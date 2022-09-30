U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

Outlook on the Ready Meals Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Conagra Foods, General Mills, Green Mill Food and Graham Packaging Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Global Ready Meals Market

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ready Meals Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product, By Meal Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ready meals market size is expected to reach USD 219.43 billion by 2030. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The industry is primarily driven by the product's extended storage lifetime as a result of adequate packing and widespread accessibility. Furthermore, because of increasing hectic work schedules and shifting lifestyles, customers are gravitating towards packaged foods that can be consumed quickly and effortlessly, which has increased the demand for packed ready-to-eat food items and is expected to increase throughout the forecast period.

Convenience meals are gaining prominence, and they are made up of fully or half-cooked dishes that require minimal time to make, no cooking expertise, and negligible exertion. Moreover, the digitization surge and vigorous ads regarding cooked foods on different communication platforms help raise consumer knowledge, which in turn is expected to propel the ready meals industry throughout the forecast period.

The non- vegetarian segment is expected to hold a significant share in the industry over the forecast period due to increasing demand for fresh hygiene non-vegetarian food items. However, the vegan segment is anticipated to grow at a considerable pace due to rising trends in healthy food coupled with increasing concerns regarding animal welfare.

The North American region is expected to dominate the industry throughout the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of convenience food coupled with the growing demand for high-quality packed food due to busy lifestyles. Furthermore, increasing trends in veganism and gluten-free products are expected to contribute to the regional development.

Market players operating in the global ready meals such as Chao Xiang Yuan Food Co. Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc, Dr. Oetker, Pepsico., Conagra Foods Inc., General Mills, Green Mill Food, Graham Packaging Company, Greencore Group Plc, Kerry Group, Kraft Heinz Company, Grupo Bimbo, Kellogg Company, McCain Foods Limited, Maple Leaf Foods, Nestle, Premier Foods Plc, Tyson Foods, Inc, Tetra Pak International S.A., Unilever, and WestRock Company.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Ready Meals Market Insights
4.1. Ready Meals - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Ready Meals Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Growing preference of consumers toward packaged food
4.2.1.2. Busy schedule of consumers
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. Rising health issues
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)
4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)
4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)
4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)
4.4. PESTEL Analysis
4.5. Ready Meals Market Industry Trends
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Ready Meals Market, by Product
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Ready Meals Market, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.3. Chilled
5.3.1. Global Ready Meals Market, by Chilled, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.4. Frozen
5.4.1. Global Ready Meals Market, by Frozen, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.5. Shelf-stable
5.5.1. Global Ready Meals Market, by Shelf-stable, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.6. Canned
5.6.1. Global Ready Meals Market, by Canned, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6. Global Ready Meals Market, by Meal Type
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Ready Meals Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.3. Vegan
6.3.1. Global Ready Meals Market, by Vegan, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.4. Vegetarian
6.4.1. Global Ready Meals Market, by Vegetarian, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.5. Non-vegetarian
6.5.1. Global Ready Meals Market, by Non-vegetarian, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7. Global Ready Meals Market, by Distribution Channel
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global Ready Meals Market, by Meal Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.3. Convenience Stores
7.3.1. Global Ready Meals Market, by Convenience Stores, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.4. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
7.4.1. Global Ready Meals Market, by Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.5. Online
7.5.1. Global Other Ready Meals Market, by Online, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.6. Others
7.6.1. Global Other Ready Meals Market, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8. Global Ready Meals Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
9.1.1. Expansion
9.1.2. Acquisitions
9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

10. Company Profiles
10.1. Associated British Foods Plc
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Financial Performance
10.1.3. Product Benchmarking
10.1.4. Recent Development
10.2. Chao Xiang Yuan Food Co. Ltd
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Financial Performance
10.2.3. Product Benchmarking
10.2.4. Recent Development
10.3. Conagra Foods Inc
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Financial Performance
10.3.3. Product Benchmarking
10.3.4. Recent Development
10.4. Dr. Oetker
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Financial Performance
10.4.3. Product Benchmarking
10.4.4. Recent Development
10.5. Pepsico
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Financial Performance
10.5.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.4. Recent Development
10.6. General Mills
10.6.1. Company Overview
10.6.2. Financial Performance
10.6.3. Product Benchmarking
10.6.4. Recent Development
10.7. Graham Packaging Company
10.7.1. Company Overview
10.7.2. Financial Performance
10.7.3. Product Benchmarking
10.7.4. Recent Development
10.8. Green Mill Food
10.8.1. Company Overview
10.8.2. Financial Performance
10.8.3. Product Benchmarking
10.8.4. Recent Development
10.9. Greencore Group Plc
10.9.1. Company Overview
10.9.2. Financial Performance
10.9.3. Product Benchmarking
10.9.4. Recent Development
10.10. Grupo Bimbo
10.10.1. Company Overview
10.10.2. Financial Performance
10.10.3. Product Benchmarking
10.10.4. Recent Development
10.11. Kerry Group
10.11.1. Company Overview
10.11.2. Financial Performance
10.11.3. Product Benchmarking
10.11.4. Recent Development
10.12. Kraft Heinz Company
10.12.1. Company Overview
10.12.2. Financial Performance
10.12.3. Product Benchmarking
10.12.4. Recent Development
10.13. Kellogg Company
10.13.1. Company Overview
10.13.2. Financial Performance
10.13.3. Product Benchmarking
10.13.4. Recent Development
10.14. Maple Leaf Foods
10.14.1. Company Overview
10.14.2. Financial Performance
10.14.3. Product Benchmarking
10.14.4. Recent Development
10.15. McCain Foods Limited
10.15.1. Company Overview
10.15.2. Financial Performance
10.15.3. Product Benchmarking
10.15.4. Recent Development
10.16. Nestle
10.16.1. Company Overview
10.16.2. Financial Performance
10.16.3. Product Benchmarking
10.16.4. Recent Development
10.17. Premier Foods Plc
10.17.1. Company Overview
10.17.2. Financial Performance
10.17.3. Product Benchmarking
10.17.4. Recent Development
10.18. Tetra Pak International S.A
10.18.1. Company Overview
10.18.2. Financial Performance
10.18.3. Product Benchmarking
10.18.4. Recent Development
10.19. Tyson Foods, Inc
10.19.1. Company Overview
10.19.2. Financial Performance
10.19.3. Product Benchmarking
10.19.4. Recent Development
10.20. Unilever
10.20.1. Company Overview
10.20.2. Financial Performance
10.20.3. Product Benchmarking
10.20.4. Recent Development
10.21. WestRock Company
10.21.1. Company Overview
10.21.2. Financial Performance
10.21.3. Product Benchmarking
10.21.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qykye8

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


