed, resulting in fewer complications and reduced treatment costs.

PACS is increasingly being adopted in hospitals to improve the efficiency of data storage and management. Such factors have fuelled the adoption of PACS during the historical period. The cloud-based PACS system offers multiple advantages, such as easier integration with large hospital EMR systems, scalability, and security.

The increasing incidences of chronic diseases and ailments are leading to the rising demand for clinical imaging diagnostics, which is supporting the market growth of picture archiving and communication systems. The emerging need to enhance workflow efficiency and accelerate diagnostics procedures, coupled with improved connectivity across healthcare organisations, is resulting in the adoption of PACS software.

Further, there is a rising inclination towards hybrid cloud models owing to their data security features, such as they save images offsite in data warehouses and on local servers, which enables the practitioner to view the images even if the server fails. The rising shortages of radiologists globally and the offering of remote interpretation of the images for primary interpretation or consultation are benefitting the market.

Moreover, the rising expenditure by the governments to modernise and digitise the healthcare infrastructure is also contributing to the market expansion. The growing technological innovations and the integration of advanced technologies in the PACS interface, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), are expected to aid the market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The market report analyses the market based on segmentations such as component, deployment type, imaging type, type, end use, and major region.

Market Breakup by Component

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

Market Segmentation by Deployment Type

  • On-Premise

  • On-Demand

  • SAAS

Market Breakup by Imaging Type

  • X-Ray

  • MRI

  • PET-CT

  • Ultrasound

  • Nuclear Imaging

  • Others

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Cardiology PACS (C-PACS)

  • Dental PACS

  • Oncology PACS

  • Orthopedics

  • Others

Market Breakup by End Use

  • Hospitals

  • Clinical/Imaging Centres

  • Dental Practices

  • Diagnostic Centres

  • Research and Academic Institutes

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centres

  • Others

Market Breakup by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments of the key market players. Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

  • General Electric Company

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

  • Fujifilm Holding Corporation

  • Sectra AB

  • Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vf4fi-picture?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-picture-archiving-and-communication-system-pacs-global-market-to-2027---integration-of-advanced-technologies-in-the-healthcare-sector-drives-growth-301739298.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

