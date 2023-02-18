U.S. markets closed

Outlook on the Plastic Compounding Global Market to 2028 - Rising Sales of Electric Vehicles Drives Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Compounding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global plastic compounding market size reached US$ 64.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 93.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.22% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

  • Adell Plastics Inc.

  • Agiplast

  • Asahi Kasei Corporation

  • Aurora Plastics LLC

  • BASF SE

  • Celanese Corporation

  • Coperion GmbH (Hillenbrand Germany Holding GmbH)

  • Covestro AG

  • K.D. Feddersen

  • LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

  • Ravago Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Solvay S.A.

Plastic compounding refers to a process involving melt-blending of plastics with additional materials, such as additives, fillers, fibers, and colorants, to change the thermal, physical and aesthetic characteristics of plastics. It includes stages, such as determining additives ratio, high-speed mixing via twin-screw extruders, melt-mixing, cooling, and final pellet cutting and packaging.

As it can help improve conductivity, stiffness, toughness, flame and wear resistance of plastics, plastic compounding is employed in the healthcare, electronics, and transportation industries across the globe.

At present, there is a considerable increase in the use of plastics in the automotive industry as they aid in reducing the weight of vehicles by replacing heavy materials, such as metal and glass. This, along with the rising sales of electric vehicles (EVs), represents one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, plastics developed through plastic compounding find extensive applications in the manufacturing of toys, furniture, pipes, seals, cables, floor coverings, appliances, and profiles for windows and doors. Apart from this, they are also utilized in the production of air ducts, cabin partitions, overhead luggage bins, avionics sensor plates, and ventilation impeller blades.

This, coupled with the thriving aerospace industry, is positively influencing the market. Besides this, polypropylene (PP), a thermoplastic polymer, is widely used in textiles, stationery, laboratory equipment, loudspeakers, and polymer banknotes.

In addition, it is employed in food packaging to make yogurt cups, ketchup bottles, and maple syrup, cream cheese, and sour cream containers. Other factors, such as rapid industrialization and significant growth in the construction sector, are anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global plastic compounding market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global plastic compounding market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global plastic compounding market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Plastic Compounding Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Polyethylene (PE)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Polypropylene (PP)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPO)
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Polystyrene (PS)
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
6.8 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
6.8.1 Market Trends
6.8.2 Market Forecast
6.9 Polyamide (PA)
6.9.1 Market Trends
6.9.2 Market Forecast
6.10 Polycarbonate (PC)
6.10.1 Market Trends
6.10.2 Market Forecast
6.11 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Systems (ABS)
6.11.1 Market Trends
6.11.2 Market Forecast
6.12 Others
6.12.1 Market Trends
6.12.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Automotive
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Building & Construction
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Electrical & Electronics
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Packaging
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Consumer Goods
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Industrial Machinery
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Medical Device
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
7.8 Optical Media
7.8.1 Market Trends
7.8.2 Market Forecast
7.9 Others
7.9.1 Market Trends
7.9.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qe32nt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-plastic-compounding-global-market-to-2028---rising-sales-of-electric-vehicles-drives-growth-301749984.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

