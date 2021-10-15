U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,443.50
    +14.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,918.00
    +134.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.50
    +43.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.60
    +7.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.01
    +0.70 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.60
    -9.30 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    -1.98 (-10.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2700
    +0.5930 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,107.29
    +1,442.29 (+2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,400.18
    +24.95 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,225.55
    +17.84 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Outlook on the Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells Global Market to 2027 - by Basis of Type, Application and Geography

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells Market on the basis of Type (Perfluorinated, Partially Fluorinated and Hydrocarbon based), Application (Residential power, Automobiles, Consumer Electronics and Imaging devices), and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC) Market is projected to grow at the rate of 39.6% CAGR by 2027. Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell uses two electrodes and a polymer membrane as an electrolyte, a hydrogen-powered electromagnetic cell, offering high power density and poses the capability to operate at lower temperatures. Various core components such as the membrane electrode assembly (MEA), humidifiers, gaskets, bipolar plates, end plates, and current collectors are included in PEM Fuel Cell (PEMFC), which helps produce high efficiency.

One of the significant drivers allowing the growth of the proton exchange membrane fuel cell market is the rising popularity and sales of fuel cell vehicles. Famous car manufacturers such as Hyundai, Toyota, Nissan, and others are attracted to fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), fostering the Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) Market trends. In addition, several initiatives and beneficial policies by governments supporting the adoption of sustainable energy substitutes depict one of the key factors boosting the growth of the proton exchange membrane fuel cell market. However, the surging demand for other electric vehicles and difficulty in managing mass hydrogen stations might limit the market growth.

Based on type, the proton exchange membrane fuel cell market is majorly divided into Perfluorinated, Partially Fluorinated, and Hydrocarbon based. Among them, the perfluorinated segment is projected to witness major growth over the forecast year. The segment's growth is ascribed to the excellent features of the perfluorinated proton exchange membrane fuel cell. Moreover, the perfluorinated proton exchange membrane fuel cell has a wide range of applications, driving the segment growth.

Further, based on the application, the proton exchange membrane fuel cell market is categorized into Residential power, Automobiles, Consumer Electronics, and Imaging devices. The automobiles have the major application of the proton exchange membrane fuel cell. These fuel cells have substantial demand in the automobile industry as the electric vehicles market is growing at a rapid pace, leading to high demand for proton exchange membrane fuel cells. The escalating requirement for clean energy and the increasing need to curb carbon emission has promoted government focus towards the use of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The key geographical regions included in the proton exchange membrane fuel cell market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the RoW. The Asia Pacific region has a major share in the market. This is due to the increasing initiatives by several governments in the region to promote and increase hydrogen infrastructure.

In addition, from the past few years, the research and product development activities concerning utilities and UAVs for the defense sector, coupled with portable power generation units, have increased at a prominent pace worldwide. Moreover, the high emphasis of the governments worldwide on the usage of clean energy sources has increased the overall investments in producing electricity using proton exchange membrane fuel cells. Thus, the above-mentioned key factors are driving the global proton exchange membrane fuel cell market.

The proton exchange membrane fuel cell market includes various participants such as SFC Energy AG, AFC Energy PLC, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc., Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology B.V., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Hydrogenics Corporation, Plug Power, Inc., and Panasonic Corporation.

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells are growing as a perfect power hotspot for small-scale applications, transportation, and stationary distributive power. PEMFCs are foreseen to hold an essential part in improving the environment, accomplishing energy security, and lessening urban contamination.

  • This report provides an overall analysis of the proton exchange membrane fuel cell market to illustrate the prominent investment pockets in the market.

  • This research also elucidates the recent and future trends to determine the overall attractiveness and identify the profitable trends to obtain a possible foothold in the market.

  • This report also provides complete information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis of the market.

  • The report further includes an analysis of the geographical market in terms of various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Outlook

3. Market Snapshot

4. Market characteristics
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Market Segmentation
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis

5. Type: Market Size & Analysis
5.1. Overview
5.2. Perfluorinated
5.3. Partially Fluorinated
5.4. Hydrocarbon based

6. Application: Market Size & Analysis
6.1. Overview
6.2. Residential power
6.3. Automobiles
6.4. Consumer Electronics
6.5. Imaging devices

7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis
7.1. Overview
7.2. North America
7.3. Europe
7.4. Asia Pacific
7.5. Rest of the World

8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis
8.2. Market Developments
8.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
8.2.2. Product Launches and execution

