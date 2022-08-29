U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

Outlook on the Rail Freight Transportation Global Market to 2026 - Focus on the Environment Triggers the Trend Towards Railway Electrification

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rail Freight Transportation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global market for Rail Freight Transportation estimated at US$169.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$205.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period.

Intermodals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$96 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Freight Cars segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23% share of the global Rail Freight Transportation market.

Connecting different transport modes to the rail transport system, the intermodal segment is gaining from various trends including globalization, growing domestic intermodal transport, increasing focus on containerization and surge in international transportation. Several companies are equipping freight cars with electronic data interchange with barcodes for offering near real-time response to clients. The technology is anticipated to help companies in exchanging status and orders with their clients and suppliers. These intelligent systems allow companies to reduce inventory and ensure faster replenishment of stocks.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $35.4 Billion by 2026

The Rail Freight Transportation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 34.4% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$35.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$35.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America commands the global rail freight transport market owing to its extensive network of railways spanning over 200,000 miles.

The regional market receives a strong contribution from the US that transports a significant volume of goods per year. Asia-Pacific market for rail freight transport is slated to be driven by incorporation of smart systems and technology in freight cars. Emerging economies are eyeing on major investments in rail freight transport to help the transportation mode in scaling new heights by overcoming challenges presented by changes in logistics industry.

Tank Wagons Segment to Reach $65.3 Billion by 2026

In the global Tank Wagons segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$33.8 Billion will reach a projected size of US$46.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 127 Featured):

  • BNSF Railway Company

  • Canadian National Railway

  • Canadian Pacific Railway

  • CFR Marfa

  • Colas Rail

  • CSX Corporation

  • CTL Logistics s.r.o.

  • DB Cargo AG

  • DB Schenker

  • DHL Group

  • Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

  • Japan Freight Railway Company

  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG

  • Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

  • Norfolk Southern Corp.

  • PKP CARGO S.A.

  • Rail Cargo Group

  • Russian Railways

  • SBB Cargo AG

  • Societe nationale des chemins de fer francais (SNCF)

  • Tschudi Logistics Holding AS

  • Union Pacific Railroad

  • United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

  • VTG Rail Logistics GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Railways: The Backbone of Economic Growth

  • Global Rail Transport Network by Length (In Kilometers) by Country for 2020

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Severely Disrupts Global Freight Transportation Industry

  • Volume Growth (in %) for Worldwide Merchandise Exports & Imports for Q1 2018 through Q3 2020

  • Rail Freight Slumps Amid the Crisis

  • Hurting Drop in Rail Cargo as COVID-19 Interrupts Transport Routes: Rail Freight Traffic Growth in the US (In %)

  • Rail Freight Transportation Plays a Critical Role in Ensuring Supplies of Essential Goods

  • Freight Capacity Plummets While Prices Surge with Demand

  • US Rail Freight Industry Suffers Amidst COVID-19

  • Rail Freight Transport Remains Indispensable Element of Global Logistics Chain

  • Intermodal: The Largest Segment

  • North America Leads Global Rail Freight Transportation

  • Rail Network Expansion and Technological Advances to Support Growth of European Rail Freight Transport Market

  • Increasing Trade to Help Asia-Pacific Rail Freight Transport Market

  • Competition

  • World Brands

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Rail Freight Transportation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Increasing Realization about Benefits of Rail Freight Augur Well for the Market

  • Global Trade Flows Determine Growth Dynamics of the Rail Freight Transportation Market

  • Global Merchandise Trade Exports Volume Growth (in %) by Region for 2018-2020

  • Global Merchandise Trade Imports Volume Growth (in %) by Region for 2018-2020

  • Breakdown of Major Exporting Countries (in % Value): 2019

  • Breakdown of Major Importing Countries (in % Value): 2019

  • Development of Europe-Asia Railway Line and Resultant Rise in Trade Flows Augurs Well for the Market

  • Eurasian Rail Freight Transport in TEU for 2016 & 2027

  • COVID-19 Results in Increased Rail Freight Traffic on the New Silk Road

  • Container Shortages Impacts China-Europe Route

  • Rise in Infrastructure Development Projects Presents Opportunities for Rail Freight Transportation

  • A Snapshot of Select Major Ongoing & Upcoming Projects Focused on Rail Freight Transport

  • Rail Transport Investments in the US

  • Congestion Issues with Road Freight Transportation Drives Companies towards Rail Freight Transport Industry

  • Railway Sustainability Comes to the Fore With COVID-19 Reinforcing the Importance of Environmental Protection & Climate Change Management

  • Focus on the Environment Triggers the Trend Towards Railway Electrification

  • % of Rail Network Electrified in Europe by Country for the Year 2020

  • Focus on Sustainable Rail Transport Throws the Spotlight on Zero Emission Trains

  • Rail Freight Transport Embraces Digitization to Deal with Pain Points and Mounting Competition from Road Transport

  • Technology Advancements Help Create Safe, Efficient & Reliable Rail Freight Network

  • GPS and GSM Technologies Help in Tracking Rail Freight

  • Importance of Big Data Analytics and Train Flow Planning Solutions for Rail Freight

  • Growing Role of AI in Intelligent Train Automation

  • Rail Freight Operators Focus on Accident-Free Rail Freight Operations

  • Technology Comes to Aid in Addressing Customer Needs

  • Railroads Emerge as the Most Eco-Friendly Mode to Move Freight

  • Improving Employee Safety in Freight Rail

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 127

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gxk5yw


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-rail-freight-transportation-global-market-to-2026---focus-on-the-environment-triggers-the-trend-towards-railway-electrification-301613795.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

