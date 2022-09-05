U.S. markets closed

Outlook on the Pressure Relief Devices Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Invacare, Acelity and Stryker Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Relief Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Low-Tech Devices, High-Tech Devices), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global pressure relief devices market size was estimated to reach USD 6.25 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period. The rapidly growing geriatric population and an increasing number of chronic disorders have led to the growth the market globally.

The geriatric population is more prone to the development of pressure ulcers that are also known as bedsores. The prolonged stay of bed-ridden patients due to several medical conditions such as multiple bone fractures, cancer, and other severe diseases results in pressure ulcers, which further upsurges the adoption of pressure relief devices. This has tremendously accelerated the demand for pressure ulcer devices globally from medical practitioners and end-users.

More than 2.5 million people in the U.S. and 0.7 million people in the U.K. are affected by pressure ulcers every year. Moreover, the treatments for these ulcers cost more than around USD 9 billion every year in the U.S. These alarming expenses are contributing to the rising demand for bedsore management equipment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for pressure relief devices globally owing to the rise in cases of obesity & overweight patients due to physical inactivity, which has resulted in the increased demand for pressure relief devices globally. Furthermore, key market players are also involved in various growth strategies to sustain in the current market competition. For instance, in February 2020, Smith & Nephew declared the commencement of construction of its new high-tech manufacturing plant in Malaysia to serve the region.

Pressure Relief Devices Market Report Highlights

  • The low-tech devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 followed by high-tech devices owing to the cost-effectiveness of the low-tech mattresses, easy availability in the market, and therapeutic benefits for the prevention of bedsores.

  • North America held the largest share in the pressure relief devices market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

  • Companies are focusing on various growth strategies to sustain the market competition. For instance, in February 2020, Smith & Nephew declared the commencement of construction of its new high-tech manufacturing plant in Malaysia to serve the region.

  • Major companies are also involved in inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, in April 2019, Arjo's subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand started a collaboration with Bruin Biometrics (BBI) to build a structure for pressure injury prevention.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Pressure Relief Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Drivers Analysis
3.2.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population Across The Globe
3.2.1.2 Increasing Obese Population Worldwide
3.2.1.3 Increasing Preference For Non-Invasive Type
3.2.1.4 Rising Awareness About Pressure Ulcers Through Campaigns and Related Activities
3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1 High Cost Of Pressure Relief Devices
3.3 Pressure Relief Devices: Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1 Swot Analysis by Pestel
3.3.2 Industry Analysis-Porter's
3.4 Impact Of Covid-19
3.4.1 Covid-19 Impact Analysis
3.4.2 Impact On Market Players
3.5 Penetration &Growth Prospect Mapping

Chapter 4. Pressure Relief Devices Market: Segment Analysis, by Type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.1 Definitions and Scope
4.2 Type Market Share Analysis
4.3 Segment Dashboard
4.4 Pressure Relief Devices Market by Type
4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 To 2030 For The Following
4.5.1 Low-Tech Devices
4.5.1.1 Low-Tech Devices Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.1.1 Foam-Based Mattress Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.1.2 Gel-Based Mattress Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.1.3 Fiber Filled Mattress Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.1.4 Water/Fluid Filled Mattress Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.1.5 Air Filled Mattress Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.2 High-Tech Devices
4.5.2.1 High-Tech Devices Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.2.1 Dynamic Air Therapy Beds Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.2.2 Kinetic Beds Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Pressure Relief Devices Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2014-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Pressure Relief Devices Market - Competitive Analysis
6.1 Kind Of Competition
6.2 Concentration Of Market Players
6.3 Company Market Share Analysis
6.4 Categorization Based On The Company's Vision
6.5 Company Profiles
6.5.1 3m Health Care
6.5.1.1 Company Overview
6.5.1.2 Financial Performance
6.5.1.3 Product Benchmarking
6.5.1.4 Strategic Initiatives
6.5.2 Arjohuntleigh
6.5.2.1 Company Overview
6.5.2.2 Financial Performance
6.5.2.3 Product Benchmarking
6.5.2.4 Strategic Initiatives
6.5.3 Bsn Medical
6.5.3.1 Company Overview
6.5.3.2 Financial Performance
6.5.3.3 Product Benchmarking
6.5.3.4 Strategic Initiatives
6.5.4 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
6.5.4.1 Company Overview
6.5.4.2 Financial Performance
6.5.4.3 Product Benchmarking
6.5.4.4 Strategic Initiatives
6.5.5 Invacare Corporation
6.5.5.1 Company Overview
6.5.5.3 Financial Performance
6.5.5.3 Product Benchmarking
6.5.5.4 Strategic Initiatives
6.5.6 Acelity
6.5.6.1 Company Overview
6.5.6.2 Financial Performance
6.5.6.3 Product Benchmarking
6.5.6.4 Strategic Initiatives
6.5.7 Paramount Bed Co., Ltd.
6.5.7.1 Company Overview
6.5.7.2 Financial Performance
6.5.7.3 Product Benchmarking
6.5.7.4 Strategic Initiatives
6.5.8 Smith & Nephew
6.5.8.1 Company Overview
6.5.8.2 Financial Performance
6.5.8.3 Product Benchmarking
6.5.8.4 Strategic Initiatives
6.5.9 Stryker
6.5.9.1 Company Overview
6.5.9.2 Financial Performance
6.5.9.3 Product Benchmarking
6.5.9.4 Strategic Initiatives
6.5.10 Talley Group Ltd.
6.5.10.1 Company Overview
6.5.10.2 Financial Performance
6.5.10.3 Product Benchmarking
6.5.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ewgjm7

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-pressure-relief-devices-global-market-to-2030---featuring-invacare-acelity-and-stryker-among-others-301617739.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

