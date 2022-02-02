U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,567.75
    +32.75 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,311.00
    +37.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,214.00
    +219.25 (+1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.20
    +6.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.11
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.50
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    +0.21 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.46
    -3.37 (-13.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3558
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3680
    -0.3140 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,525.91
    +149.39 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.96
    +2.96 (+0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,595.38
    +59.60 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Outlook on the Plant Based Protein Supplements Global Market to 2027 - Key Drivers and Restraints

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market By Product, By Raw Material, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Plant-based Protein Supplements Market size is expected to reach $9.2 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Protein-based protein supplement products refer to the Protein supplements that are processed and extracted from various kinds of nutritional plant sources. Some of the main plant-based sources used as key ingredients for plant protein supplements include chickpea, soy, brown rice, pea, and others.

The growth of the plant-based protein supplement market is expected to be fueled by the increasing popularity and adoption of the vegan diet due to the risk of cardiovascular diseases and type-2 diabetes because of consuming meat products. In addition to it, the growing population of flexitarians, owing to the wide-scale awareness programs that promote vegan diet media platforms is expected to create new growth avenues for the market player in the plant-based protein supplements market over the upcoming years.

The constantly changing consumer preferences have displayed a rising shift among consumers toward choosing a nutritional diet centered towards a highly nutritious diet centered towards a sustainable lifestyle and less dependency on animal proteins. A substantial portion of the millennial population in Western countries has been witnessed about their changing food trends as consumers move from traditional animal-based products to organic and plant-based food products as a perfect food solution. In the last couple of years, the acceptance of plant-based food & beverages among consumers have been significant because of the wider scope of product accessibility, higher product advancements, and innovation into plant-based proteins, and a wider scope of available alternatives and substitutes.

COVID-19 Impact

The plant proteins sector has been booming at increasing the challenge. The absence of conventional meat alternatives on grocery store shelves displays an innovative opportunity to speed up the deployment of plant-based protein supplements in the next few years. For the past few years, the meat processing sector is expected to decrease as some big meat processing organizations like Tyson and Smithfield plant closures because of the outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a significant potential meat shortage looming. Consumers are willing to opt for plant-based protein supplements as the key meat manufacturers have witnessed a hard hit during these times.

The demand for plant proteins has fueled majorly owing to the disturbances of the conventional protein supply chain; though, which will not majorly decrease animal-based protein. Once the situation starts to regularize, out-of-home consumption will rise again. The meat processing sector will also revive like a pre-pandemic state. These things will again cut down the abrupt increment in sales to some extent. In such a scenario, there is a high need that plant protein manufacturers should re-design their sourcing strategies, promote their product offerings, and harness the supply chains' capability and their route-to-market channels. E-commerce and distribution networks should be optimized and streamlined. In addition to it, taking into account the impact of changing commodity costs and other costs-to-serve and rising demand, organizations will be compelled to redesign their costing and promotion strategies.

Product Outlook

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Protein Powder, Protein Bars, Ready-to-Drink (RTD) and Others. The bars segment is expected to exhibit a substantial growth rate throughout the forecast years. The demand for ready-to-eat snacks and healthy alternatives like bars is expected to be fueled by the high adoption of fast-paced & hectic lifestyles along with consumer preference for healthier snacking options and the trend of on-the-go snacking.

Raw Material Outlook

Based on Raw Material, the market is segmented into Soy, Pea, Rice, Hemp, Spirulina, Pumpkin Seeds and Others. The soy segment garnered the maximum share of the plant-based protein supplement market in 2020. Soy protein supplements are obtained from soybeans which is one of the very few plant sources that provide a complete package with all the nine crucial amino acids.

Distribution Channel Outlook

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online Stores, Supermarket and DTC & Others. Supermarkets or mass retailers acquired a significant revenue share of the global sales of protein products in 2020. Key retailers in the U.S., such as Walmart, are entering into the market and are putting heavy investment in private label variants to accelerate the sales of the product. On the other hand, the high competition from other distribution channels like online stores and DTC channels is expected to decline the growth rate of retail sales in the next few years.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Sports Nutrition and Additional Nutrition. Additional nutritional segment garnered a significant revenue share of the overall market in 2020. Growing consciousness about the advantages of a balanced and nutrient-rich diet and regular exercise with an aim to keep an ideal body weight is boosting the demand for additional nutritional supplements, recommended by medical practitioners or doctors.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region in the plant-based protein supplement market. The region is currently witnessing a high level of awareness regarding the vegan diet combined with a switching trend towards vegetarianism due to new brand programs on social media and television channels that is expected to accelerate the plant-based protein supplements in the next few years.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Glanbia PLC, AMCO Proteins, Quest Nutrition LLC (Atkins Nutritionals Holdings, Inc.), NOW Foods, Inc., Danone S.A., MusclePharm Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, PepsiCo, Inc., Alticor Inc. (Amway Corporation), and Kerry Group PLC.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Application
3.1 Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Sports Nutrition Market by Region
3.2 Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Additional Nutrition Market by Region

