U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,816.31
    +80.83 (+2.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,852.44
    +487.61 (+1.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.54
    +348.19 (+3.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.92
    +27.09 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.78
    -2.15 (-1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.00
    +23.50 (+1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.81 (+3.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0462
    +0.0043 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2190
    +0.0192 (+1.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7230
    -1.7570 (-1.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,777.11
    -416.92 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.92
    +14.68 (+3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Outlook on the Preservatives Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Tianjin Haitong Chemical Industrial, Celanese and FBC Industries Among Others

·9 min read

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preservatives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Natural, Synthetic), by Function (Antimicrobial, Antioxidant), by Application (Food, Feed), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global preservatives market size is expected to reach USD 8.12 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

The increased product demand has positively contributed to the market growth. The synthetic type of food preservatives dominated the global market owing to their cost competitiveness. However, natural preservatives are replacing synthetic ones in developed economies owing to the high customer awareness regarding the adverse effects of chemicals, thus positively impacting the market growth. Food manufacturers utilize antioxidants for the neutralization of free radicals and to balance the adverse effects of additives in processed foods.

Thus, with the increasing consumption of processed foods, such as meats and snacks, along with various types of beverages, the antioxidants market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing incidences of animal feed damages owing to fungal and bacterial contamination are expected to drive the demand for feed preservatives globally. In addition, according to the International Feed Industry Federation, feed prepared without the addition of preservatives has shown harmful effects on all classes of animals owing to the production of mycotoxins. This has benefitted the demand for preservatives for application in the feed industry.

The regional governments in countries of Asia Pacific, including China and India, are providing incentives, flexible Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy measures, and budgetary support to boost the growth of the food processing industry. As such, the market in the Asia Pacific region for food applications is expected to progress at a considerable growth rate from 2020 to 2028. North America led the global market in 2020 due to the strong foothold of key players operating in the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and feed industries. In addition, high growth in the processed meat industry and a rise in the sales of bakery products, such as cakes and pastries, are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Preservatives Market Report Highlights

  • The natural type segment is expected to progress at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the shifting consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients in food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical products

  • The anti-microbial function of preservatives accounted for the maximum volume share in 2020 owing to their property of protecting food & beverage, cosmetic, feed, and pharmaceutical products against pathogens and microbes

  • Natural antimicrobial agents are becoming increasingly popular owing to the rising concerns among consumers regarding chemical preservatives

  • The cosmetics application segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the development of new cosmetic products with an emphasis on the inclusion of natural ingredients and a rise in investments in R&D for natural preservatives in cosmetic products

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related Market Outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Major Raw Material Trends Analysis
3.3.2. Procurement Best Practices
3.3.3. Manufacturing Trends
3.3.4. Vendor Selection Criteria
3.4. Technology Framework
3.4.1. Sales Channel Analysis
3.5. Regulatory Framework
3.6. Preservatives Market - Market Dynamics
3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.6.3. Industry Challenges
3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Preservatives Market
3.8. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Preservatives Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Preservatives Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
4.2. Natural
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
4.2.1.1. Edible Oil
4.2.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
4.2.1.2. Rosemary Extracts
4.2.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
4.2.1.3. Natamycin
4.2.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
4.2.1.4. Vinegar
4.2.1.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
4.2.1.5. Others
4.2.1.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
4.3. Synthetic
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
4.3.1.1. Propionates
4.3.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
4.3.1.2. Sorbates
4.3.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
4.3.1.2.1.1. Sorbic Acid
4.3.1.2.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
4.3.1.2.1.2. Potassium Sorbate
4.3.1.2.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
4.3.1.2.1.3. Sodium Sorbate
4.3.1.2.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
4.3.1.2.1.4. Calcium Sorbate
4.3.1.2.1.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
4.3.1.3. Benzoates
4.3.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
4.3.1.4. Others
4.3.1.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Preservatives Market: Function Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Preservatives Market: Function Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Antimicrobial
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
5.3. Antioxidant
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
5.4. Others
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Preservatives Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Preservatives Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.2. Food
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
6.2.1.1. Meat & Poultry Products
6.2.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
6.2.1.2. Bakery Products
6.2.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
6.2.1.3. Dairy Products
6.2.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
6.2.1.4. Beverages
6.2.1.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
6.2.1.5. Snacks
6.2.1.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
6.2.1.6. Others
6.2.1.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
6.3. Feed
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
6.4. Pharmaceutical
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
6.5. Cosmetics
6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
6.6. Detergents
6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Preservatives Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market
8.2. Key Company Categorization
8.3. Vendor Landscape
8.3.1. List of Key Distributors & Channel Partners
8.3.2. Key Customers
8.3.3. Ranking Analysis of Key Companies
8.4. Public Companies
8.4.1. Market Position Analysis of Companies
8.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
8.4.3. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals and Strategic Alliances
8.4.4. SWOT Analysis
8.5. Private Companies
8.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies/ Technology Disruptors
8.5.2. Geographical Presence
8.5.3. Market Position Analysis of Companies

Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1. ZHEJIANG BOSSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Financial performance
9.1.3. Product benchmarking
9.1.4. Strategic initiatives
9.2. APAC Chemical Corporation
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Financial performance
9.2.3. Product benchmarking
9.2.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3. Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co., Ltd.
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Financial performance
9.3.3. Product benchmarking
9.3.4. Strategic initiatives
9.4. Jinneng Science and Technology Company Limited
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Financial performance
9.4.3. Product benchmarking
9.4.4. Strategic initiatives
9.5. Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co., Ltd.
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Financial performance
9.5.3. Product benchmarking
9.5.4. Strategic initiatives
9.6. Nanjing Jiayi Sunway Chemical Co., Ltd
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Financial performance
9.6.3. Product benchmarking
9.6.4. Strategic initiatives
9.7. CFS Wanglong Flavors Co., Ltd.
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Financial performance
9.7.3. Product benchmarking
9.7.4. Strategic initiatives
9.8. Tianjin Haitong Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Financial performance
9.8.3. Product benchmarking
9.8.4. Strategic initiatives
9.9. Wanglong Tech Co., Ltd.
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Financial performance
9.9.3. Product benchmarking
9.9.4. Strategic initiatives
9.10. Celanese Corporation
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Financial performance
9.10.3. Product benchmarking
9.10.4. Strategic initiatives
9.11. FBC Industries
9.11.1. Company overview
9.11.2. Financial performance
9.11.3. Product benchmarking
9.11.4. Strategic initiatives
9.12. Veckridge Chemical
9.12.1. Company overview
9.12.2. Financial performance
9.12.3. Product benchmarking
9.12.4. Strategic initiatives
9.13. Shandong Hongda Group
9.13.1. Company overview
9.13.2. Financial performance
9.13.3. Product benchmarking
9.13.4. Strategic initiatives
9.14. REIPU (QINGDAO) INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO., LTD.
9.14.1. Company overview
9.14.2. Financial performance
9.14.3. Product benchmarking
9.14.4. Strategic initiatives
9.15. JIANGSU MUPRO IFT CORP
9.15.1. Company overview
9.15.2. Financial performance
9.15.3. Product benchmarking
9.15.4. Strategic initiatives
9.16. Daicel Corporation
9.16.1. Company overview
9.16.2. Financial performance
9.16.3. Product benchmarking
9.16.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/glcr57

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-preservatives-global-market-to-2028---featuring-tianjin-haitong-chemical-industrial-celanese-and-fbc-industries-among-others-301568569.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Gundlach Says Fed Should Raise Rate to 3% on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should raise its target interest rate to 3% on Wednesday, calling for a hike that would be dramatically larger than what most forecasters are predicting.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Stock market news lives updates: Stocks extend gains after Fed decision

    U.S. stocks rose Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision.

  • Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock popped again today, and was trading up 5.5% as of noon ET Wednesday. Suffice to say, Nio managed to impressed investors -- it didn't just launch a new EV, but also announced upgrades to existing ones along with a price hike. Meanwhile, at least two analysts reiterated their bullish views on Nio today as they see much stronger days ahead for the EV maker.

  • Looking for Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King

    This company has raised its payout for 52 years straight and at the current share price offers a market-trouncing 7.6% yield.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • 9 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this piece we will take a look at the nine shipping stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip our primer on the shipping industry, the attractiveness of dividends, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this piece, then head on over to 5 Best Shipping Stocks That […]

  • Fed Hikes 75 Basis Points, Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in July

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points -- the biggest increase since 1994 -- and Chair Jerome Powell said officials could move by that much again next month or make a smaller half-point increase to get inflation under control.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More

  • Fed rate hike ‘shows very strong commitment to tame inflation,’ former Fed official says

    Former President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Dennis Lockhart sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to examine the outlook on the Fed's 75 basis point interest rate hike decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's goals in managing inflation, and how the labor market and gas prices are influencing inflation.

  • Boeing Stock Soars On Southern Airlines 737 Max Test Flight, Aircraft Demand Bets

    "Demand for airplanes is as robust as I've ever seen it,' Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said earlier this week.

  • Nio stock gets boost from new SUV, fracking pioneer to buy out Continental, FedEx raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including billionaire Harold Hamm's offer to take his company Continental Resources private.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Long-Term Gains

    Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. Annualized price increases are at their highest level in 41 years, and are evoking memories of the Carter Administration. Carter’s failed attempts to curb inflation killed his chances in the 1980 election, and Reagan’s Administration only beat inflation at the cost of double-digit interest rates. With an election coming up, an Administration flailing, and the Federal Reserve on course this week to bump up rates again, the parallel

  • Billionaire Saylor's MicroStrategy Loses over $1.2 Billion in the Bitcoin Crash

    Billionaire Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy are at the center of attention with the fall of Bitcoin. Before we even look at the numbers, it's safe to say that Saylor and MicroStrategy are among the biggest losers in Bitcoin's return to earth as they adopted a cryptocurrency investment strategy in 2020. MicroStrategy holds 129,218 bitcoins, 4,827 of which were purchased in the first quarter at an average price of $44,645.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Rising Today

    Shares of the shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) were up by 10.3% as of 11:48 a.m. ET Wednesday. DWAC is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) planning to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, an alternative social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump.

  • Bitcoin's crashing — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Stock Market Jumps Even With Expectations Of Large Rate Hike; This Report Suggests Weakening Economy

    Stock market indexes climbed more than 1% Wednesday morning, their best gains in nearly two weeks, as investors waited for the Fed to announce its interest rate policy. Indexes are rebounding from a wave of panic selling.

  • ‘The stock market is not going to zero’: How this individual investor with 70 years of experience is trading the bear market

    'You must learn to control your fears,' says investor Warren Kaplan, who uses stock dividends to his advantage and sticks to a disciplined sell strategy.