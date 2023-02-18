Outlook on the Plastic Compounding Global Market to 2028 - Rising Sales of Electric Vehicles Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Compounding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic compounding market size reached US$ 64.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 93.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.22% during 2022-2028.

Plastic compounding refers to a process involving melt-blending of plastics with additional materials, such as additives, fillers, fibers, and colorants, to change the thermal, physical and aesthetic characteristics of plastics. It includes stages, such as determining additives ratio, high-speed mixing via twin-screw extruders, melt-mixing, cooling, and final pellet cutting and packaging.

As it can help improve conductivity, stiffness, toughness, flame and wear resistance of plastics, plastic compounding is employed in the healthcare, electronics, and transportation industries across the globe.



At present, there is a considerable increase in the use of plastics in the automotive industry as they aid in reducing the weight of vehicles by replacing heavy materials, such as metal and glass. This, along with the rising sales of electric vehicles (EVs), represents one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, plastics developed through plastic compounding find extensive applications in the manufacturing of toys, furniture, pipes, seals, cables, floor coverings, appliances, and profiles for windows and doors. Apart from this, they are also utilized in the production of air ducts, cabin partitions, overhead luggage bins, avionics sensor plates, and ventilation impeller blades.

This, coupled with the thriving aerospace industry, is positively influencing the market. Besides this, polypropylene (PP), a thermoplastic polymer, is widely used in textiles, stationery, laboratory equipment, loudspeakers, and polymer banknotes.

In addition, it is employed in food packaging to make yogurt cups, ketchup bottles, and maple syrup, cream cheese, and sour cream containers. Other factors, such as rapid industrialization and significant growth in the construction sector, are anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market in the coming years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global plastic compounding market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global plastic compounding market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global plastic compounding market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