9. Vendor Profiles
9.1. SFC Energy AG
9.1.1. Overview
9.1.2. Financial Overview
9.1.3. Product Offerings
9.1.4. Developments
9.1.5. Business Strategy
9.2. AFC Energy PLC
9.2.1. Overview
9.2.2. Financial Overview
9.2.3. Product Offerings
9.2.4. Developments
9.2.5. Business Strategy
9.3. Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc.
9.3.1. Overview
9.3.2. Financial Overview
9.3.3. Product Offerings
9.3.4. Developments
9.3.5. Business Strategy
9.4. Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology B.V.
9.4.1. Overview
9.4.2. Financial Overview
9.4.3. Product Offerings
9.4.4. Developments
9.4.5. Business Strategy
9.5. Ballard Power Systems Inc.
9.5.1. Overview
9.5.2. Financial Overview
9.5.3. Product Offerings
9.5.4. Developments
9.5.5. Business Strategy
9.6. Toshiba Corporation
9.6.1. Overview
9.6.2. Financial Overview
9.6.3. Product Offerings
9.6.4. Developments
9.6.5. Business Strategy
9.7. FuelCell Energy, Inc.
9.7.1. Overview
9.7.2. Financial Overview
9.7.3. Product Offerings
9.7.4. Developments
9.7.5. Business Strategy
9.8. Hydrogenics Corporation
9.8.1. Overview
9.8.2. Financial Overview
9.8.3. Product Offerings
9.8.4. Developments
9.8.5. Business Strategy
9.9. Plug Power, Inc.
9.9.1. Overview
9.9.2. Financial Overview
9.9.3. Product Offerings
9.9.4. Developments
9.9.5. Business Strategy
9.10. Panasonic Corporation
9.10.1. Overview
9.10.2. Financial Overview
9.10.3. Product Offerings
9.10.4. Developments
9.10.5. Business Strategy

10. Analyst Opinion

11. Annexure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h36tqi

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Impact of Boeing’s new defect on its 787 Dreamliner

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick breaks down concerns of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner and the impact of this new concern for Boeing.

  • Alibaba Earnings Forecast Slashed on Weak Consumer Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as investors are watching whether a flurry of earnings reports due next month could revive Chinese technology shares, analysts slashed their forecasts on Alibaba Group Holding. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe company is expec

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • Warren Buffett's right-hand man is getting greedy on Alibaba — try these 3 China plays instead

    Charlie Munger keeps pouring millions into the tech giant. Spread your bets instead.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Change The World

    Technology is changing everything we know about the world, but three industries, in particular, are leading the charge

  • This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake

    When you put 20% down on the purchase of a home, you don’t have to borrow as much money as someone whose down payment is only 5% or 10%. And as a result, your monthly mortgage payment may be considerably … Continue reading → The post This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin Could Cause Another Financial Crisis, BOE Official Warns

    Another day, another government official warning that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could cause big, big problems. In a speech Wednesday, a senior member of the U.K. central bank likened the rapid growth of crypto assets to the subprime mortgage-backed security market before its meltdown in 2008, which was the catalyst for the 2008-09 financial crisis. Jon Cunliffe, a deputy governor of the Bank of England in charge of financial stability, said that crypto technologies offer the prospect of “radical improvements” in finance, but that their current applications are now a financial stability concern.

  • How much will you spend in retirement? 6 things you probably haven’t considered

    Personal-finance pundits love to debate safe withdrawal rates—the amount a retiree can withdraw each year from a portfolio without depleting it too quickly. On the income side, do you envision a traditional retirement—that is, stopping work entirely—or would you like to taper down to part-time, perhaps taking on a new job or starting a small business? It seemed like an odd choice for a high-net-worth retiree.

  • Why Shares of Futu Holdings and Up Fintech Holding Are Down Today

    The Chinese online brokerages saw their share prices decline after some significant regulatory risks came to light.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Makes Powerful Move; Google Leads 7 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    The market rally had its best day in months, with Google and Microsoft among new stocks flashing buy signals.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    Investors are in the market to make a profit, and that means finding the stocks with proven growth potential. Old Wall Street hands will always tell you that past performance cannot guarantee future success, which is true, but it’s always a good place to start. Stocks that have already brought in returns, and are showing real and sustained gains over prolonged periods, are a logical place to look for tomorrow’s winners. And this brings us to the stocks we’re looking at today. These have all show

  • Walgreens paid a $100M 'innovation fee' to team with Theranos, its ex-CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial

    Walgreens was such a believer in the blood testing startup and the profits it promised that the drug store chain invested $140 million overall in Theranos, but only $40 million in return for equity in the company, its former CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Gas CEO Says ‘Unleash American Shale’ to End Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest U.S. natural gas driller is using the global energy crisis to renew his call for more investment in domestic infrastructure such as pipelines, which he says will enable increased exports and ease shortages.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentuck

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Microsoft discloses pay boosts for CEO Satya Nadella, other top execs

    Nadella's pay has been tethered to performance over the past two fiscal years. And as the Microsoft's revenue has steadily grown, it has increased Nadella's compensation as well.

  • Why Bank of America Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) rose 4.5% on Thursday after the financial services titan delivered solid third-quarter results.   So what Bank of America's revenue, net of interest expense, climbed 12% year over year to $22.