Chapter 4. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Raw Material
4.1 Global Soy Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region
4.2 Global Pea Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region
4.3 Global Rice Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region
4.4 Global Hemp Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region
4.5 Global Spirulina Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region
4.6 Global Pumpkin Seeds Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region
4.7 Global Other Raw Material Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Distribution Channel
5.1 Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Online Stores Market by Region
5.2 Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Supermarket Market by Region
5.3 Global Plant Based Protein Supplements DTC & Others Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Product
6.1 Global Protein Powder Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region
6.2 Global Protein Bars Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region
6.3 Global Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region
6.4 Global Others Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1 Glanbia PLC
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Financial Analysis
8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.1.4 Research & Development Expense
8.2 AMCO Proteins
8.2.1 Company Overview
8.3 Quest Nutrition LLC (Atkins Nutritionals Holdings, Inc.)
8.3.1 Company Overview
8.4 NOW Foods, Inc.
8.4.1 Company Overview
8.5 Danone S.A.
8.5.1 Company Overview
8.5.1 Financial Analysis
8.5.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.5.3 Research & Development Expense
8.5.4 Recent strategies and developments:
8.5.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.5.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.5.4.3 Acquisition and Mergers:
8.5.4.4 Geographical Expansions:
8.6 MusclePharm Corporation
8.6.1 Company Overview
8.6.2 Financial Analysis
8.6.3 Regional Analysis
8.6.4 Recent strategies and developments:
8.6.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.7 Abbott Laboratories
8.7.1 Company Overview
8.7.2 Financial Analysis
8.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.7.4 Research & Development Expense
8.8 PepsiCo, Inc.
8.8.1 Company Overview
8.8.2 Financial Analysis
8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.8.4 Research & Development Expense
8.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.8.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:
8.9 Alticor Inc. (Amway Corporation)
8.9.1 Company Overview
8.10. Kerry Group PLC
8.10.1 Company Overview
8.10.2 Financial Analysis
8.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.10.4 Research & Development Expense
8.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.10.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:
8.10.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yzidyw

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Block, Inc. (SQ): Hedge Funds Were Caught Wrong Footed

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Different“The reason f

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • J.P. Morgan: These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    What to make of the markets today? Volatility is way up. January brought us a market correction to start out 2022 – but then the last three trading sessions saw impressive daily gains. Investor sentiment is getting a boost from a generally positive earnings season, but Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, JPMorgan's global head of equity research, has identified some additional support for the markets. “[The] Fed is likely to strike a more dovish tone relative to extreme investor expectations, which could trig

  • Alphabet Stock Split Could Permit Tech Giant to Join Dow Industrials

    The parent company of Google announced the split in conjunction with fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • Why Lucid, Nikola, and Arrival Stocks Jumped Today

    These three companies are each focusing on different segments of the EV market, but all three stocks have been hit by the 2022 correction.

  • Alphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to Masses

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. is bringing big stock splits back to the market, so prospective buyers won’t need upwards of $3,000 to own a share. Taking down the price achieves something else for the Google parent: making it possible to put America’s third-biggest company into its most venerated stock average.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billi

  • Analysts Think These 10 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • Amazon dubbed top FAANG name by BofA, Starbucks dips ahead of earnings, AMC spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details Amazon's outlook as analysts pay extra attention to its cloud and Prime services, Starbucks' earnings estimates, and AMC releasing preliminary quarterly revenues.

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Were Hedge Funds Illusioned With Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of September 30th, when the S&P 500 Index was trading around the […]

  • Should you invest in the stock market after a brutal January?

    JPMorgan strategists make a compelling case to buy stocks after a tough January.

  • Exxon Joins Chevron in Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who has asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, just got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Before its Too Late?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of 2021, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented almost 41% of its assets. As of December 15th, the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded […]

  • AMD’s Bullish Outlook Suggests It’s Gaining Further on Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as much as 12% in late trading after giving a surprisingly strong sales forecast, suggesting it’s making further gains on archrival Intel Corp. in computer processors.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe